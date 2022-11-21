Advanced search
    9119   JP3131200002

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9119)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:44 2022-11-21 am EST
863.00 JPY   +5.63%
Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Shipping Market Information

11/21/2022 | 12:49am EST
November 21, 2022

Shipping Market Information

Contents

1.

Chemical Tanker Market

P. 1

2.

VLGC Market

P. 2

3.

Dry Bulk Carrier Market

P. 3

Ratio of market exposure (Spot*¹) in fleet

(As of Nov. 4, 2022, to be updated in every 2Q/4Q financial result)

Oil Tanker

0 %

Chemical Tanker*²

23

%

LPG Carrier (VLGC)

16

%

LNG Carrier*³

0 %

Panamax and Small Handy

45

%

Dedicated Carriers

0

%

*¹ Contract on a per-voyage basis. (Not long-term) *² Not including time charter and other vessels

*³ The calculation includes 1 owned vessel, 24 LNG carriers are jointly owned or involved in the portfolio companies

Chemical Tanker Market

($/MT)

($/MT)

for freight

for Bunker

200

1,200

15kmt Arabian Gulf / Main Ports in Far East

18015kmt Arabian Gulf / Rotterdam VLSFO bunker price, Singapore

1,000

160

140

800

120

100

600

80

400

60

40

200

20

0

0

Nov-19

May-20

Nov-20

May-21

Nov-21

May-22

Nov-22

(Source: Clarksons Research)

General relationship between spot freight rates for chemical tankers and bunker prices

Impact of spot freight rates and bunker prices on profitability

(without hedging against the risk of bunker price fluctuations)

Bunker price

Profitability

for example

When spot

Profitability will

improve if spot

freight rates

freight rates

increase ()

increase and

bunker prices

decrease.

Bunker price

Profitability

for example

Profitability will

deteriorate if

When spot

spot freight

rates fall and

freight rates

bunker prices

decrease ()

increase.

*However, the figures may not necessarily be as shown in the above table due to the time lag between refueling and consumption, and the range of increase/decrease in freight and bunker oil prices, respectively.

Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise (fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.

: The Next Stage

2

VLGC Market

($/tonne)

($,000/month)

for spot rate

for TCE Earnings/TC rate

200

5,000

LPG Spot Rate 46,200mt Gulf - Japan

180

4,500

VLGC TCE Earnings Ras Tanura-Chiba

160

4,000

84K CBM LPG 12 Month Timecharter Rate

140

3,500

120

3,000

100

2,500

80

2,000

60

1,500

40

1,000

20

500

0

0

Nov-19

May-20

Nov-20

May-21

Nov-21

May-22

Nov-22

(Source: Clarksons Research)

: The Next Stage

3

Dry Bulk Carrier Market

US$/DAY

100,000

90,000

Capesize 180,000DWT

80,000

(Average of 4 trip charter routes)

Panamax 82,000DWT

70,000

(Average of 4 trip charter routes)

Handysize 38,000DWT

60,000

(Average of 6 trip charter routes)

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

Nov-19

May-20

Nov-20

May-21

Nov-21

May-22

Nov-22

(Source: Clarksons Research)

: The Next Stage

4

Disclaimer

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
