Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. IkeGPS Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IKE   NZIKEE0001S9

IKEGPS GROUP LIMITED

(IKE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.98 NZD   +2.08%
05:50pIKEGPS : IKE 1H FY22 Results Presentation
PU
03:50pIKEGPS : 30 September 2021 Half Year Accounts
PU
03:50pIKEGPS : Half Year Results Announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ikeGPS : IKE 1H FY22 Results Presentation

11/28/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

nal use only

IKE 1H FY22 Results

Glenn Milnes, CEO glenn.milnes@ikegps.com

29 November 2021

1

nal use onlyNotice

Important Notice

Information in this Presentation:

is for general information purposes only, and is not an offer or invitation for subscription, purchase, or recommendation of securities in ikeGPS Group Limited (IKE);

certain figures presented are from IKE's 1H FY22 unaudited financial results;

should be read in conjunction with, and is subject to, IKE's 1H FY22 financial results (unaudited), market releases, and information published on IKE's website (www.ikegps.com);

includes forward-looking statements about IKE and the environment in which IKE operates, which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside of IKE's control - IKE's actual results or performance may differ materially from these statements;

includes statements relating to past performance, which should not be regarded as a reliable indicator of future performance; and

may contain information from third parties believed to be reliable - however, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.

All information in this presentation is current at the date of this presentation, unless otherwise stated.

All currency amounts are in NZ dollars unless stated otherwise.

Receipt of this Document and/or attendance at this presentation constitutes acceptance of the terms set out above in this Important Notice.

Confidential

p 2

nal use onlyAgeda and contents

Agenda and contents

1H FY22 performance highlights Key performance charts Market overview

IKE's software solutions

Direct go-to-market, brand, and CX. Meet the team Q&A

Confidential

p 3

nal use onlyA portfoio of Pole Software Solutions

Confidential

IKE delivers three pole-specific software solutions into the North American market

Business Model, upshot

  • A Platform Subscription backbone to access any IKE Solution
  • Additive Transaction Fees based on usage of the IKE Platform, billed on a per pole basis
  • Optional value-added products (such as IKE Analyze and IKE University)

p 4

nal use only1H FY22 Results

1H FY22 results.

40% revenue growth on constant currency basis. 135% growth of new contracts won against pcp.

  • Revenue of approximately $5.7m (approximately 30% higher than pcp and approximately 40% higher than pcp on a constant currency basis).
  • New contracts closed 1H FY22 were for approximately $10.9m (approximately 135% higher than pcp). Another very strong period for new contract wins, with greater than $21m in new contracts closed in calendar year 2021 to date.
  • Gross margin of approximately $3.6m (pcp of $2.9m), with a gross margin percentage of approximately 63% (pcp of 67%).
  • Operating cash flow of approximately ($2.8m) (pcp of ($1.4m)).
  • Net loss of approximately $6.2m (pcp of $2.6m), in line with IKE's growth, investment, and customer acquisition strategy.
  • Total cash and receivables 30 September 2021 of approximately $32m, with no debt.
  • Key metrics within Operating Revenue of $5.7m;
    * $2.5m of subscription revenue, from 308 enterprise subscription customers

* $2.3m of transaction revenue, from160,000 billed pole transactions

p 5

Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ikeGPS Group Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IKEGPS GROUP LIMITED
05:50pIKEGPS : IKE 1H FY22 Results Presentation
PU
03:50pIKEGPS : 30 September 2021 Half Year Accounts
PU
03:50pIKEGPS : Half Year Results Announcement
PU
10/14IkeGPS Group Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/11IkeGPS Group Limited Wins $1.6 Million Customer Contract Extension
CI
10/05IKEGPS : Secures Contract Extension With US Customer
MT
08/12IkeGPS Group Limited Wins Material Customer Contract
CI
08/11IKEGPS : Raises $13 Million Via Placement, to launch Share Purchase Plan
MT
08/09IkeGPS to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/09IKEGPS : Files for Trading Halt to Complete Placement
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15,6 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2022 -6,50 M -4,43 M -4,43 M
Net cash 2022 30,0 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 156 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart IKEGPS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ikeGPS Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,98 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Milnes Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Fairbrother Chief Financial Officer
Alex Ferguson Knowles Chairman
Leon Mathieu Lammers van Toorenburg Chief Technology Officer
Richard Gordon Maxwell Christie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IKEGPS GROUP LIMITED-9.26%106
ATLAS COPCO AB31.51%70 385
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.67%39 975
FANUC CORPORATION-9.17%38 980
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED47.11%38 270
SANDVIK AB12.97%31 321