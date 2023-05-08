IKEJA HOTEL : IKEJA HOTEL PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT ON CASUAL DIRECTORS

Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, May 5, 2023

NOTIFICATION ON APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTORS TO FILL CASUAL VACANCIES ON THE BOARD OF IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Ikeja Hotel Plc (Company) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and its shareholders and the investing public that some majority shareholders of the Company have made amendments to their representatives on the Board of Directors of Ikeja Hotel Plc as follows:

OMA Investments Limited withdrew Dr Alexander Thomopulos and replaced him with Ms Ngozi Edozien as their new representative; and

withdrew Dr Alexander Thomopulos and replaced him with as their new representative; and Following the resignation of Mrs Fadeke Olugbemi- Oba Otudeko/Honeywell Group nominated Mrs Kemi Adeoye as their new representative.

The Board has appointed both Ms Ngozi Edozien and Mrs Kemi Adeoye as Directors to fill the casual vacancies that arose as a result of the resignations. These appointments will be ratified by members at a general meeting at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to hold July 26, 2023.

We believe that these individuals have the necessary skills and experience to contribute significantly to the Board of Directors and help steer the Company towards continued growth and success. We assure you that the new directors have undergone the necessary due diligence checks and meet all regulatory requirements.

PROFILE OF MS NGOZI EDOZIEN

Ngozi Edozien is currently the Managing Director of InVivo Partners Ltd - a principal investment and advisory firm focused on investments and support of venture, early stage and SME businesses. She currently also leads a healthcare startup she co- founded - Physio Centers of Africa (Nigeria). Prior to launching InVivo Partners Ltd she served as Managing Director of Actis LLP's West Africa business - a leading private equity firm in Nigeria. She draws on her over 30 years of experience in finance, consulting, operational management and board governance in corporates globally to bring value to her investee companies and clients. Ms. Edozien currently sits on several Boards including: Stanbic IBTC Holdings (Nigeria) of Standard Bank Group; Barloworld Plc (South Africa); Guinness/Diageo (Nigeria) and Imperial Brands PLC (United Kingdom). Past board roles include: PZ Cussons PLC (United Kingdom), Vlisco Group (Netherlands), Seven Energy (Nigeria), UAC (Nigeria), Diamond Bank Plc (Nigeria) and Mouka Foam (Nigeria). She advises a number of African start-up businesses in various sectors including healthcare, FMCG, Financial Services and Technology.

