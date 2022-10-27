Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9119   JP3131200002

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9119)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:15 2022-10-28 am EDT
728.00 JPY   -2.02%
10/27Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022
PU
10/27Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Integrated Report 2022
PU
09/29IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Integrated Report 2022

10/27/2022 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Report Integrated

Stakeholder Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-6273-3069 FAX: +81-3-6273-3057

LINES IINO

Publishing the Integrated Report

As stated in the IINO VISION for 2030, the goal of the Group is to be an independent global group that continues to evolve through creative thinking in response to

the demands of the times. Constructive dialogue with stakeholders is essential to identifying those demands, and we believe that to accomplish this, it is necessary for stakeholders to fully understand the various efforts underway in the Group to create economic and social value.

In this report, we have summarized the progress of our Mid-term Management Plan, which is now in its final year, as well as the issues we face, namely medium-term value creation strategies including financial and business strategies, as well as our sustainability-linked value creation story that serves as the source of long-term value creation. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Group's policy of plainly communicating these matters to shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders.

In the preparation of this report, we referenced the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Integrated Reporting Framework proposed by the IFRS Foundation, and valuable feedback received from stakeholders.

Group officers and employees worked together in earnest across departmental lines to compile reports on the various initiatives the Group pursued over the year to create economic and social value. I am confident that the production process and the content of this report are properly validated.

We will continue to make every effort to improve the content of the Integrated Report to facilitate more constructive dialogue with stakeholders, while also aiming to incorporate feedback from stakeholders in our management and enhance corporate value.

September 2022

President and Representative Director Hiromi Tosha

Contents

Publishing the Integrated Report������������������������������������1 Contents/Editorial Policy ��������������������������������������������2

About IINO Group

Management Philosophy / Code of Conduct / IINO VISION for 2030

IINO COMMITMENT�������������������������������������������������3 History of IINO Group�����������������������������������������������5

Overview of IINO Group

(Shipping Business / Real Estate Business)��������������������������7

Top Message

Top Message��������������������������������������������������������9

Dialogue with Experts (Towards Realizing a Sustainable Society)��� 11

Value Creation Story

Future Vision������������������������������������������������������ 15 Value Creation Process�������������������������������������������� 17

Management Strategy

~Progress of Mid-term Management Plan~����������������������� 19

Priority Strengthening Measures and Materiality������������������ 21

Materiality (Key Issues)�������������������������������������������� 23

Value Creation Strategy

Message from Executive Officer in Charge of Finance������������� 25 Financial and Non-Financial Highlights���������������������������� 27

IINO MODEL and Business Portfolio������������������������������� 29

Departmental Business Strategy (Shipping Business)�������������� 31 Special Feature (Shipping Business)������������������������������ 41 Departmental Business Strategy (Real Estate Business) ����������� 43 Special Feature (Real Estate Business)��������������������������� 47

Fundamentals of Our Value Creation

Initiatives to Achieve Materiality Goals

(Environmental, Social, and Governance)��������������������������

49

Independent Outside Directors Roundtable Discussion������������

61

Corporate Information

Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members���������������� 65

Key Consolidated Financial Data���������������������������������� 67 Non-FinancialData������������������������������������������������ 69

Corporate Data / Stock Information / External Evaluations�������� 70

Financial Statements���������������������������������������������� 71

Editorial Policy

IINO Group started to publish the IINO Report combining the Annual Report for investors and Safety and Environmental Report for stakeholders in 2009. The new editorial policy in fiscal 2022 is to plainly communicate to stakeholders how our ESG initiatives are linked with measures to enhance corporate value, and the name has been changed to the Integrated Report to reflect this. For more detailed information not appearing in this report, please refer to the documents below available on our website.

Company Website

https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/

Annual securities report, summary of financial report, financial results - supplementary report

https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/ir/index.html

Sustainability Data Book

(IINO Report (Detailed Online Report) prior to 2021)

https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/ir/library_annual.html

Period covered: Fiscal year 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Note: Some information may concern other periods.

