Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Ikeja Hotel Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IKEJAHOTEL   NGIKEJAHOTL7

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

(IKEJAHOTEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-24
1.550 NGN   +9.93%
04/04IKEJA HOTEL : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/30IKEJA HOTEL : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
01/26Ikeja Hotel Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IKEJA HOTEL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Contents

Page

Certification

2

Statement of Financial Position

3

Satement of Comprehensive Income

4

Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Financial Statement

7-26

Operating Result Summary

27

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Certification of Financial Statements

In compliance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007, we have reviewed the unaudited interim Financial Statements of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022.

The Financial Statements, based on our knowledge, does not contain any untrue statement of any material fact or contain any misleading information in any respect.

The Financial Statements, and other financial information included therein, present fairly in all material respects the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of financial performance and consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022.

We are responsible for designing the internal controls and procedures surrounding the financial reporting process and assessing these controls in accordance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the entity. The controls, which are properly prepared, have been operating effectively during the year under reference.

Based on the foregoing, we, the undersigned, hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge and belief, the information contained in the unaudited interim Financial Statements of Ikeja Hotel Plc for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022 are complete, accurate and free from any material misstatement.

Theophilus E. Netufo

Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo

Managing Director/CEO

Controller of Finance

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858

21 April 2022

21 April 2022

2

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022

The Group

The Company

Notes

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

17,609,512

17,791,198

7,104,422

7,217,267

Investment Property

8

-

-

-

-

Capital work in progress

9

5,490,871

5,163,458

77,561

66,713

Intangible asset

10

4,414,073

4,487,149

16,224

16,938

Investment in subsidiaries

35

-

-

4,444,518

4,444,518

Investment accounted for using the

equity method

36

-

-

798,722

798,722

Deferred Tax Asset

29.2

220,392

220,392

Total Non-Current Assets

27,514,456

27,441,805

12,661,839

12,764,550

Current Assets

Inventories

20

269,530

247,297

213,938

191,704

Trade Receivables

18

1,466,025

1,083,143

982,552

627,068

Other Assets

19

995,120

822,108

709,006

501,394

Loan to related party

21

9,409,927

9,409,927

9,409,927

9,409,927

Amount due from related parties

22

-

-

736,354

734,581

Cash and Cash Equivalents

23

5,301,123

4,844,019

3,983,046

3,836,334

Total Current Assets

17,441,727

16,406,494

16,034,823

15,301,008

Total Assets

44,956,183

43,848,299

28,696,662

28,065,558

Equity and Reserves

Share Capital

31.2

1,039,398

1,039,398

1,039,398

1,039,398

Share Premium

32

1,381,072

1,381,072

1,381,072

1,381,072

Retained Earnings

33

6,515,559

6,413,223

5,545,345

5,448,269

Revaluation Reserve

3,121,799

3,121,799

-

-

Equity attributable to equity

holders of Parent

12,057,828

11,955,493

7,965,815

7,868,740

Non-Controlling interest

34

8,814,920

8,806,428

-

-

20,872,748

20,761,921

7,965,815

7,868,740

Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

Due to Related Parties

27

9,094,805

8,833,554

10,383,713

10,124,918

Retirement Benefits Obligation

30.

852,455

454,864

483,355

454,864

Deferred Tax

29.2

758,146

758,146

-

-

Non-Total Current Liabilities

10,705,406

10,046,564

10,867,068

10,579,782

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

25

3,891,251

3,961,289

1,632,924

1,420,865

Deferred Income

24

8,244,654

8,241,618

8,062,665

8,062,665

Deposit for Shares

26

413,279

93,600

93,600

93,600

Dividend Payable

28

105,960

105,960

16,691

16,691

Current Tax Payable

29.1

722,885

637,348

57,899

23,215

Total Current Liabilities

13,378,029

13,039,815

9,863,778

9,617,036

Total Liabilities

24,083,435

23,086,379

20,730,848

20,196,818

Total Equity and Liabilities

44,956,183

43,848,299

28,696,662

28,065,558

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and were signed on its behalf on 21 April 2022.

Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN Chairman FRC/2014/NBA/00000010414

Alhaji Abatcha Bulama Director FRC/2014/ICAN/000006535

Mr. Theophilus E. Netufo Managing Director/CEO FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Mr. Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo Controller of Finance FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

Note

Revenue

11

3,320,708

1,724,331

2,031,195

1,163,533

Cost of Sales

12

(2,262,820)

(1,419,479)

(1,148,028)

(812,908)

Gross Profit

1,057,888

304,852

883,167

350,625

Other Income

13

17,760

7,873

1,614

7,761

Sales and Distribution Expenses

16

(73,490)

(65,320)

(73,490)

(44,009)

Administrative and General Expenses

15

(575,073)

(313,242)

(401,572)

(206,873)

Operating Profit/(Loss)

427,086

(65,837)

409,719

107,504

Finance Income

14

1,111

9,019

775

3,913

Finance Costs

17

(267,400)

(233,766)

(267,736)

(238,872)

Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation

160,797

(290,585)

142,759

(127,455)

Current Tax (Expense)/Income

29.3

(49,969)

(4,301)

(45,683)

(2,899)

Profit/(Loss) After Taxation

110,828

(294,886)

97,076

(130,354)

Profit/(Loss) Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

102,336

(193,288)

97,076

(130,354)

Non-Controlling Interest

8,492

(101,598)

-

-

110,828

(294,886)

97,076

(130,354)

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period:

Re-measurement Gain/(Loss of Defined Benefit Plan)

-

-

-

110,828

(294,886)

97,076

(130,354)

Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

102,336

(193,288)

97,076

(130,354)

Non-Controlling Interest

8,492

(101,598)

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period

attributable to:

110,828

(294,886)

97,076

(130,354)

Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo)

5

(14)

5

(6)

The Group

The Company

Year to date

Year to date

31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21

31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21

N'000 N'000

N'000 N'000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ikeja Hotel plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IKEJA HOTEL PLC
04/04IKEJA HOTEL : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/30IKEJA HOTEL : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
01/26Ikeja Hotel Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/26Ikeja Hotel Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/26IKEJA HOTEL : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Ikeja Hotel Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2021Ikeja Hotel plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021IKEJA HOTEL PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
2021Ikeja Hotel plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021IKEJA HOTEL PLC : Financial report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 3 222 M 7,76 M 7,76 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Ikeja Hotel Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theophilus Eniola Netufo Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo Finance Manager & Controller
Anthony Idigbe San Chairman
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama Director
Ufuoma Ibru Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IKEJA HOTEL PLC27.05%8
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-19.60%9 809
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-2.97%8 235
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.32%8 063
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-0.41%7 176
WHITBREAD PLC-6.84%7 151