IKEJA HOTEL : IKEJA HOTEL PLC ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

LAGOS, 31 MARCH 2023
RE: IKEJA HOTEL PLC
AUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
It has become pertinent to inform the investing public and various stakeholders that our company, Ikeja Hotel Plc (the Company) is in a state of sound financial health and stability as ever.
Post COVID-19 performances have been on steady growth in both earnings and profitability. The reported loss in the group accounts arose from the divestment from a major subsidiary and write off, of the goodwill created from the acquisition of the major subsidiary. This decision will enable the Company to focus on its prime asset and consolidate on the achievement recorded in the current year.
The Board is confident that the strategy adopted is very sound and will continue to support the management in its effort to build a strong and profitable business.
Olubunmi Tadema
For: Punuka Nominees Ltd
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
