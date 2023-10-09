Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, September 29, 2023.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Board meeting of Ikeja Hotel Plc ('IHPLC' or 'the Company') will be held via Zoom tele-conferencing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, by 11:00 am to receive and consider among other business, the Third Quarter Financial Statements of the Company for the period ending September 30, 2023 (2023 Q3).

Consequently, and pursuant to Rule 17.18 of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited as amended, Ikeja Hotel Plc wishes to bring to the attention of the investing public that as of Sunday October 1, 2023, the Company will commence a closed period.

Therefore, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

This closed period shall be re-openedtwenty-four hours after IHPLC's 2023 Q3 Financial Statements have been submitted to Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The general public should please take note.

FOR: IKEJA HOTEL PLC

OLUBUNMI TADEMA

FRC/2022/PRO/NBA/002/910787

FOR: PUNUKA NOMINEES LTD

COMPANY SECRETARY

IKEJA HOTEL PLC IS THE OWNER OF SHERATON LAGOS HOTEL, IKEJA

DIRECTORS: Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN (Chairman), Mr. Abatcha Bulama, Mr. Ufuoma Ibru, Mr. Toke Alex-Ibru, Mr. Kunle Aluko, Mrs. Fadeke Olugbemi, Ms. Ngozi Edozien, Mr. Theo Eniola Netufo,

MD/CEO