IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in industrial Internet of things (IIOT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, edge computing and manufacturing operations. It provides actionable mission-critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. It uses domain-specific AI to solve industrial and environmental challenges. The Company helps its customers maintain machine uptime and increase operational efficiency. Its engineered solutions focus on common sense approaches to machine learning, algorithm development and hardware and software products. The Company designs a system of hardware and software, assembles, installs, monitors data and applies its algorithms to help provide customer insight. It develops algorithms that help its customers create insights from data streams. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries are OXYS Corporation and HereLab, Inc.