NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 46th Annual General Meeting of Ikeja Hotel Plc will hold at Sheraton Lagos Hotel, 30 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:00 am to transact the following businesses:

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To lay before members the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the report of the Directors, Audit Committee and External Auditors thereon; To declare a dividend To ratify the appointment of the following persons as Directors of the Company: Ms Ngozi Edozien

Mrs Olukemi Adeoye To re-appoint the External Auditors To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors for the 2023 Financial year To elect shareholder-members of the Audit Committee Disclosure of the remuneration of Managers of the Company

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To approve the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors To amend the Company's Articles of Association as follows:

"That article 51 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be amended by the replacing the extant provision with the following clause:

"A General Meeting to be known as the Annual General Meeting shall be held once in every calendar year at such time (not being more than 15 months after the holding of the last preceding Annual General Meeting), place and manner as may be determined by the directors. A General Meeting of the Company may be held virtually via teleconferencing or through any other electronic or technological means as the directors may determine."

10. That Article 125 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be amended by the insertion of the following provision to replace the current provision:

"A notice (which expression for the purpose of these presents shall be deemed to include , and shall include any summons, notice, process, order, judgment or any other document in relation to, or in the winding up of the company) may be given by the company to any member either personally, or by sending it by post,

electronic mail, publication on the company's website, sms, or any other

electronic means or by cable sent to him at his registered address. Provided that