Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Integrated Report 2022

As stated in the IINO VISION for 2030, the goal of the Group is to be an independent global group that continues to evolve through creative thinking in response to
the demands of the times. Constructive dialogue with stakeholders is essential to identifying those demands, and we believe that to accomplish this, it is necessary for stakeholders to fully understand the various efforts underway in the Group to create economic and social value.
In this report, we have summarized the progress of our Mid-term Management Plan, which is now in its final year, as well as the issues we face, namely medium-term value creation strategies including financial and business strategies, as well as our sustainability-linked value creation story that serves as the source of long-term value creation. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Group's policy of plainly communicating these matters to shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders.
In the preparation of this report, we referenced the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Integrated Reporting Framework proposed by the IFRS Foundation, and valuable feedback received from stakeholders.
Group officers and employees worked together in earnest across departmental lines to compile reports on the various initiatives the Group pursued over the year to create economic and social value. I am confident that the production process and the content of this report are properly validated.
We will continue to make every effort to improve the content of the Integrated Report to facilitate more constructive dialogue with stakeholders, while also aiming to incorporate feedback from stakeholders in our management and enhance corporate value.
September 2022
President and Representative Director Hiromi Tosha
Publishing the Integrated Report
About IINO Group
Management Philosophy / Code of Conduct / IINO VISION for 2030
IINO COMMITMENT
History of IINO Group
Overview of IINO Group
Overview of IINO Group
(Shipping Business / Real Estate Business)
Top Message
Top Message
Dialogue with Experts (Towards Realizing a Sustainable Society)
Value Creation Story
Future Vision
Value Creation Process
Management Strategy
~Progress of Mid-term Management Plan~
Priority Strengthening Measures and Materiality
Management Philosophy
Safety is the foundation of our business operations.
We will always provide a stable supply of good services and products at fair prices.
We will respond to customers' needs promptly.
We will respect the law and uphold our social and environmental responsibilities.
We will constantly strive to increase our corporate value and enhance returns to all investors and stakeholders.
Code of Conduct
Safety is Priority No. 1
Contribute to society
Demonstrate respect for our customers
Maintain compliance and preserve the social order
Eradicate discrimination and respect human rights
Protect the environment
Fully disclose all relevant information
Safe Operations at
Fundamentals of
IINO VISION for 2030
Aiming to be an independent global company that continues to evolve with creative ideas in response to the demands of the time
IINO COMMITMENT
To our customers: Provide peace of mind through safe, high-quality services
To our employees: Provide a supportive work environment and opportunities for self-fulﬁllment and self-realization
To society: Actively strive towards the improvement of the local and global environment To our shareholders: Continue to pay stable dividends linked to business performance
Sea and On Shore
The core businesses of the IINO Group are the Shipping Business (Oceangoing Shipping and Short-sea/Domestic) and the Real Estate Business. These two businesses complement one another, with the Shipping Business realizing growth in step with the expanding global economy while being exposed to high volatility, and the Real Estate business securing stable earnings thanks to relatively less volatile changes in market conditions.
Over a history spanning more than 120 years,
we have been contributing to logistics
in Japan and around the world.
(vessels)
150 Since its founding in 1899, IINO LINES has cultivated its unique strengths while facing and overcoming numerous challenges, including two world wars, the consolidation of the shipping industry in 1964, and the sharp plunge in shipping markets.
1979
Total number of vessels
Delivery of ESPOIR,
Number of buildings operated
IINO's ﬁrst full-ﬂedged
chemical tanker
1964
Consolidation of the
1974
shipping industry
Establishment of IINO Marine
100
Service Co., Ltd.
1960
Completion of former
IINO Building
50
We will continue to contribute to society through our businesses at sea and on shore.
2021
Completion of
(buildings)
1997
2011
Hibiya Fort Tower
7
2022
Merger with
Completion of
IINO Fudosan Kaisha Ltd.
new IINO Building
Completion of the
CALLUNA GAS,
LPG dual-fuel vessel
6
1985
1994
Conclusion of contracts
Delivery of LNG VESTA,
of affreightment
IINO's ﬁrst LNG carrier
with SABIC
5
4
CALLUNA GAS
3
New IINO Building
Former IINO Building
ZENKOREN MARU No. 5
Torakichi Iino, founding
President
LNG VESTA
Shiodome Shiba-Rikyu
Building
CREOLE SUN
Accumulated strengths
High-quality service
Human resources and
organizational capabilities
• Attaining safety and fulfilling customer needs
• Excellent employees on shore and at sea
based on more than 120 years of experience
• Strong relationships with customers and
• Expertise in ship management and building
other stakeholders
management
• Sustainability initiatives
2
1
0
0
1948
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2022
* Data for 1954 onward includes chartered and contracted vessels.