Issued: October 2022

Reporting cycle: Annual, with a report issued every year

Financial

Summary of

Sustainability

Annual securities

Shareholder

Integrated Report

report*

newsletter*

Information

ﬁnancial report

Data Book

Financial results -

supplementary report

Corporate

Governance

Report

Non-ﬁnancial Information

*Available only in Japanese

Scope Covered in this Report

This report covers IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd., its 62 consolidated subsidiaries, 5 equity method affiliates, and 9 non-consolidated affiliates. When the applicable companies differ for each field of activity, the scope of coverage is indicated. In this report,

the terms "IINO Group" or "the Group" refers to the entire corporate group of 77 companies; "IINO LINES" or "the Company" refers to IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This report includes statements concerning future plans, strategies, and earnings forecasts of the Group. Such content constitutes forward-looking statements and is based on information available at the time of the preparation of this report. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements owing to various factors including economic trends, market environments, exchange rates, and tax regimes.

1

IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022

IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022

2

Management Philosophy

  • Safety is the foundation of our business operations.
  • We will always provide a stable supply of good services and products at fair prices.
  • We will respond to customers' needs promptly.
  • We will respect the law and uphold our social and environmental responsibilities.
  • We will constantly strive to increase our corporate value and enhance returns to all investors and stakeholders.

Code of Conduct

  1. Safety is Priority No. 1
  2. Contribute to society
  3. Demonstrate respect for our customers
  4. Maintain compliance and preserve the social order
  5. Eradicate discrimination and respect human rights
  6. Protect the environment
  7. Fully disclose all relevant information

Safe Operations at

Fundamentals of

About IINO Group

Top Message

Value Creation Story

Value Creation Strategy

Our Value Creation

Corporate Information

IINO VISION for 2030

Aiming to be an independent global company that continues to evolve with creative ideas in response to the demands of the time

IINO COMMITMENT

To our customers: Provide peace of mind through safe, high-quality services

To our employees: Provide a supportive work environment and opportunities for self-fulﬁllment and self-realization

To society: Actively strive towards the improvement of the local and global environment To our shareholders: Continue to pay stable dividends linked to business performance

Sea and On Shore

The core businesses of the IINO Group are the Shipping Business (Oceangoing Shipping and Short-sea/Domestic) and the Real Estate Business. These two businesses complement one another, with the Shipping Business realizing growth in step with the expanding global economy while being exposed to high volatility, and the Real Estate business securing stable earnings thanks to relatively less volatile changes in market conditions.

3

IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022

IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022

4

Over a history spanning more than 120 years,

we have been contributing to logistics

in Japan and around the world.

(vessels)

150 Since its founding in 1899, IINO LINES has cultivated its unique strengths while facing and overcoming numerous challenges, including two world wars, the consolidation of the shipping industry in 1964, and the sharp plunge in shipping markets.

1979

Total number of vessels

Delivery of ESPOIR,

Number of buildings operated

IINO's ﬁrst full-ﬂedged

chemical tanker

1964

Consolidation of the

1974

shipping industry

Establishment of IINO Marine

100

Service Co., Ltd.

1960

Completion of former

IINO Building

50

Fundamentals of

About IINO Group

Top Message

Value Creation Story

Value Creation Strategy

Our Value Creation

Corporate Information

We will continue to contribute to society through our businesses at sea and on shore.

2021

Completion of

(buildings)

1997

2011

Hibiya Fort Tower

7

2022

Merger with

Completion of

IINO Fudosan Kaisha Ltd.

new IINO Building

Completion of the

CALLUNA GAS,

LPG dual-fuel vessel

6

1985

1994

Conclusion of contracts

Delivery of LNG VESTA,

of affreightment

IINO's ﬁrst LNG carrier

with SABIC

5

4

CALLUNA GAS

3

New IINO Building

Former IINO Building

ZENKOREN MARU No. 5

Torakichi Iino, founding

President

LNG VESTA

Shiodome Shiba-Rikyu

Building

CREOLE SUN

Accumulated strengths

High-quality service

Human resources and

organizational capabilities

• Attaining safety and fulfilling customer needs

• Excellent employees on shore and at sea

based on more than 120 years of experience

• Strong relationships with customers and

• Expertise in ship management and building

other stakeholders

management

• Sustainability initiatives

2

1

0

0

1948

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2022

* Data for 1954 onward includes chartered and contracted vessels.

