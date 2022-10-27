Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Integrated Report 2022

Publishing the Integrated Report

As stated in the IINO VISION for 2030, the goal of the Group is to be an independent global group that continues to evolve through creative thinking in response to

the demands of the times. Constructive dialogue with stakeholders is essential to identifying those demands, and we believe that to accomplish this, it is necessary for stakeholders to fully understand the various efforts underway in the Group to create economic and social value.

In this report, we have summarized the progress of our Mid-term Management Plan, which is now in its final year, as well as the issues we face, namely medium-term value creation strategies including financial and business strategies, as well as our sustainability-linked value creation story that serves as the source of long-term value creation. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Group's policy of plainly communicating these matters to shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders.

In the preparation of this report, we referenced the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Integrated Reporting Framework proposed by the IFRS Foundation, and valuable feedback received from stakeholders.

Group officers and employees worked together in earnest across departmental lines to compile reports on the various initiatives the Group pursued over the year to create economic and social value. I am confident that the production process and the content of this report are properly validated.

We will continue to make every effort to improve the content of the Integrated Report to facilitate more constructive dialogue with stakeholders, while also aiming to incorporate feedback from stakeholders in our management and enhance corporate value.

September 2022

President and Representative Director Hiromi Tosha