IKEJA HOTEL : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, April 4, 2022.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Board meeting of Ikeja Hotel Plc ('IHPLC' or 'the Company') will be held via tele-conferencing on Thursday, April 21, 2022 by 11:00 am to receive and consider among other business, the First Quarter Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended March 31st, 2022 (2022 Q1).

Consequently, and pursuant to Rule 17.18 of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited as amended, Ikeja Hotel Plc wishes to bring to the attention of the investing public that as of Friday April 1, 2022, the Company commenced a closed period.

Therefore, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company.

This closed period shall be re-opened twenty-four hours after IHPLC's 2022 Q1 Financial Statements have been submitted to Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The general public should please take note.

FOR: IKEJA HOTEL PLC

DEBORAH OKPIAIFO FRC/2020/002/00000021046 FOR: PUNUKA NOMINEES LTD COMPANY SECRETARY