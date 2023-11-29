ikeGPS Group Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 10.52 million compared to NZD 15.42 million a year ago. Net loss was NZD 6.85 million compared to net income of NZD 1.11 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.04 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.04 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.03 a year ago.