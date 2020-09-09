IJM : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; (2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and (3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.