IKEJA HOTEL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Certification of Financial Statements
In compliance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007, we have reviewed the unaudited interim Financial Statements of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022.
The Financial Statements, based on our knowledge, does not contain any untrue statement of any material fact or contain any misleading information in any respect.
The Financial Statements, and other financial information included therein, present fairly in all material respects the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of financial performance and consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022.
We are responsible for designing the internal controls and procedures surrounding the financial reporting process and assessing these controls in accordance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the entity. The controls, which are properly prepared, have been operating effectively during the year under reference.
Based on the foregoing, we, the undersigned, hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge and belief, the information contained in the unaudited interim Financial Statements of Ikeja Hotel Plc for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022 are complete, accurate and free from any material misstatement.
Theophilus E. Netufo
Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo
Managing Director/CEO
Controller of Finance
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858
21 April 2022
21 April 2022
2
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022
The Group
The Company
Notes
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
17,609,512
17,791,198
7,104,422
7,217,267
Investment Property
8
-
-
-
-
Capital work in progress
9
5,490,871
5,163,458
77,561
66,713
Intangible asset
10
4,414,073
4,487,149
16,224
16,938
Investment in subsidiaries
35
-
-
4,444,518
4,444,518
Investment accounted for using the
equity method
36
-
-
798,722
798,722
Deferred Tax Asset
29.2
220,392
220,392
Total Non-Current Assets
27,514,456
27,441,805
12,661,839
12,764,550
Current Assets
Inventories
20
269,530
247,297
213,938
191,704
Trade Receivables
18
1,466,025
1,083,143
982,552
627,068
Other Assets
19
995,120
822,108
709,006
501,394
Loan to related party
21
9,409,927
9,409,927
9,409,927
9,409,927
Amount due from related parties
22
-
-
736,354
734,581
Cash and Cash Equivalents
23
5,301,123
4,844,019
3,983,046
3,836,334
Total Current Assets
17,441,727
16,406,494
16,034,823
15,301,008
Total Assets
44,956,183
43,848,299
28,696,662
28,065,558
Equity and Reserves
Share Capital
31.2
1,039,398
1,039,398
1,039,398
1,039,398
Share Premium
32
1,381,072
1,381,072
1,381,072
1,381,072
Retained Earnings
33
6,515,559
6,413,223
5,545,345
5,448,269
Revaluation Reserve
3,121,799
3,121,799
-
-
Equity attributable to equity
holders of Parent
12,057,828
11,955,493
7,965,815
7,868,740
Non-Controlling interest
34
8,814,920
8,806,428
-
-
20,872,748
20,761,921
7,965,815
7,868,740
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Due to Related Parties
27
9,094,805
8,833,554
10,383,713
10,124,918
Retirement Benefits Obligation
30.
852,455
454,864
483,355
454,864
Deferred Tax
29.2
758,146
758,146
-
-
Non-Total Current Liabilities
10,705,406
10,046,564
10,867,068
10,579,782
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
25
3,891,251
3,961,289
1,632,924
1,420,865
Deferred Income
24
8,244,654
8,241,618
8,062,665
8,062,665
Deposit for Shares
26
413,279
93,600
93,600
93,600
Dividend Payable
28
105,960
105,960
16,691
16,691
Current Tax Payable
29.1
722,885
637,348
57,899
23,215
Total Current Liabilities
13,378,029
13,039,815
9,863,778
9,617,036
Total Liabilities
24,083,435
23,086,379
20,730,848
20,196,818
Total Equity and Liabilities
44,956,183
43,848,299
28,696,662
28,065,558
These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and were signed on its behalf on 21 April 2022.
Chief Anthony Idigbe,SANChairman FRC/2014/NBA/00000010414
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama Director FRC/2014/ICAN/000006535
Mr. Theophilus E. Netufo Managing Director/CEO FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Mr. Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo Controller of Finance FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
Note
Revenue
11
3,320,708
1,724,331
2,031,195
1,163,533
Cost of Sales
12
(2,262,820)
(1,419,479)
(1,148,028)
(812,908)
Gross Profit
1,057,888
304,852
883,167
350,625
Other Income
13
17,760
7,873
1,614
7,761
Sales and Distribution Expenses
16
(73,490)
(65,320)
(73,490)
(44,009)
Administrative and General Expenses
15
(575,073)
(313,242)
(401,572)
(206,873)
Operating Profit/(Loss)
427,086
(65,837)
409,719
107,504
Finance Income
14
1,111
9,019
775
3,913
Finance Costs
17
(267,400)
(233,766)
(267,736)
(238,872)
Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation
160,797
(290,585)
142,759
(127,455)
Current Tax (Expense)/Income
29.3
(49,969)
(4,301)
(45,683)
(2,899)
Profit/(Loss) After Taxation
110,828
(294,886)
97,076
(130,354)
Profit/(Loss) Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
102,336
(193,288)
97,076
(130,354)
Non-Controlling Interest
8,492
(101,598)
-
-
110,828
(294,886)
97,076
(130,354)
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period:
Re-measurement Gain/(Loss of Defined Benefit Plan)
-
-
-
110,828
(294,886)
97,076
(130,354)
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
102,336
(193,288)
97,076
(130,354)
Non-Controlling Interest
8,492
(101,598)
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period
attributable to:
110,828
(294,886)
97,076
(130,354)
Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo)
5
(14)
5
(6)
The Group
The Company
Year to date
Year to date
31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21
31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21
N'000 N'000
N'000 N'000
