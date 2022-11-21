Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Shipping Market Information

General relationship between spot freight rates for chemical tankers and bunker prices

Impact of spot freight rates and bunker prices on profitability

(without hedging against the risk of bunker price fluctuations)

Bunker price Profitability 【for example】 ↗ → When spot Profitability will improve if spot freight rates → ↗ freight rates increase (↗) increase and ↘ ↗ bunker prices decrease. Bunker price Profitability 【for example】 ↗ ↘ Profitability will deteriorate if When spot spot freight rates fall and freight rates → ↘ bunker prices decrease (↘) increase. ↘ →

*However, the figures may not necessarily be as shown in the above table due to the time lag between refueling and consumption, and the range of increase/decrease in freight and bunker oil prices, respectively.

Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise (fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.