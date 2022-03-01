Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. IIOT-OXYS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITOX   US44963M1045

IIOT-OXYS, INC.

(ITOX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IIOT OXYS : CEO Discusses Innovation Strategy in Video Interview - Form 8-K

03/01/2022 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. CEO Discusses Innovation Strategy in Video Interview

CAMBRIDGE, MA (March 1, 2022) -- Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC Pink: ITOX) announces the availability of a new interview, to discuss the Company's latest expansion initiative.

IIOT-OXYS recently signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with an Equipment-as-a-Service (Eaas) start-up in Europe. Emmons describes the plans for this partnership in the United States and its potential in the medical device segment of the multi-billion-dollar Eaas market.

"This is a very lucrative market for us to get into," he says. "It's my job as CEO to constantly be looking for interesting companies with very forward-thinking leaders … [this company] has a very deep understanding of how to make Eaas work as a business model but also a great understanding of how technology has come along to enable it to a high degree."

The interview also highlights IIOT-OXYS' broader strategy to expand its current target markets while exploring new opportunities for its advanced AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning algorithms.

The full interview can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Sb67ib3oa4

About IIOT-OXYS, Inc.

IIOT-OXYS Inc. (OTC PINKL:ITOX) is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT, AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing and Manufacturing Operations. We provide actionable mission-critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. IIOT-OXYS's edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to simply gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes. For additional information visit www.oxyscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' or ''believes.'' Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect us include, without limitation, the loss of major customers, our failure to obtain new contracts, our inability to patent products or processes, our infringement of patents held by others, our inability to finance our business and the other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

IIOT-OXYS Inc.
Clifford L. Emmons
CEO
Contact@oxyscorp.com
www.oxyscorp.com

Disclaimer

IIOT-OXYS Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 13:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IIOT-OXYS, INC.
08:37aIIOT OXYS : CEO Discusses Innovation Strategy in Video Interview - Form 8-K
PU
08:32aIIOT-OXYS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24IIOT OXYS : Signs NDA with European Medical Device Equipment-as-a-Service Start-Up - Form ..
PU
02/24IIOT-OXYS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24IIOT-OXYS, Inc. announced that it has received $0.051 million in funding
CI
02/16IIOT-OXYS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08IIOT-OXYS, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.051 million in funding
CI
01/25IIOT-OXYS, Inc. CEO Discusses Corporate Evolution in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice..
GL
01/25IIOT-OXYS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25IIOT OXYS : CEO Discusses Corporate Evolution in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com - ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,04 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,24 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,89 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,67 M 1,67 M -
EV / Sales 2019 27,6x
EV / Sales 2020 58,7x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart IIOT-OXYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Clifford L. Emmons President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Karen McNemar Chief Operating Officer
Vidhyadhar Mitta Director
Andrew Barwicki Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IIOT-OXYS, INC.7.14%2