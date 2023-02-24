Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Notice of Change of President and Representative Director
02/24/2023 | 12:07am EST
February 24, 2023
Company Name :IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO LINES)
Stock Code
:9119 (shares listed on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange Prime and Fukuoka Stock
Exchange)
Representative
:Hiromi Tosha, President
Contact
:Akiko Hayama, General Manager,
Stakeholder Relations Department
Telephone
+81-3-6273-3069
Notice of Change of President and Representative Director
IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (the Company) hereby announces that it has resolved, at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, to change its representative director (President) as below.
１．Reason for Change:
In addition to rejuvenating the top management, the new President will assume his duties at the start of the new fiscal year and promote the next mid-term management plan currently being formulated, with the aim of further improving business performance by clarifying management responsibility.
The former President will support the new President as a non-executive director.
２．Details of Change (As of April 1, 2023):
New Position
Name
Current Position
President and Representative Director
Yusuke Otani
Director
President Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Director (non-executive）
Hiromi Tosha
President and Representative Director
President Executive Officer
３．Time of Change and Term of Office:
From April 1, 2023 to the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 28, 2023.
The executive structure and the division of duties among executive officers after the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be released after being decided at the Board of Directors' Meeting scheduled to be held on April 27, 2023.
４．Career summary of newly appointed President and representative director: As below.
Career Summary
Name
:Yusuke Otani
Date of birth
:September 16, 1967
Place of birth
:Tokyo
Academic Background
:March, 1991 Graduated from Meiji University, School of Law
Career
:April, 1991 Joined IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.
June, 2012 Manager, Gas Carrier Group
June, 2016 General Manager of Corporate Planning &
General Affairs Department
June, 2017 General Manager of Corporate Planning
Department and Business Development
Department
June, 2018 Executive Officer
June, 2020 Director, Executive Officer
June, 2021 Director, Managing Executive Officer
(Reference) Number of shares held :26,500 shares (As of January 31, 2023)
