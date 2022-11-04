Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Supplementary Report for Financial Results of FY2022 2Q

November 4, 2022
Supplementary Report for
Financial Results of FY2022 2Q
Contents
Ⅰ . Results for FY2022 2Q
Ⅱ. Financial and Market Forecasts for FY2022
Ⅲ. Mid-term Management Plan (FY2020～2022)
Ⅳ. Business Performance
Ⅴ. Status of Facilities / Investment Plan
Ⅵ. Shipping Market
Ⅶ. Office Market
: The Next Stage
Results for FY2022 2Q
FY2022 2Q Results: Significant increase in sales and profit compared to FY2021 2Q
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net（100 million yen）
Profit
Income
FY2021 2Q
489.8
18.2
15.4
41.7
FY2022 2Q
704.7
104.8
118.4
144.2
+43.9%
+475.6%
+668.3%
+246.1%
Upward revision of FY2022 earnings forecast:
Sales, Ordinary Income, and Net Income are expected to reach record highs
（100 million yen）
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net
Profit
Income
Previous Forecast
1,230
118
121
141
(As of Aug. 2)
FY2022
Revised Forecast
1,380
147
162
186
(As of Nov. 4)
Persent Change
+12.2%
+24.6%
+33.9%
+31.9%
2Q results exceeded the previous forecast (Aug. 2.). Having factored in a
softening dry bulk market in 3Q and beyond and the scheduled dock repairs for
some vessels that were postponed from 2Q, we have revised our forecasts in
P8 for
light of the chemical tanker market, which is expected to remain at a high level,
details
and the yen's depreciation trend.
Upward revision of dividend forecast for FY2022:
Full-year dividend of 53 yen planned
（Yen/Share）
Interim Year-end Total
20
40
27
26
53
Previous fiscal year results
11
25
36
Interim dividend will be increased by 7 yen
per share, and the year-end dividend will be
P21 for
increased by 6 yen per share, for a total
dividend of 53 yen per share for the full year.
: The Next Stage
Financial Results by Consolidated and Segments
Consolidated Financial Results
FY2022 2Q
Revenue
704.7
Operating Profit
104.8
Ordinary Profit
118.4
Net Income
144.2
Exchange Rate (/$)
¥131.56
Bunker Price (/MT)*¹
US$910
（100 Million Yen）
Year on Year
FY2021 2Q
Difference
%
489.8
+214.9
+43.9%
18.2
+86.6
+475.6%
15.4
+103.0
+668.3%
41.7
+102.6
+246.1%
¥109.90
+21.66
-
US$514
+396
*¹ Compliant fuel oil (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) in Singapore
Financial Results by Segments
（100 Million Yen）
Year on Year
Difference
%
Revenue
+214.9
Oceangoing Shipping
587.9
387.8
+200.1
+51.6%
Short-sea / Domestic Shipping
53.3
45.1
+8.2
+18.1%
Real Estate
64.1
58.2
+5.9
+10.0%
Operating Profit
+86.6
81.5
-2.7
+84.2
-
2.5
1.1
+1.4
+127.8%
20.8
19.8
+1.0
+5.0%
