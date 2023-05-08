IKEJA HOTEL : IKEJA HOTEL PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT ON CASUAL DIRECTORS

Advanced search
IKEJA HOTEL PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT ON CASUAL DIRECTORS

05/08/2023 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, May 5, 2023

NOTIFICATION ON APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTORS TO FILL CASUAL VACANCIES ON THE BOARD OF IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Ikeja Hotel Plc (Company) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and its shareholders and the investing public that some majority shareholders of the Company have made amendments to their representatives on the Board of Directors of Ikeja Hotel Plc as follows:

  • OMA Investments Limited withdrew Dr Alexander Thomopulos and replaced him with Ms Ngozi Edozien as their new representative; and
  • Following the resignation of Mrs Fadeke Olugbemi- Oba Otudeko/Honeywell Group nominated Mrs Kemi Adeoye as their new representative.

The Board has appointed both Ms Ngozi Edozien and Mrs Kemi Adeoye as Directors to fill the casual vacancies that arose as a result of the resignations. These appointments will be ratified by members at a general meeting at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to hold July 26, 2023.

We believe that these individuals have the necessary skills and experience to contribute significantly to the Board of Directors and help steer the Company towards continued growth and success. We assure you that the new directors have undergone the necessary due diligence checks and meet all regulatory requirements.

PROFILE OF MS NGOZI EDOZIEN

Ngozi Edozien is currently the Managing Director of InVivo Partners Ltd - a principal investment and advisory firm focused on investments and support of venture, early stage and SME businesses. She currently also leads a healthcare startup she co- founded - Physio Centers of Africa (Nigeria). Prior to launching InVivo Partners Ltd she served as Managing Director of Actis LLP's West Africa business - a leading private equity firm in Nigeria. She draws on her over 30 years of experience in finance, consulting, operational management and board governance in corporates globally to bring value to her investee companies and clients. Ms. Edozien currently sits on several Boards including: Stanbic IBTC Holdings (Nigeria) of Standard Bank Group; Barloworld Plc (South Africa); Guinness/Diageo (Nigeria) and Imperial Brands PLC (United Kingdom). Past board roles include: PZ Cussons PLC (United Kingdom), Vlisco Group (Netherlands), Seven Energy (Nigeria), UAC (Nigeria), Diamond Bank Plc (Nigeria) and Mouka Foam (Nigeria). She advises a number of African start-up businesses in various sectors including healthcare, FMCG, Financial Services and Technology.



Ms Edozien started her professional career in corporate finance first at Salomon Brothers and then at JP Morgan, both in New York City. She subsequently left JPM returning to Harvard University to pursue an MBA. Post MBA, Ms Edozien worked for McKinsey & Co. in London and Paris where she became an Associate Principal. In 1999, she joined Pfizer, Inc in New York City, where she was Vice President Strategic Planning and Business Development for five years until 2005 when she was transferred to Nigeria as the Regional Director, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Group for Anglophone East, West and Central Africa.

Her non-professional commitments focus on advocacy in a number of area exemplified in her past service as: a member of the Private Sector Advisory Council to the President of Senegal; a member of the Delta State, Nigeria Vision 2020 Committee; a member of the Research Based Pharma Industry Association in Nigeria (NIROPHARM), a founding member and Board Member of the American Business Council in Nigeria and Board Member for Africa Investor Magazine.

Ms Edozien has a BA (cum laude) in Social Studies (Government, Philosophy and Economics) from Harvard and Radcliffe Colleges, Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, Harvard University. She has done advanced management training in governance and finance at INSEAD, Harvard and other institutions. She has been an Aspen Leadership Institute Fellow, a member of the Young President's Organization, Membership Committee leader for Capital Club, Nigeria and a Committee Chair for Cycology Cycling Club of Nigeria and acts as an informal mentor to many. Ms Edozien enjoys spending time with family and friends, is an active sportswoman and a lover and follower of African Art, music and literature.

PROFILE OF MRS KEMI ADEOYE

Kemi Adeoye is Chief Financial Officer at Honeywell Group. She is responsible for accounting, financial reporting, and financial management for Honeywell Group Limited. She is also responsible for risk management and ensuring the adequacy and effectiveness of controls and Internal Audit across the Group. Kemi has over 20 years of work experience spanning, finance, accounting, and corporate treasury management.

Prior to Honeywell Group, she worked with Baker Tilly, a leading Audit firm in Nigeria. While at Baker Tilly, Kemi led various audit engagements with local and multinational clients across different business sectors.

In 2006, she joined Honeywell Group as a Senior Business Analyst working across business functions over time. She has, at different times, been responsible for Business and Information Systems Management, Corporate Finance, Treasury Management, Financial Reporting, Budgeting, Portfolio and Risk Management.

Kemi holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Oxford Brookes University and an MBA from the Lagos Business School. She is also a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).



FOR: IKEJA HOTEL PLC

PUNUKA NOMINEES LIMITED FRC/2022/COY/160581

COMPANY SECRETARY



Disclaimer

Ikeja Hotel plc published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 14:03:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
