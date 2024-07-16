July 16, 2024

Shipping Market Information

Contents

1. Chemical Tanker Market/Bunker Price P. 1

2.

VLGC Market

P. 2

3.

Dry Bulk Carrier Market

P. 3

4.

Glossary

P. 4

Ratio of market exposure (Spot*¹) in fleet

(As of May 7, 2024 Forecast, to be updated in every 2Q/4Q)

Oil Tanker

0 %

Chemical Tanker*²

27

%

LPG Carrier (VLGC)

13

%

LNG Carrier*³

0 %

Panamax and Small Handy

36

%

Dedicated Carriers

0

%

*¹ Contract on a per-voyage basis. (Not long-term) *² Not including time charter and other vessels

*³ The calculation includes 1 owned vessel, 24 LNG carriers are jointly owned or involved in the portfolio companies

Chemical Tanker Market/Bunker Price

($/MT)

($/day)

($/MT)

for freight

for TC Rate

for freight

200

25,000

1,200

180

800

160

20,000

400

140

VLSFO Bunker Prices (0.5% Sulphur), Singapore

0

120

15,000

Jul-21

Jan-22

Jul-22

Jan-23

Jul-23

Jan-24

Jul-24

General relationship between spot freight rates

100

for chemical tankers and bunker prices

Impact of spot freight rates and bunker prices on profitability

(without hedging against the risk of bunker price fluctuations)

80

10,000

Bunker price

Profitability

For Example

When spot

Profitability will

improve if spot freight

60

freight rates

rates increase and

40

Left15kmt Arabian Gulf / Main Ports in Far East

5,000

increase (

)

bunker prices decrease.

Left15kmt Arabian Gulf / Rotterdam

Bunker price

Profitability

For Example

When spot

Profitability will

deteriorate if spot

20

freight rates

freight rates fall and

Right1yr TCRate 19,999 dwt Stainless Steel Chemical Tanker

decrease (

)

bunker prices increase.

0

0

*However, the figures may not necessarily be as shown in the above table due to the time lag

between refueling and consumption, and the range of increase/decrease in freight and bunker

Jul-21

Jan-22

Jul-22

Jan-23

Jul-23

Jan-24

Jul-24

oil prices, respectively.

Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise

(Source: Clarksons Research)

(fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.

VLGC Market

($/tonne)

($,000/month)

for spot rate

for TCE Earnings/TC rate

200

6,000

180

LPG Spot Rate 46,200mt Gulf - Japan

160

5,000

VLGC TCE Earnings Ras Tanura-Chiba

140

84K CBM LPG 12 Month Timecharter Rate

4,000

120

100

3,000

80

60

2,000

40

1,000

20

0

0

Jul-21

Jan-22

Jul-22

Jan-23

Jul-23

Jan-24

Jul-24

(Source: Clarksons Research)

2

Dry Bulk Carrier Market

US$/DAY

60,000

Capesize: 87,875$/DAY (Oct, 2021)

50,000

Capesize 180,000DWT

(Average of 4 trip charter routes)

40,000

Panamax 82,000DWT

(Average of 4 trip charter routes)

Handysize 38,000DWT

(Average of 6 trip charter routes)

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

Jul-21

Jan-22

Jul-22

Jan-23

Jul-23

Jan-24

Jul-24

(Source: Clarksons Research)

3

Glossary

Contract Type

COAContract of Affreightment

Spot Contract

A contract to transport a specific cargo with specific freight rates for

Contract on a per-voyage basis.

a certain period of time, without specifying the vessel to be used.

(Not long-term)

  • TC (Time Charter Contract)

A contract to charter a vessel for a certain period of time. The term can be as short as a few months or as long as a decade or more. The charterer (operator) pays a certain amount of charter fee to the shipowner (owner).

The shipowner is responsible for ship management, including repairs and crewing.

Other

  • Product Tanker / Chemical Tanker (Relationship between them)

Chemical tankers mainly carry liquid chemical products (methanol, alcohol and other cargoes), while product tankers mainly carry petroleum products (gasoline, naphtha and other cargoes). Product tankers can carry some liquid chemical products. Therefore, when the cargoes (petroleum products) carried by product tankers decrease, the product tankers flow into the chemical tanker market. An increase in the fleef of overall chemical tanker market may lead to the market conditions to decline.

For more information on chemical tankers, please see "What is a Chemical Tanker" on our website.

  • Bunker (Fuel Oil) Price

Type High Sulfer Fuel OilHSFO:Low cost but high environmental impact.

Very Low Sulfer Fuel OilVLSFO:VLSFO must be used for non-scrubber equipped vessels due to

the enforcement of the sulfur limits of the MARPOL Convention 2020; it is more costly than HSFO, but has a lower environmental impact.

General relationship between spot freight rates for chemical tankers and bunker prices

Spot freight rates include fuel costs. Basically, when fuel oil prices rise (fall), freight rates also rise (fall), but there may be some time lag.

  • Docking

Vessels enter dock for periodic inspections and repair work.

Periodic inspections are every 5 years and interim inspections every 2-3 years.

  • Provision for special repairs

Allowance recorded for docking. (tens to hundreds of millions of yen)

4

