IKEJA HOTEL PLC

(IKEJAHOTEL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
1.220 NGN   +9.91%
Ikeja Hotel : Ikeja hotel plc announcement on 2022 audited financial statements
PU
Ikeja Hotel : Ikeja hotel plc frc nccg 2018 reporting for year 2022
PU
Ikeja Hotel : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
IKEJA HOTEL : IKEJA HOTEL PLC ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

04/03/2023 | 06:51am EDT
LAGOS, 31 MARCH 2023

RE: IKEJA HOTEL PLC

AUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

It has become pertinent to inform the investing public and various stakeholders that our company, Ikeja Hotel Plc (the Company) is in a state of sound financial health and stability as ever.

Post COVID-19 performances have been on steady growth in both earnings and profitability. The reported loss in the group accounts arose from the divestment from a major subsidiary and write off, of the goodwill created from the acquisition of the major subsidiary. This decision will enable the Company to focus on its prime asset and consolidate on the achievement recorded in the current year.

The Board is confident that the strategy adopted is very sound and will continue to support the management in its effort to build a strong and profitable business.

Olubunmi Tadema

For: Punuka Nominees Ltd

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ikeja Hotel plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 10:50:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 9 869 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net income 2021 17,8 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2021 3 985 M 8,59 M 8,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 143x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 536 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 53,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theophilus Eniola Netufo Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo Chief Financial Officer & Finance Controller
Anthony Idigbe San Non-Executive Chairman
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama Independent Non-Executive Director
Ufuoma Ibru Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IKEJA HOTEL PLC16.19%5
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED15.46%15 594
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.5.29%8 700
WHITBREAD PLC16.23%7 458
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.04%5 982
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-4.85%5 849
