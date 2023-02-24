Advanced search
    9119   JP3131200002

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9119)
  Report
2023-02-23
1051.00 JPY   +3.24%
12:07aIino Kaiun Kaisha : Notice of Change of President and Representative Director
PU
02/10Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Supports Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria
PU
01/31Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement of Revisions to year-end Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
PU
Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Notice of Change of President and Representative Director

02/24/2023 | 12:07am EST
February 24, 2023

Company Name :IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO LINES)

Stock Code

:9119 (shares listed on the Tokyo Stock

Exchange Prime and Fukuoka Stock

Exchange)

Representative

:Hiromi Tosha, President

Contact

:Akiko Hayama, General Manager,

Stakeholder Relations Department

Telephone

+81-3-6273-3069

Notice of Change of President and Representative Director

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (the Company) hereby announces that it has resolved, at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, to change its representative director (President) as below.

１．Reason for Change:

In addition to rejuvenating the top management, the new President will assume his duties at the start of the new fiscal year and promote the next mid-term management plan currently being formulated, with the aim of further improving business performance by clarifying management responsibility.

The former President will support the new President as a non-executive director.

２．Details of Change (As of April 1, 2023):

New Position

Name

Current Position

President and Representative Director

Yusuke Otani

Director

President Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Director (non-executive

Hiromi Tosha

President and Representative Director

President Executive Officer

３．Time of Change and Term of Office:

From April 1, 2023 to the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 28, 2023.

The executive structure and the division of duties among executive officers after the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be released after being decided at the Board of Directors' Meeting scheduled to be held on April 27, 2023.

- 1 -

４．Career summary of newly appointed President and representative director: As below.

Career Summary

Name

:Yusuke Otani

Date of birth

:September 16, 1967

Place of birth

:Tokyo

Academic Background

:March, 1991 Graduated from Meiji University, School of Law

Career

:April, 1991 Joined IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

June, 2012 Manager, Gas Carrier Group

June, 2016 General Manager of Corporate Planning &

General Affairs Department

June, 2017 General Manager of Corporate Planning

Department and Business Development

Department

June, 2018 Executive Officer

June, 2020 Director, Executive Officer

June, 2021 Director, Managing Executive Officer

(Reference) Number of shares held :26,500 shares (As of January 31, 2023)

End

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 05:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
