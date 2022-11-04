Advanced search
    9119   JP3131200002

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9119)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:12 2022-11-04 am EDT
759.00 JPY   +0.26%
01:16aIino Kaiun Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Conduct Accident Response Drill of Vessel
PU
10/28Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022
PU
Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Supplementary Report for Financial Results of FY2022 2Q

11/04/2022 | 01:16am EDT
November 4, 2022

Supplementary Report for

Financial Results of FY2022 2Q

Contents

. Results for FY2022 2Q

P. 03

. Financial and Market Forecasts for FY2022

P. 07

. Mid-term Management Plan (FY20202022)

P. 13

. Business Performance

P. 22

. Status of Facilities / Investment Plan

P. 26

. Shipping Market

P. 29

. Office Market

P. 33

Contact

Reference Information

Stakeholder Relations Department

Financial Highlights

+81-3-6273-3069

https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/ir/highlight.html

Explanation of shipping terms on p. 32

ikk_srpr@ex.iino.co.jp

IINO Integrated Report 2022

https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/ir/library_annual.html

: The Next Stage

2

Results for FY2022 2Q

3

Results for FY2022 2Q

FY2022 2Q Results: Significant increase in sales and profit compared to FY2021 2Q

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net100 million yen

Profit

Profit

Income

FY2021 2Q

489.8

18.2

15.4

41.7

FY2022 2Q

704.7

104.8

118.4

144.2

+43.9%

+475.6%

+668.3%

+246.1%

Upward revision of FY2022 earnings forecast:

Sales, Ordinary Income, and Net Income are expected to reach record highs

100 million yen

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Profit

Profit

Income

Previous Forecast

1,230

118

121

141

(As of Aug. 2)

FY2022

Revised Forecast

1,380

147

162

186

(As of Nov. 4)

Persent Change

+12.2%

+24.6%

+33.9%

+31.9%

2Q results exceeded the previous forecast (Aug. 2.). Having factored in a

softening dry bulk market in 3Q and beyond and the scheduled dock repairs for

some vessels that were postponed from 2Q, we have revised our forecasts in

P8 for

light of the chemical tanker market, which is expected to remain at a high level,

details

and the yen's depreciation trend.

Upward revision of dividend forecast for FY2022:

Full-year dividend of 53 yen planned

Yen/Share

Interim Year-end Total

Previous Forecast

20

20

40

(As of Aug. 2)

Revised Forecast

27

26

53

(As of Nov. 4)

Previous fiscal year results

11

25

36

Interim dividend will be increased by 7 yen

per share, and the year-end dividend will be

P21 for

increased by 6 yen per share, for a total

details

dividend of 53 yen per share for the full year.

: The Next Stage

4

Financial Results by Consolidated and Segments

Consolidated Financial Results

FY2022 2Q

Revenue

704.7

Operating Profit

104.8

Ordinary Profit

118.4

Net Income

144.2

Exchange Rate (/$)

¥131.56

Bunker Price (/MT)*¹

US$910

100 Million Yen

Year on Year

FY2021 2Q

Difference

%

489.8

+214.9

+43.9%

18.2

+86.6

+475.6%

15.4

+103.0

+668.3%

41.7

+102.6

+246.1%

¥109.90

+21.66

-

US$514

+396

-

*¹ Compliant fuel oil (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) in Singapore

Financial Results by Segments

100 Million Yen

Year on Year

FY2022 2Q

FY2021 2Q

Difference

%

Revenue

704.7

489.8

+214.9

+43.9%

Oceangoing Shipping

587.9

387.8

+200.1

+51.6%

Short-sea / Domestic Shipping

53.3

45.1

+8.2

+18.1%

Real Estate

64.1

58.2

+5.9

+10.0%

Operating Profit

104.8

18.2

+86.6

+475.6%

Oceangoing Shipping

81.5

-2.7

+84.2

-

Short-sea / Domestic Shipping

2.5

1.1

+1.4

+127.8%

Real Estate

20.8

19.8

+1.0

+5.0%

: The Next Stage

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
