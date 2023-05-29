Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Transcript of the briefing and Q&A session on the presentation of financial results for FY2022 and the new mid-term management plan

May 29, 2023

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Transcript of the briefing and Q&A session on the presentation

of financial results for FY2022 and the new mid-term management plan

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (the Company) today announced that it has distributed transcript and Q&A session on the presentation of the financial results for FY2022 and new mid-term management plan held on 10 May, 2023.

Regarding the real estate business, I would like to ask about the factors behind the increase in profit during the mid-term management plan period. Although the results for FY2022 were negatively impacted by factors such as the rise in electricity prices, is there a negative impact on the occupancy rate of the buildings we own in the Tokyo office market as the vacancy rate is rising? Also, I believe that the profit growth in the real estate business during the mid-term management plan period is basically the effect of various investment projects being launched, but could you please explain the reasons for the fluctuation in profits?

Regardingthe results for FY 2022, expenses increased significantly duetoutility costs, etc., and this was an unexpected increase in expenses, causing real estate business income to fall below the original target. The office buildings owned by the Company are close to full occupancy, and the vacancy rate is not expected to change significantly during the period of the medium-term management plan. However, as in FY2022, utility costs are expected to increase and, as many of the Company's buildings are more than 10 years old, repair and maintenance costs are also expected to increase. Future profit growth will take the investment projects we plan to pursue in Japan and overseas into account.