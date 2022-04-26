IKEJA HOTEL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

IKEJA HOTEL PLC Contents Page Certification 2 Statement of Financial Position 3 Satement of Comprehensive Income 4 Statement of Changes in Equity 5 Statement of Cash Flows 6 Notes to Financial Statement 7-26 Operating Result Summary 27

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Certification of Financial Statements

In compliance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007, we have reviewed the unaudited interim Financial Statements of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022.

The Financial Statements, based on our knowledge, does not contain any untrue statement of any material fact or contain any misleading information in any respect.

The Financial Statements, and other financial information included therein, present fairly in all material respects the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of financial performance and consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022.

We are responsible for designing the internal controls and procedures surrounding the financial reporting process and assessing these controls in accordance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the entity. The controls, which are properly prepared, have been operating effectively during the year under reference.

Based on the foregoing, we, the undersigned, hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge and belief, the information contained in the unaudited interim Financial Statements of Ikeja Hotel Plc for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022 are complete, accurate and free from any material misstatement.

Theophilus E. Netufo Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo Managing Director/CEO Controller of Finance FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775 FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858 21 April 2022 21 April 2022

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022

The Group

The Company

Notes 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 7 17,609,512 17,791,198 7,104,422 7,217,267 Investment Property 8 - - - - Capital work in progress 9 5,490,871 5,163,458 77,561 66,713 Intangible asset 10 4,414,073 4,487,149 16,224 16,938 Investment in subsidiaries 35 - - 4,444,518 4,444,518 Investment accounted for using the equity method 36 - - 798,722 798,722 Deferred Tax Asset 29.2 220,392 220,392 Total Non-Current Assets 27,514,456 27,441,805 12,661,839 12,764,550 Current Assets Inventories 20 269,530 247,297 213,938 191,704 Trade Receivables 18 1,466,025 1,083,143 982,552 627,068 Other Assets 19 995,120 822,108 709,006 501,394 Loan to related party 21 9,409,927 9,409,927 9,409,927 9,409,927 Amount due from related parties 22 - - 736,354 734,581 Cash and Cash Equivalents 23 5,301,123 4,844,019 3,983,046 3,836,334 Total Current Assets 17,441,727 16,406,494 16,034,823 15,301,008 Total Assets 44,956,183 43,848,299 28,696,662 28,065,558 Equity and Reserves Share Capital 31.2 1,039,398 1,039,398 1,039,398 1,039,398 Share Premium 32 1,381,072 1,381,072 1,381,072 1,381,072 Retained Earnings 33 6,515,559 6,413,223 5,545,345 5,448,269 Revaluation Reserve 3,121,799 3,121,799 - - Equity attributable to equity holders of Parent 12,057,828 11,955,493 7,965,815 7,868,740 Non-Controlling interest 34 8,814,920 8,806,428 - - 20,872,748 20,761,921 7,965,815 7,868,740 Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Due to Related Parties 27 9,094,805 8,833,554 10,383,713 10,124,918 Retirement Benefits Obligation 30. 852,455 454,864 483,355 454,864 Deferred Tax 29.2 758,146 758,146 - - Non-Total Current Liabilities 10,705,406 10,046,564 10,867,068 10,579,782 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 25 3,891,251 3,961,289 1,632,924 1,420,865 Deferred Income 24 8,244,654 8,241,618 8,062,665 8,062,665 Deposit for Shares 26 413,279 93,600 93,600 93,600 Dividend Payable 28 105,960 105,960 16,691 16,691 Current Tax Payable 29.1 722,885 637,348 57,899 23,215 Total Current Liabilities 13,378,029 13,039,815 9,863,778 9,617,036 Total Liabilities 24,083,435 23,086,379 20,730,848 20,196,818 Total Equity and Liabilities 44,956,183 43,848,299 28,696,662 28,065,558

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and were signed on its behalf on 21 April 2022.

Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN Chairman FRC/2014/NBA/00000010414

Alhaji Abatcha Bulama Director FRC/2014/ICAN/000006535

Mr. Theophilus E. Netufo Managing Director/CEO FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Mr. Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo Controller of Finance FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

Note Revenue 11 3,320,708 1,724,331 2,031,195 1,163,533 Cost of Sales 12 (2,262,820) (1,419,479) (1,148,028) (812,908) Gross Profit 1,057,888 304,852 883,167 350,625 Other Income 13 17,760 7,873 1,614 7,761 Sales and Distribution Expenses 16 (73,490) (65,320) (73,490) (44,009) Administrative and General Expenses 15 (575,073) (313,242) (401,572) (206,873) Operating Profit/(Loss) 427,086 (65,837) 409,719 107,504 Finance Income 14 1,111 9,019 775 3,913 Finance Costs 17 (267,400) (233,766) (267,736) (238,872) Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation 160,797 (290,585) 142,759 (127,455) Current Tax (Expense)/Income 29.3 (49,969) (4,301) (45,683) (2,899) Profit/(Loss) After Taxation 110,828 (294,886) 97,076 (130,354) Profit/(Loss) Attributable to: Equity Holders of the Parent 102,336 (193,288) 97,076 (130,354) Non-Controlling Interest 8,492 (101,598) - - 110,828 (294,886) 97,076 (130,354) Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period: Re-measurement Gain/(Loss of Defined Benefit Plan) - - - 110,828 (294,886) 97,076 (130,354) Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period Attributable to: Equity Holders of the Parent 102,336 (193,288) 97,076 (130,354) Non-Controlling Interest 8,492 (101,598) - - Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period attributable to: 110,828 (294,886) 97,076 (130,354) Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo) 5 (14) 5 (6)