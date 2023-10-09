Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, September 29, 2023.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a Board meeting of Ikeja Hotel Plc ('IHPLC' or 'the Company') will be held via Zoom tele-conferencing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, by 11:00 am to receive and consider among other business, the Third Quarter Financial Statements of the Company for the period ending September 30, 2023 (2023 Q3).
Consequently, and pursuant to Rule 17.18 of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited as amended, Ikeja Hotel Plc wishes to bring to the attention of the investing public that as of Sunday October 1, 2023, the Company will commence a closed period.
Therefore, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.
This closed period shall be re-openedtwenty-four hours after IHPLC's 2023 Q3 Financial Statements have been submitted to Nigerian Exchange Limited.
The general public should please take note.
FOR: IKEJA HOTEL PLC
OLUBUNMI TADEMA
FRC/2022/PRO/NBA/002/910787
FOR: PUNUKA NOMINEES LTD
COMPANY SECRETARY
IKEJA HOTEL PLC IS THE OWNER OF SHERATON LAGOS HOTEL, IKEJA
DIRECTORS: Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN (Chairman), Mr. Abatcha Bulama, Mr. Ufuoma Ibru, Mr. Toke Alex-Ibru, Mr. Kunle Aluko, Mrs. Fadeke Olugbemi, Ms. Ngozi Edozien, Mr. Theo Eniola Netufo,
MD/CEO
Disclaimer
Ikeja Hotel plc published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 08:41:18 UTC.