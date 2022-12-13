Iino Kaiun Kaisha : FY2022_2Q Sponsored Research Report by Nippon-IBR

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. (9119 JP) RESEARCH UPDATE- 13 DECEMBER 2022 P a g e | 1 IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. (9119 JP) FY22 EARNINGS LIKELY HIT A RECORD EARNINGS, THANKS TO STRONG SHIPPING MARKET. FY22 1H RESULTS SUMMARY IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (hereafter IINO) revised up its FY22 (March year-end) guidance on the back of stronger-than-expected 1H results, an improved outlook for the chemical tanker market, a solid dry bulker market, and the weaker yen. The firm reported FY22 1H operating profit [OP] of ¥10,482mil (+475.6% YoY) on sales of ¥70,474mil (+43.9% YoY), which overshot the forecast revised on 2 August, which was for FY22 1H OP of ¥7,900mil (+333.8%) on sales of ¥65,000mil (+32.7% YoY), thanks primarily to: Continued strength in chemical tanker market, which led to an upward revision in OP. Of the ¥8,661mil (+475.6%) YoY increase in FY22 1H OP, approx. ¥4,040mil is due to the chemical tanker business. In addition to the stable contract of affreightment (COA) businesses, which comprises approx. 77% of the chemical tanker business, IINO proactively gained spot cargo business shipped from Asia. As a result, profitability of the chemical tanker business improved.

The dry bulk business also enjoyed strong demand, contributing ¥1,410mil of the YoY increase in 1H OP.

Forex gains due to the sharp depreciation of the yen in Q2 is included in ¥1,520mil of the ¥8,661mil YoY increase in FY22 1H OP. Separately, the firm reported a FOREX gain of ¥1,362mil as a non-operating item, which led to 668.3% YoY increase in FY22 1H recurring profit [RP]. Based on the firm's dividend policy of a 30% pay-out ratio, the semi-annual dividend is fixed at ¥27.00/share, compared to ¥11.00/share in FY21 1H. Earnings Summary: IINO Kaiun (9119 JP) FY20 FY21 FY22 (¥mil / March year-end) YoY FY 1H FY21 1H (%) Sales 88,916 48,981 104,100 70,474 43.9 OP 6,831 1,821 7,524 10,482 475.6 RP 6,810 1,540 9,431 11,835 668.3 NP* 7,655 4,166 12,526 14,421 246.1 Avg. ¥/$ 105.79 109.9 112.06 131.56 N/A Avg. bunker price ($/MT, low sulphur) 346 514 558 910 N/A Source: Nippon-IBR based on IINO Kaiun FY21 and FY22 1H Results Presentation Material * NP attributed to the parent's shareholders FY22 1H REVIEW BY SEGMENTS IINO's business is divided into two businesses, 1) Shipping Segment and 2) Real Estate Segment. Both businesses commonly provide essential social infrastructure. Shipping Segment In the Shipping Segment, IINO operates (a) liquid cargo transportation via oil tankers, chemical tankers, and LNG and LPG tankers, and (b) bulk shipping EXECUTIVE SUMMARY IINO revised up its FY22 forecasts thanks to the stronger-than-expected 1H results, the weaker yen, and an improved outlook for the chemical tanker market. FY22 1H OP soared 475.6% YoY to ¥10,482mil on sales of ¥70,474mil (+43.9% YoY) - a significant beat from the 2 Aug revision.

Given the stronger-than-expected 1H earnings and continued strength in the chemical tanker market, IINO revised its FY22 guidance from OP of ¥11,800mil (+56.8% YoY) on sales of ¥123,000mil (+18.2% YoY) to OP of ¥14,700mil (+95.4% YoY) on sales of ¥138,000mil (+32.6% YoY). Consequently, in keeping with the firm's 30% payout ratio, the FY22 annual DPS was also revised up from ¥47.00 to ¥53.00 (+47.2% YoY), vs FY21's DPS of ¥36.00.

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. (9119 JP) RESEARCH UPDATE- 13 DECEMBER 2022 P a g e | 2 by dry bulk carriers. Unlike some of the larger Japanese shipping companies that hold significant exposure to the container ship market, IINO does not engage in that business. As of September 2022, IINO Group operates a total of 97 vessels (47 self-owned and 50 chartered). The Shipping segment earned FY22 1H OP of ¥8,399mil (vs FY21 1H operating loss of ¥163mil) on sales of ¥64,106mil (+48.4% YoY) and is largely comprised of the following two sub-segments: The Oceangoing Business The Oceangoing business includes the oil tankers, chemical tankers, large gas carriers and dry bulk shipping operations. Apart from tramp services (spot contract) in the dry bulker, the chemical tanker and the LPG carrier operations, IINO essentially engages in contract of affreightment (COA) and medium- to long-term contracts so as to limit the impact from the volatility in the shipping market on earnings. The segment generated FY22 1H OP of ¥8,153mil (vs FY21 1H operating loss of ¥271mil / +¥8,424mil YoY) on sales of ¥58,781milmil (+51.9% YoY). By type of operation, the performance is as follows: The Chemical Tanker Business

