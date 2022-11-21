Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Shipping Market Information

(As of Nov. 4, 2022, to be updated in every 2Q/4Q financial result)
Oil Tanker
0 %
Chemical Tanker*²
23
%
LPG Carrier (VLGC)
16
%
LNG Carrier*³
0 %
Panamax and Small Handy
45
%
Dedicated Carriers
0
%
*¹ Contract on a per-voyage basis. (Not long-term) *² Not including time charter and other vessels
*³ The calculation includes 1 owned vessel, 24 LNG carriers are jointly owned or involved in the portfolio companies
Chemical Tanker Market
($/MT)
($/MT)
for freight
for Bunker
200
1,200
15kmt Arabian Gulf / Main Ports in Far East
18015kmt Arabian Gulf / Rotterdam VLSFO bunker price, Singapore
1,000
160
140
800
120
100
600
80
400
60
40
200
20
0
0
Nov-19
May-20
Nov-20
May-21
Nov-21
May-22
Nov-22
(Source: Clarksons Research)
General relationship between spot freight rates for chemical tankers and bunker prices
Impact of spot freight rates and bunker prices on profitability
(without hedging against the risk of bunker price fluctuations)
Bunker price
Profitability
【for example】
↗
→
When spot
Profitability will
improve if spot
freight rates
→
↗
freight rates
increase (↗)
increase and
↘
↗
bunker prices
decrease.
Bunker price
Profitability
【for example】
↗
↘
Profitability will
deteriorate if
When spot
spot freight
rates fall and
freight rates
→
↘
bunker prices
decrease (↘)
increase.
↘
→
*However, the figures may not necessarily be as shown in the above table due to the time lag between refueling and consumption, and the range of increase/decrease in freight and bunker oil prices, respectively.
Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise (fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.
