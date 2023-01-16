Advanced search
    9119   JP3131200002

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9119)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-16 am EST
851.00 JPY   -3.08%
03:20aIino Kaiun Kaisha : Shipping Market Information
PU
2022Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Development of Seven-Story Wooden Office Building with a Mass Timber Structure in the Suburbs of Dallas, U.S.A. ~ESG-friendly, and significantly reducing CO2 emissions~
PU
2022Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Shipping Market Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Shipping Market Information

01/16/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 16, 2023

Shipping Market Information

Contents

1.

Chemical Tanker Market

P. 1

2.

VLGC Market

P. 2

3.

Dry Bulk Carrier Market

P.

3

4.

Glossary

P.

4

Ratio of market exposure (Spot*¹) in fleet

(As of Nov. 4, 2022, to be updated in every 2Q/4Q financial result)

Oil Tanker

0 %

Chemical Tanker*²

23

%

LPG Carrier (VLGC)

16

%

LNG Carrier*³

0 %

Panamax and Small Handy

45

%

Dedicated Carriers

0

%

*¹ Contract on a per-voyage basis. (Not long-term) *² Not including time charter and other vessels

*³ The calculation includes 1 owned vessel, 24 LNG carriers are jointly owned or involved in the portfolio companies

Chemical Tanker Market

($/MT)

($/MT)

for freight

for Bunker

200

1200

180 15kmt Arabian Gulf / Main Ports in Far East 15kmt Arabian Gulf / Rotterdam

VLSFO bunker price, Singapore

1000

160

140

800

120

100

600

80

400

60

40

200

20

0

0

Jan-20

Jul-20

Jan-21

Jul-21

Jan-22

Jul-22

Jan-23

(Source: Clarksons Research)

General relationship between spot freight rates for chemical tankers and bunker prices

Impact of spot freight rates and bunker prices on profitability

(without hedging against the risk of bunker price fluctuations)

Bunker price

Profitability

for example

When spot

Profitability will

improve if spot

freight rates

freight rates

increase ()

increase and

bunker prices

decrease.

Bunker price

Profitability

for example

Profitability will

deteriorate if

When spot

spot freight

rates fall and

freight rates

bunker prices

decrease ()

increase.

*However, the figures may not necessarily be as shown in the above table due to the time lag between refueling and consumption, and the range of increase/decrease in freight and bunker oil prices, respectively.

Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise (fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.

VLGC Market

($/tonne)

($,000/month)

for spot rate

for TCE Earnings/TC rate

200

5,000

LPG Spot Rate 46,200mt Gulf - Japan

180

4,500

VLGC TCE Earnings Ras Tanura-Chiba

160

4,000

84K CBM LPG 12 Month Timecharter Rate

140

3,500

120

3,000

100

2,500

80

2,000

60

1,500

40

1,000

20

500

0

0

Jan-20

Jul-20

Jan-21

Jul-21

Jan-22

Jul-22

Jan-23

(Source: Clarksons Research)

2

Dry Bulk Carrier Market

US$/DAY

100,000

Capesize 180,000DWT

90,000

(Average of 4 trip charter routes)

80,000

Panamax 82,000DWT

(Average of 4 trip charter routes)

70,000

Handysize 38,000DWT

(Average of 6 trip charter routes)

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

Jan-20

Jul-20

Jan-21

Jul-21

Jan-22

Jul-22

Jan-23

(Source: Clarksons Research)

3

Glossary

Contract Type

COAContract of Affreightment

Spot Contract

A contract to transport a specific cargo with specific freight rates for

Contract on a per-voyage basis.

a certain period of time, without specifying the vessel to be used.

(Not long-term)

  • TC (Time Charter Contract)

A contract to charter a vessel for a certain period of time. The term can be as short as a few months or as long as a decade or more. The charterer (operator) pays a certain amount of charter fee to the shipowner (owner).

The shipowner is responsible for ship management, including repairs and crewing.

Other

  • Product Tunker / Chemical Tanker (Relationship between them)

Chemical tankers mainly carry liquid chemical products (methanol, alcohol and other cargoes), while product tankers mainly carry petroleum products (gasoline, naphtha and other cargoes). Product tankers can carry some liquid chemical products. Therefore, when the cargoes (petroleum products) carried by product tankers decrease, the product tankers flow into the chemical tanker market. An increase in the fleef of overall chemical tanker market may lead to the market conditions to decline.

For more information on chemical tankers, please see "What is a Chemical Tanker" on our website.

  • Bunker (Fuel Oil) Price

Type High Sulfer Fuel OilHSFO:Low cost but high environmental impact.

Very Low Sulfer Fuel OilVLSFO:VLSFO must be used for non-scrubber equipped vessels due to

the enforcement of the sulfur limits of the MARPOL Convention 2020; it is more costly than HSFO, but has a lower environmental impact.

General relationship between spot freight rates for chemical tankers and bunker prices

Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise (fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.

  • Docking

Vessels enter dock for periodic inspections and repair work.

Periodic inspections are every 5 years and interim inspections every 2-3 years.

  • Provision for special repairs

Allowance recorded for docking. (tens to hundreds of millions of yen)

4

Disclaimer

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 08:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