The Chemical Tanker Business enjoyed a significant improvement in profitability thanks to (1) the steady transfer of goods in IINO's core cruise routes between the Middle East to Europe and Asia in COA, and (2) proactively obtaining spot cargo business shipped from Asia, which resulted in a ¥4,040mil increase in FY22 1H OP. Other contributing factors include:

I. The withdrawal of product tankers - for gasoline, naphtha, and other derivatives of crude oil - from the chemical tanker market, as the strong crude oil market led to a tighter supply of cargo space. A stronger-than-expected spot market. Due to the situation in Ukraine, spot cargo demand from Asia, the Middle East and the US to Europe remained strong. Here too, cargo space tightened. Approx 23% of the firm's chemical tanker business is exposed to the spot market. The supply-demand balance in the chemical tanker market also remained tight in 2H, on the back of the strict quarantine restrictions at ports in China.

The Dry Bulker Business

Dry Bulker contributed ¥1,410mil to the increase in FY22 1H OP thanks to improved profitability on the back of stable operations of dedicated carriers as well as efficient allocation and operations of bulkers. High utilisation of tramper also led to improved profitability. Although cruise routes were altered on the back of the conflicts in Ukraine, which had supported demand for freight, the market peaked in Q2 due to (1) a slowdown in the US economy as monetary policy tightened, and (2) a decline in cargo volume to China due to the Zero COVID policy.

The Gas Tanker business contributed ¥910mil to FY22 1H OP growth, thanks to the solid VLGC market and a decline in dockage costs compared to the same period a year ago. The LPG market remained firm thanks to a recovery in demand in Asia amid the completion of regular maintenance and servicing at PDH (propane dehydration) plants in China. Moreover, a rise in exports of LPG from North America and a tighter supply of tanker space due to the congestion in Panama supported the global LPG market. Some 16% of IINO's LPG tanker business is exposed to the spot market.

The Oil Tanker market started rising from July as shipments of Russian crude oil were replaced with a rise in cargo to Europe from the Middle East and North America. As a result, the Oil Tanker business contributed approx. ¥670mil to FY22 1H OP. Neither the LNG nor the Oil Tanker businesses have exposure to the spot market. IINO sold one large-scale crude oil tanker to improve asset efficiency. The Shortsea / Domestic Operations The Shortsea / Domestic operations are run by IINO Gas Transport and other, a 100%-owned subsidiary, which operates inter-plant transportation of liquified gases in the domestic waters. The business earned FY22 1H OP of ¥246mil (+127.8% YoY) on sales of ¥5,325mil (+18.1% YoY).

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. (9119 JP) RESEARCH UPDATE- 13 DECEMBER 2022 P a g e | 3 Real Estate Segment IINO owns and manages seven office buildings, including the flagship IINO Building, and it has part ownership in Hibiya Fort Tower (opened in July 2021), and Bracton House in London, UK. FY22 1H segment OP rose 5.0% YoY to ¥2,084mil on sales of ¥6,368mil (+10.3% YoY). The office building rental market in Central Tokyo continued to see a relatively high vacancy rate of 6% level during 1H. Although new demand to consolidate offices to a larger space was observed during 1H, corporates, especially large companies, promoted remote working which led to the cancellation of demand for office space. As a result, the level of rent in Central London remained sluggish. Nonetheless, not only did the new Hibiya Fort Tower contribute to segment earnings, the improved utilisation of Bracton House and a recovery in the utilisation of IINO HALL and Photo Studio, both of which were affected by the COVID closures, also bolstered growth. The flagship IINO Building remains fully occupied. Source: IINO Kaiun FY2022 Q2 earnings results supplementary presentation IINO Kaiun (9119): Segment Financial Summary (Cumulative) FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 (¥mil) 1H FY 1H FY 1H FY 1H YoY (%) Sales 34,707 68,891 33,874 69,641 38,698 82,408 58,781 51.9 Ocean-going OP -18 651 1,813 2,463 -271 2,860 8,153 N/A OPM (%) N/A 0.9 5.4 3.5 N/A 3.5 13.9 N/A Sales 4,331 8,717 4,019 8,225 4,509 9,535 5,325 18.1 Short-sea / domestic OP 228 570 217 505 108 513 246 127.8 OPM (%) 5.3 6.5 5.4 6.1 2.4 5.4 4.6 +2.2ppt Shipping Total Sales 39,038 77,608 37,893 77,866 43,207 91,943 64,106 48.4 OP 210 1,221 2,030 2,968 -163 3,373 8,399 N/A OPM (%) 0.5 1.6 5.4 3.8 N/A 3.7 13.1 N/A Sales 5,911 11,571 5,345 11,049 5,774 12,158 6,368 10.3 Real estate OP 901 2,755 1,894 3,863 1,984 4,150 2,084 5.0 OPM (%) 15.2 23.8 35.4 35.0 34.4 34.1 32.7 -1.7ppt Sales 44,949 89,179 43,238 88,916 48,981 104,100 70,474 43.9 Total OP 1,111 3,976 3,923 6,831 1,821 7,524 10,482 475.6 OPM (%) 2.5 4.5 9.1 7.7 3.7 7.2 14.9 +11.2ppt Source: Nippon-IBR based on IINO Kaiun Yukashokenhokokusho (YUHO) and FY21 & FY22 1H Tanshin

