IIOT-OXYS, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.035289 million compared to USD 0.0165 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.266759 million compared to USD 0.188573 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.078572 million compared to USD 0.0165 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.428809 million compared to USD 0.701304 million a year ago.
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:26 pm
