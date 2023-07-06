July 6th 2023

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

J-POWER / Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Norsepower Oy Ltd.

IINO LINES, J-POWER and Norsepower collaborate to install

world's first rotor sail on a dedicated coal carrier

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Yusuke

Otani; hereinafter "IINO LINES") and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo;

Representative Director President: Hitoshi Kanno; hereinafter "J-POWER") have agreed to install the rotor

sail (wind propulsion auxiliary device) manufactured by Norsepower Oy Ltd. (Head Office: Finland; CEO: Tuomas Riski; hereinafter "Norsepower") on the dedicated coal carrier YODOHIME (completed in February 2016).

This is the world's first case of the Norsepower Rotor SailsTM on a dedicated coal carrier, and the installation will take place in Q3 2024.

The Norsepower Rotor SailTM (24m high x 4m diameter) is an innovative modernised version of the Flettner rotor. It uses the vessel's electric power to rotate the cylinder-shaped rotors on the deck. These rotating sails use the wind to generate powerful thrust, resulting in reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by approximately 6-10% in combination with the navigation optimization system.

Image of the vessel equipped with the Norsepower Rotor SailsTM

This is the second vessel for IINO LINES following a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) to be equipped with the Norsepower Rotor SailsTM and the company will continue to actively promote initiatives for clean marine transport services in order to become carbon neutral in line with theme set out in the mid-term management plan, "The Adventure to Our Sustainable Future."

This is the second time that J-POWER has installed a wind propulsion auxiliary system on a dedicated coal carrier. J-POWER will continue to take on the challenge of achieving carbon neutrality as set forth in J- POWER's "BLUE MISSION 2050" in February 2021.