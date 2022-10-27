Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9119   JP3131200002

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9119)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:15 2022-10-28 am EDT
728.00 JPY   -2.02%
10/27Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022
PU
10/27Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Integrated Report 2022
PU
09/29IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022

10/27/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 28, 2022

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Release of Integrated Report 2022

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO) is pleased to announce the release of Integrated Report 2022.

https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/ir/library_annual.html

In this report, IINO has summarized the progress of our mid- term management plan, which is now in its final year, our mid- term value creation strategy consisting of our financial and business strategies, dialogue with experts on the realization of a sustainable society, and our value creation story linking sustainability, the source of long-term value creation, with our strategy. Through the publication of this report, we will continue to evolve our communication with our stakeholders and promote initiatives to further enhance our corporate value.

Please refer to the Sustainability Data Book, which will be published on our website (scheduled for February 2023), for the specific status of our sustainability efforts.

Main Contents (Click on the page number to go to the applicable page):

P9Top Message

In the Top Message, you will find a review of the record-high profits achieved in FY2021, the initiatives of the Mid-term Management Plan now in its second year, and President Tosha's thoughts on ESG management of the IINO Group, an independent global company.

P11Dialogue with Experts (Toward Realizing a Sustainable

Society)

As a leading researcher on the SDGs, Dr. Taikan Oki has been raising awareness and disseminating information through his books and lectures, and he and President Tosha discussed the IINO Group's efforts to achieve a sustainable society.

P19Management Strategy

~Progress of Mid-term Management Plan~

You will find the progress of the mid-term management plan and future initiatives toward our 2030 goal "IINO VISION for 2030: Establish our position as an independent global company that continues to evolve with creative ideas in response to the demands of the times".

P23Materiality (Key Issues)

In terms of ESG management, our goal is to create social and economic value by overcoming materiality issues. To achieve this goal, the materiality issue and identification process are described.

P29IINO MODEL and Business Portfolio

We explain our businesses by dividing them into three categories of growth, mainstay, and mature, based on the fundamental idea of the IINO MODEL which is the Group's business model, changes in the external environment, and policy under the mid-term management plan.

P61Independent Outside Directors Roundtable Discussion

Three independent outside directors held a roundtable discussion to discuss the progress of the mid-term management plan, governance, and ESG management, and other topics.

Contact:

Stakeholder Relations Department

Phone: +81-3-6273-3069

Inquiry Form: https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/contact/form.php

End

Disclaimer

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 03:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
10/27Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022
PU
10/27Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Integrated Report 2022
PU
09/29IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Conduct BCP Response Drill of an Owned Building
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Supplementary Report for Financial Results of FY2022 1Q
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement of Revisions to Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecasts..
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 202..
PU
07/04Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Introduction of "Carbon Neutral City Gas" and joining "Carbon Neutral ..
PU
06/23Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Notice of Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Prof..
PU
03/30IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 104 B 714 M 714 M
Net income 2022 12 526 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
Net Debt 2022 114 B 784 M 784 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,98x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 78 613 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 644
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiromi Tosha Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeru Endo Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kei Oe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Akihiko Okada Representative Director & Head-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.39.93%552
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-60.00%9 177
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-58.66%2 921
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA39.03%2 899
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.40.87%2 190
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-16.37%1 947