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. (9119 JP) RESEARCH UPDATE- 13 DECEMBER 2022 P a g e | 4 FY22 OUTLOOK IINO revised up its full year guidance for a second time, following the first one announced on 2 August, from FY22 OP of ¥11,800mil (+56.8% YoY) on sales of ¥123,000mil (+18.2% YoY) to OP of ¥14,700mil (+96% YoY) on sales of ¥138,000mil (+32.6% YoY). In addition to 1H earnings landing higher than expected, the firm assumes continued strength in the Chemical Tanker market despite the softening Dry Bulk market and dockage costs being pushed back from 1H. On the back of earnings revision, and the firm's dividend pay-out policy of 30%, the annual dividend was also revised up from ¥40.00/share to ¥53.00/share (+47.2% YoY), compared to FY21's ¥36.00/share. FY22 is the final year of the Mid-term Plan, which called for OP of ¥7,500~8,500mil (3-year CAGR of 23.6%~28.8%) on sales of ¥90,000~¥110,000mil (3-year CAGR of 0.3%~7.2%). The firm had already achieved the final year's target range in FY21, thanks to the relatively strong shipping market. Under the Plan, IINO assumed FY22 Panamax freight rates of $11,500~12,500/day and Small Handy freight rates of $9,500~10,000/day (both for the Pacific Round) but the actual freight rates came in higher in FY22 1H at $20,146 for Panamax and $20,159 for Small Handy. The full year FY22 assumption of $17,823 and $16,955, respectively, will boost the Plan's Shipping segment OP substantially above the target range of ¥2,500~¥3,500mil. However, while bunker rates also came in ahead in 1H (estimated at $650/MT vs actual rate was $910/MT) and is forecast at $800/MT in FY22 2H and $855/MT in FY22 changes in bunker rates has a minimum impact on the firm's earnings because, in most cases, any rapid price change can be transferred onto customers and the firm has relatively high exposure to COA. Management reckons that the firm has sufficiently achieved the Mid-term Management Plan's target, despite the fact that more than half of the three-year period was affected by COVID. The Shipping Business enjoyed tail winds such as the change in cargo movement under COVID and by the situation in Ukraine. As a result, IINO expects to achieve record earnings in FY22. Management views the following successes on the Plan: Management's strategy to focus on the Chemical Tanker business, in particular, has borne fruit. New initiatives such as establishing the new Business Strategy Department - part of IINO's future growth strategy

- has also had a good start. For example, the company has begun collaborating with a Silicon Valley startup on sustainability initiatives. In the gas carrier division, IINO signed a long-term charter contract with a UK-headquartered chemical company INEOS (a private limited company) for two 99,000m³ very large ethane carriers (VLECs), scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The acquisition cost of those carriers will likely be equivalent to approx. 30% of IINO's consolidated net assets, (¥91,333mil as of the end of FY21). On the other hand, management is less satisfied with the Real Estate business, whose FY22 OP target was revised down from ¥5,000mil to ¥3,600mil, due to an increase in repair costs. IINO reckons that the shift to remote working will structurally change Tokyo's prime office market demand and might negatively impact office rents. IINO recently announced its participation in the "Press Block Project," the largest redevelopment project in Portland, Oregon with Takenaka, (JP, private), Chuo-Nittochi Co., Ltd (JP, private), Nomura Real Estate Holdings (3231 JP) and two local developers. The project is IINO's second overseas project. Through overseas real estate ownership and projects, IINO aims to gain expertise in overseas real estate business.