* As of June 30. 2022

1899-1959

1960-1978

• Founded in Maizuru, Kyoto

• Completion of former IINO Building

• Launched tanker business

• Entered the domestic and oceangoing LPG carrier business

• Liner Service business launched after the Second World War

• Transferred the Liner Service business upon the consolidation of the shipping industry

• Rebuilt from the shipping industry consolidation to develop tankers, dry bulk carriers, and

LPG carriers as main businesses

1979-2010

  • Entered the chemical tanker business
  • Entered the ammonia carrier business
  • Entered the LNG carrier business
  • Completion of Shiodome Shiba-Rikyu Building

2011- present

  • Completion of new IINO Building
  • Completion of first and large gas carrier & methanol carrier equipped with dual-fuel main engine
  • Acquired office building in London, UK
  • Completion of Hibiya Fort Tower

5

IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022

IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022

6

Shipping Business

Built on our track record spanning nearly a century, we operate and own ships (ship owning and chartering), manage ships, conduct agent operations, and sell ship equipment. This business consists of two segments: Oceangoing Shipping and Short-sea/Domestic Shipping.

  • More than a century of experience and reliability
  • Providing transport services in pursuit of safety, security, and enhanced quality
  • Positive investment in environmentally friendly ships, environmental data collection, and other assets including DX that help reduce environmental impact
  • Efﬁcient transport using a global network and long-term stable transport of a wide variety of cargo

All Fleet

94Vessels

Deadweight tonnage

4,440,647dwt

(inclusive of ownership partners' shares)

(as of June 30. 2022)

Business Strategy

We balance investment for growth and investment in medium- and long-term contracts for stable earnings in an attempt to maximize earnings.

• Shares of Sales by Segment (FY2021)

• Share of Operating Proﬁt by Segment

• Operating Proﬁt

Short-sea/Domestic

Shipping

Shipping

(millions of yen)

Oceangoing Shipping

Short-sea/Domestic Shipping

Shipping

Business

Business

3,000

2,860

9.1%

88.2%

44.8%

2,463

Oceangoing

2,000

Shipping

1,713

38.0%

Oceangoing

1,000

700

926

651 570

Shipping

583

505

513

79.1%

0

Short-sea/Domestic

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021 (FY)

Shipping

6.8%

Business strategy by department in the Shipping Business

▲P.31

7 IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022

Fundamentals of

About IINO Group

Top Message

Value Creation Story

Value Creation Strategy

Our Value Creation

Corporate Information

Real Estate Business

We own ofﬁce buildings in central Tokyo and in London. We manage most of them independently to provide high quality ofﬁce spaces. At the IINO Building, we also operate rental conference rooms and a theatrical hall. We also own photo studios in Minami-Aoyama and Hiroo in Tokyo.

  • Providing safety and security through integrated operation, management, and maintenance services
  • Providing ofﬁce spaces with environmental considerations including enhanced energy efﬁciency
  • Contributing to cultural creation through the real estate-related business including the hall, the photo studios, and the art project at the IINO Building
  • Two strategies aimed at securing a long-term source of stable earnings and generating proﬁts quickly

Ofﬁce Property

7buildings 6 in central Tokyo

1 in London, UK

Gross ﬂoor area

271,228.48m2

* Aggregated by leased ﬂoor space of the London, U.K., ofﬁce

Business Strategy

We acquire properties in central Tokyo that will become sources of stable earnings from a long-term perspective, and also look beyond Tokyo to overseas and regional properties with the aim of generating proﬁts as soon as possible.

• Shares of Sales by Segment

• Operating Proﬁt Ratio by

• Operating Proﬁt

(FY2021)

Segment (FY2021)

Real Estate

(millions of yen)

Business

5,000

4,150

11.8%

3,863

4,000

3,273

3,238

2,755

Real Estate

3,000

Business

2,000

55.2%

1,000

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021 (FY)

Business strategy by department in the Real Estate Business

▲P.43

IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 03:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
10/27Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022
PU
10/27Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Integrated Report 2022
PU
09/29IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Conduct BCP Response Drill of an Owned Building
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Supplementary Report for Financial Results of FY2022 1Q
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement of Revisions to Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecasts..
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 202..
PU
07/04Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Introduction of "Carbon Neutral City Gas" and joining "Carbon Neutral ..
PU
06/23Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Notice of Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Prof..
PU
03/30IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 104 B 714 M 714 M
Net income 2022 12 526 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
Net Debt 2022 114 B 784 M 784 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,98x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 78 613 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 644
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiromi Tosha Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeru Endo Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kei Oe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Akihiko Okada Representative Director & Head-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.39.93%552
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-60.00%9 177
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-58.66%2 921
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA39.03%2 899
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.40.87%2 190
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-16.37%1 947