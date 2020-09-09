Log in
IJM PLANTATIONS    IJMPLNT   MYL2216OO009

IJM PLANTATIONS

(IJMPLNT)
  Report
IJM Plantations : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

09/09/2020 | 06:45am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

IJM Plantations Bhd published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:44:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 812 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 55,9 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 1 576 M 378 M 378 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,82 MYR
Last Close Price 1,79 MYR
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Yee Tek CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Pushpanathan S. A. Kanagarayar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Purushothaman Kumaran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hock Leang Lee General Manager-Engineering
Boon Seng Tan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IJM PLANTATIONS-24.15%378
CORTEVA, INC.-4.26%21 185
QL RESOURCES19.93%3 793
GENTING PLANTATIONS-4.54%2 173
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-6.64%1 260
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-15.92%1 167
