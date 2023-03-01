Advanced search
Iino Kaiun Kaisha : conducts marine biofuel trial in Singapore

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
March 1, 2023

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

IINO conducts marine biofuel trial in Singapore

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO) announces that it has conducted a trial on one of its vessels using a marine biofuel blend delivered in Singapore on December 18.

Chemroad Echo

The chemical tanker "Chemroad Echo" was supplied with B24 marine biofuel, consisting of 24% fatty acid methyl easter (FAME), blended with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO). The biofuel blend was delivered in Singapore by bp.

The FAMEcomponent of the marine biofuel blend used in this trial ledto a reduction in the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the voyage on a lifecycle, well-to-wake approach. Biofuel blends are particularly helpful as a "drop in" solution available to existing fleets without the need for modifications to the engine or infrastructure in most applications. FAME is a biofuel - more commonly known as biodiesel - which is largely produced from recycled used cooking oils and renewable oil sources. FAME has physical properties similar to those of conventional diesel and is biodegradable. The origination and production of the FAME used in the trial is certified to the ISCC system

  • a leading multistakeholder certification scheme for biobased Materials. This certification requires that sustainability criteria are followed throughout the supply chain - including the tracing of the waste feedstock from point of generation, through processing, transportation and delivery of the final biofuel.

IINO has set sustainability initiatives as one of the priority enhancement measures in the mid-term management plan, and has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40% (compared to 2008 levels) by 2030 in the shipping business. IINO will continue its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impact.

Contact:

Sustainability Promotion Department

Phone: +81-3-6273-3369

Inquiry Form: https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/contact/form.php

End

Disclaimer

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
