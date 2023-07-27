IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Contents
Page
Certification
2
Statement of Financial Position
3
Satement of Comprehensive Income
4
Statement of Changes in Equity
5
Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Financial Statement
7-24
Operating Result Summary
25
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Certification of Financial Statements
In compliance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007, we have reviewed the unaudited interim Financial Statements of the Group for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023.
The Financial Statements, based on our knowledge, does not contain any untrue statement of any material fact or contain any misleading information in any respect.
The Financial Statements, and other financial information included therein, present fairly in all material respects the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of financial performance and consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023.
We are responsible for designing the internal controls and procedures surrounding the financial reporting process and assessing these controls in accordance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the entity. The controls, which are properly prepared, have been operating effectively during the year under reference.
Based on the foregoing, we, the undersigned, hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge and belief, the information contained in the unaudited interim Financial Statements of Ikeja Hotel Plc for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023 are complete, accurate and free from any material misstatement.
Theophilus E. Netufo
Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo
Managing Director/CEO
Controller of Finance
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858
20 July 2023
20 July 2023
2
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
The Group
The Company
Notes
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
7,033,943
6,927,608
7,033,943
6,927,608
Capital work in progress
9
66,713
67,842
66,713
67,842
Intangible asset
10
20,319
18,329
20,319
18,329
Investment in subsidiaries
35
-
-
4,444,518
4,444,518
Investment accounted for using the
equity method
36
-
-
798,722
798,722
Total Non-Current Assets
7,120,977
7,013,779
12,364,216
12,257,019
Current Assets
Inventories
20
225,797
223,605
225,797
223,605
Trade Receivables
18
1,311,101
863,604
1,308,617
863,604
Other Receivables and Prepayment
19
863,008
872,080
863,008
869,787
Loan to related party
21
9,952,308
9,952,308
9,952,308
9,952,308
Amount due from related parties
22
-
-
268,442
643,739
Financial investment
37
-
2,332,655
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents
23
11,885,586
8,605,724
6,716,735
5,494,754
Total Current Assets
24,237,799
22,849,976
19,334,907
18,047,796
Total Assets
31,358,776
29,863,755
31,699,123
30,304,815
Equity and Liabilities
Share Capital
31.2
1,039,398
1,039,398
1,039,398
1,039,398
Share Premium
32
1,381,072
1,381,072
1,381,072
1,381,072
Retained Earnings
33
5,913,941
5,551,514
5,983,728
5,686,510
Capital Reserve
1,832
1,832
-
Equity attributable to equity
holders of Parent
8,336,243
7,973,816
8,404,198
8,106,980
Non-Controlling interest
34
(155,791)
(190,903)
-
-
8,180,452
7,782,913
8,404,198
8,106,980
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Amount Due to Related Parties
27
10,477,277
9,888,824
11,250,383
10,668,541
Retirement Benefits Obligation
30.
714,553
533,726
713,919
533,726
Deferred Tax
29.2
159,133
159,133
159,133
159,133
Non-Total Current Liabilities
11,350,963
10,581,683
12,123,434
11,361,400
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
25
2,334,872
2,506,564
1,840,128
2,004,704
Deferred Income
24
9,135,971
8,742,793
8,993,715
8,600,538
Deposit for Shares
26
93,600
93,600
93,600
93,600
Dividend Payable
28
16,691
16,691
16,691
16,691
Current Tax Payable
29.1
246,227
139,511
227,357
120,902
Total Current Liabilities
11,827,361
11,499,159
11,171,490
10,836,435
Total Liabilities
23,178,324
22,080,842
23,294,924
22,197,835
Total Equity and Liabilities
31,358,776
29,863,755
31,699,123
30,304,815
These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and were signed on its behalf on 20 July 2023.
Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama
Mr. Theophilus E. Netufo
Mr. Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo
Chairman
Director
Managing Director/CEO
Controller of Finance
FRC/2014/NBA/00000010414
FRC/2014/ICAN/000006535
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023
The Group
The Company
Year to date
Year to date
Note
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
11
4,567,983
6,892,323
4,567,983
4,015,547
Cost of Sales
12
(3,057,608)
(5,062,363)
(3,057,608)
(2,669,448)
Gross Profit
1,510,375
1,829,960
1,510,375
1,346,099
Other Income
0
127,606
46,607
124,342
4,645
Sales and Distribution Expenses
16
(166,690)
(259,525)
(166,690)
(148,896)
Administrative and General Expenses
15
(608,088)
(872,171)
(519,034)
(479,900)
Operating Profit/(Loss)
863,203
744,870
948,993
721,947
Finance Income
0
267,548
1,934
81,175
1,934
Finance Costs
17
(589,844)
(536,137)
(589,844)
(536,137)
Share of Loss in Investment
Accounted for Using Equity
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation
540,907
210,668
440,324
187,745
Current Tax (Expense)/Income
29.3
(143,367)
(90,189)
(143,105)
(79,603)
Profit for the Period
397,540
120,478
297,218
108,142
Profit/(Loss) Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
362,427
112,860
297,218
108,142
Non-Controlling Interest
35,112
7,618
-
-
397,540
120,478
297,218
108,142
Other Comprehensive
Income/(Loss) for the Period:
Re-measurement Gain/(Loss of
Defined Benefit Plan)
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the
-
-
-
-
Period
Total Comprehensive Income for the
Period
397,540
120,478
297,218
108,142
Total Comprehensive Income for the
Period Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
362,427
112,860
297,218
108,142
Non-Controlling Interest
35,112
7,618
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the
Period Attributable to:
397,540
120,478
297,218
108,142
Basic Earnings Per Share (kobo)
19
6
14
5
4