* As of June 30. 2022
1899-1959
1960-1978
• Founded in Maizuru, Kyoto
• Completion of former IINO Building
• Launched tanker business
• Entered the domestic and oceangoing LPG carrier business
• Liner Service business launched after the Second World War
• Transferred the Liner Service business upon the consolidation of the shipping industry
• Rebuilt from the shipping industry consolidation to develop tankers, dry bulk carriers, and
LPG carriers as main businesses
1979-2010
Entered the chemical tanker business
Entered the ammonia carrier business
Entered the LNG carrier business
Completion of Shiodome Shiba-Rikyu Building
2011- present
Completion of new IINO Building
Completion of first and large gas carrier & methanol carrier equipped with dual-fuel main engine
Acquired office building in London, UK
Completion of Hibiya Fort Tower
5
Shipping Business
Built on our track record spanning nearly a century, we operate and own ships (ship owning and chartering), manage ships, conduct agent operations, and sell ship equipment. This business consists of two segments: Oceangoing Shipping and Short-sea/Domestic Shipping.
More than a century of experience and reliability
Providing transport services in pursuit of safety, security, and enhanced quality
Positive investment in environmentally friendly ships, environmental data collection, and other assets including DX that help reduce environmental impact
Efﬁcient transport using a global network and long-term stable transport of a wide variety of cargo
All Fleet
94Vessels
Deadweight tonnage
4,440,647dwt
(inclusive of ownership partners' shares)
(as of June 30. 2022)
Business Strategy
We balance investment for growth and investment in medium- and long-term contracts for stable earnings in an attempt to maximize earnings.
• Shares of Sales by Segment (FY2021)
• Share of Operating Proﬁt by Segment
• Operating Proﬁt
Short-sea/Domestic
Shipping
Shipping
(millions of yen)
Oceangoing Shipping
Short-sea/Domestic Shipping
Shipping
Business
Business
3,000
2,860
9.1%
88.2%
44.8%
2,463
Oceangoing
2,000
Shipping
1,713
38.0%
Oceangoing
1,000
700
926
651 570
Shipping
583
505
513
79.1%
0
Short-sea/Domestic
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 (FY)
Shipping
6.8%
Business strategy by department in the Shipping Business
▲P.31
7 IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022
Real Estate Business
We own ofﬁce buildings in central Tokyo and in London. We manage most of them independently to provide high quality ofﬁce spaces. At the IINO Building, we also operate rental conference rooms and a theatrical hall. We also own photo studios in Minami-Aoyama and Hiroo in Tokyo.
Providing safety and security through integrated operation, management, and maintenance services
Providing ofﬁce spaces with environmental considerations including enhanced energy efﬁciency
Contributing to cultural creation through the real estate-related business including the hall, the photo studios, and the art project at the IINO Building
Two strategies aimed at securing a long-term source of stable earnings and generating proﬁts quickly
Ofﬁce Property
7buildings 6 in central Tokyo
1 in London, UK
Gross ﬂoor area
271,228.48m2
* Aggregated by leased ﬂoor space of the London, U.K., ofﬁce
Business Strategy
We acquire properties in central Tokyo that will become sources of stable earnings from a long-term perspective, and also look beyond Tokyo to overseas and regional properties with the aim of generating proﬁts as soon as possible.
• Shares of Sales by Segment
• Operating Proﬁt Ratio by
• Operating Proﬁt
(FY2021)
Segment (FY2021)
Real Estate
(millions of yen)
Business
5,000
4,150
11.8%
3,863
4,000
3,273
3,238
2,755
Real Estate
3,000
Business
2,000
55.2%
1,000
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 (FY)
Business strategy by department in the Real Estate Business
▲P.43
IINO LINES Integrated Report 2022
8
