Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022

October 28, 2022

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Release of Integrated Report 2022

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO) is pleased to announce the release of Integrated Report 2022.

＜https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/ir/library_annual.html＞

In this report, IINO has summarized the progress of our mid- term management plan, which is now in its final year, our mid- term value creation strategy consisting of our financial and business strategies, dialogue with experts on the realization of a sustainable society, and our value creation story linking sustainability, the source of long-term value creation, with our strategy. Through the publication of this report, we will continue to evolve our communication with our stakeholders and promote initiatives to further enhance our corporate value.

Please refer to the Sustainability Data Book, which will be published on our website (scheduled for February 2023), for the specific status of our sustainability efforts.

Main Contents (Click on the page number to go to the applicable page):

P9Top Message

In the Top Message, you will find a review of the record-high profits achieved in FY2021, the initiatives of the Mid-term Management Plan now in its second year, and President Tosha's thoughts on ESG management of the IINO Group, an independent global company.

P11Dialogue with Experts (Toward Realizing a Sustainable

Society)

As a leading researcher on the SDGs, Dr. Taikan Oki has been raising awareness and disseminating information through his books and lectures, and he and President Tosha discussed the IINO Group's efforts to achieve a sustainable society.