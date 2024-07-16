(As of May 7, 2024 Forecast, to be updated in every 2Q/4Q)
Oil Tanker
0 %
Chemical Tanker*²
27
%
LPG Carrier (VLGC)
13
%
LNG Carrier*³
0 %
Panamax and Small Handy
36
%
Dedicated Carriers
0
%
*¹ Contract on a per-voyage basis. (Not long-term) *² Not including time charter and other vessels
*³ The calculation includes 1 owned vessel, 24 LNG carriers are jointly owned or involved in the portfolio companies
Chemical Tanker Market/Bunker Price
($/MT)
($/day)
($/MT)
for freight
for TC Rate
for freight
200
25,000
1,200
180
800
160
20,000
400
140
VLSFO Bunker Prices (0.5% Sulphur), Singapore
0
120
15,000
Jul-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Jan-23
Jul-23
Jan-24
Jul-24
General relationship between spot freight rates
100
for chemical tankers and bunker prices
Impact of spot freight rates and bunker prices on profitability
(without hedging against the risk of bunker price fluctuations)
80
10,000
Bunker price
Profitability
【For Example】
→
When spot
Profitability will
improve if spot freight
60
freight rates
→
rates increase and
40
【Left】15kmt Arabian Gulf / Main Ports in Far East
5,000
increase (
)
bunker prices decrease.
【Left】15kmt Arabian Gulf / Rotterdam
Bunker price
Profitability
【For Example】
When spot
Profitability will
deteriorate if spot
20
freight rates
→
freight rates fall and
【Right】1yr TCRate 19,999 dwt Stainless Steel Chemical Tanker
decrease (
)
bunker prices increase.
→
0
0
*However, the figures may not necessarily be as shown in the above table due to the time lag
between refueling and consumption, and the range of increase/decrease in freight and bunker
Jul-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Jan-23
Jul-23
Jan-24
Jul-24
oil prices, respectively.
Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise
(Source: Clarksons Research)
(fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.
１
VLGC Market
($/tonne)
($,000/month)
for spot rate
for TCE Earnings/TC rate
200
6,000
180
LPG Spot Rate 46,200mt Gulf - Japan
160
5,000
VLGC TCE Earnings Ras Tanura-Chiba
140
84K CBM LPG 12 Month Timecharter Rate
4,000
120
100
3,000
80
60
2,000
40
1,000
20
0
0
Jul-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Jan-23
Jul-23
Jan-24
Jul-24
(Source: Clarksons Research)
2
Dry Bulk Carrier Market
US$/DAY
60,000
Capesize: 87,875$/DAY (Oct, 2021)
50,000
Capesize 180,000DWT
(Average of 4 trip charter routes)
40,000
Panamax 82,000DWT
(Average of 4 trip charter routes)
Handysize 38,000DWT
(Average of 6 trip charter routes)
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
Jul-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Jan-23
Jul-23
Jan-24
Jul-24
(Source: Clarksons Research)
3
Glossary
Contract Type
COA（Contract of Affreightment）
Spot Contract
A contract to transport a specific cargo with specific freight rates for
Contract on a per-voyage basis.
a certain period of time, without specifying the vessel to be used.
(Not long-term)
TC (Time Charter Contract)
A contract to charter a vessel for a certain period of time. The term can be as short as a few months or as long as a decade or more. The charterer (operator) pays a certain amount of charter fee to the shipowner (owner).
The shipowner is responsible for ship management, including repairs and crewing.
Other
Product Tanker / Chemical Tanker (Relationship between them)
Chemical tankers mainly carry liquid chemical products (methanol, alcohol and other cargoes), while product tankers mainly carry petroleum products (gasoline, naphtha and other cargoes). Product tankers can carry some liquid chemical products. Therefore, when the cargoes (petroleum products) carried by product tankers decrease, the product tankers flow into the chemical tanker market. An increase in the fleef of overall chemical tanker market may lead to the market conditions to decline.
For more information on chemical tankers, please see "What is a Chemical Tanker" on our website.
Bunker (Fuel Oil) Price
【Type】 ① High Sulfer Fuel Oil（HSFO）:Low cost but high environmental impact.
②Very Low Sulfer Fuel Oil（VLSFO）:VLSFO must be used for non-scrubber equipped vessels due to
the enforcement of the sulfur limits of the MARPOL Convention 2020; it is more costly than HSFO, but has a lower environmental impact.
【General relationship between spot freight rates for chemical tankers and bunker prices】
Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise (fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.
Docking
Vessels enter dock for periodic inspections and repair work.
Periodic inspections are every 5 years and interim inspections every 2-3 years.
Provision for special repairs
Allowance recorded for docking. (tens to hundreds of millions of yen)
4
