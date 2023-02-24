Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Notice of Change of President and Representative Director

February 24, 2023 Company Name :IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO LINES) Stock Code :9119 (shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime and Fukuoka Stock Exchange) Representative :Hiromi Tosha, President Contact :Akiko Hayama, General Manager, Stakeholder Relations Department Telephone +81-3-6273-3069

Notice of Change of President and Representative Director

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (the Company) hereby announces that it has resolved, at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, to change its representative director (President) as below.

１．Reason for Change:

In addition to rejuvenating the top management, the new President will assume his duties at the start of the new fiscal year and promote the next mid-term management plan currently being formulated, with the aim of further improving business performance by clarifying management responsibility.

The former President will support the new President as a non-executive director.

２．Details of Change (As of April 1, 2023):

New Position Name Current Position President and Representative Director Yusuke Otani Director President Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Director (non-executive） Hiromi Tosha President and Representative Director President Executive Officer

３．Time of Change and Term of Office:

From April 1, 2023 to the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 28, 2023.

The executive structure and the division of duties among executive officers after the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be released after being decided at the Board of Directors' Meeting scheduled to be held on April 27, 2023.

