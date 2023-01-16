Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Shipping Market Information

Product Tunker / Chemical Tanker (Relationship between them )

Chemical tankers mainly carry liquid chemical products (methanol, alcohol and other cargoes), while product tankers mainly carry petroleum products (gasoline, naphtha and other cargoes). Product tankers can carry some liquid chemical products. Therefore, when the cargoes (petroleum products) carried by product tankers decrease, the product tankers flow into the chemical tanker market. An increase in the fleef of overall chemical tanker market may lead to the market conditions to decline.

Bunker (Fuel Oil) Price

【Type】 ① High Sulfer Fuel Oil（HSFO）:Low cost but high environmental impact.

②Very Low Sulfer Fuel Oil（VLSFO）:VLSFO must be used for non-scrubber equipped vessels due to

the enforcement of the sulfur limits of the MARPOL Convention 2020; it is more costly than HSFO, but has a lower environmental impact.

【General relationship between spot freight rates for chemical tankers and bunker prices】

Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise (fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.

Docking

Vessels enter dock for periodic inspections and repair work.

Periodic inspections are every 5 years and interim inspections every 2-3 years.

Provision for special repairs

Allowance recorded for docking. (tens to hundreds of millions of yen)