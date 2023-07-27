IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Contents

Page

Certification

2

Statement of Financial Position

3

Satement of Comprehensive Income

4

Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Financial Statement

7-24

Operating Result Summary

25

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Certification of Financial Statements

In compliance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007, we have reviewed the unaudited interim Financial Statements of the Group for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023.

The Financial Statements, based on our knowledge, does not contain any untrue statement of any material fact or contain any misleading information in any respect.

The Financial Statements, and other financial information included therein, present fairly in all material respects the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of financial performance and consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023.

We are responsible for designing the internal controls and procedures surrounding the financial reporting process and assessing these controls in accordance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the entity. The controls, which are properly prepared, have been operating effectively during the year under reference.

Based on the foregoing, we, the undersigned, hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge and belief, the information contained in the unaudited interim Financial Statements of Ikeja Hotel Plc for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023 are complete, accurate and free from any material misstatement.

Theophilus E. Netufo

Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo

Managing Director/CEO

Controller of Finance

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858

20 July 2023

20 July 2023

2

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

The Group

The Company

Notes

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

7,033,943

6,927,608

7,033,943

6,927,608

Capital work in progress

9

66,713

67,842

66,713

67,842

Intangible asset

10

20,319

18,329

20,319

18,329

Investment in subsidiaries

35

-

-

4,444,518

4,444,518

Investment accounted for using the

equity method

36

-

-

798,722

798,722

Total Non-Current Assets

7,120,977

7,013,779

12,364,216

12,257,019

Current Assets

Inventories

20

225,797

223,605

225,797

223,605

Trade Receivables

18

1,311,101

863,604

1,308,617

863,604

Other Receivables and Prepayment

19

863,008

872,080

863,008

869,787

Loan to related party

21

9,952,308

9,952,308

9,952,308

9,952,308

Amount due from related parties

22

-

-

268,442

643,739

Financial investment

37

-

2,332,655

-

-

Cash and Cash Equivalents

23

11,885,586

8,605,724

6,716,735

5,494,754

Total Current Assets

24,237,799

22,849,976

19,334,907

18,047,796

Total Assets

31,358,776

29,863,755

31,699,123

30,304,815

Equity and Liabilities

Share Capital

31.2

1,039,398

1,039,398

1,039,398

1,039,398

Share Premium

32

1,381,072

1,381,072

1,381,072

1,381,072

Retained Earnings

33

5,913,941

5,551,514

5,983,728

5,686,510

Capital Reserve

1,832

1,832

-

Equity attributable to equity

holders of Parent

8,336,243

7,973,816

8,404,198

8,106,980

Non-Controlling interest

34

(155,791)

(190,903)

-

-

8,180,452

7,782,913

8,404,198

8,106,980

Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

Amount Due to Related Parties

27

10,477,277

9,888,824

11,250,383

10,668,541

Retirement Benefits Obligation

30.

714,553

533,726

713,919

533,726

Deferred Tax

29.2

159,133

159,133

159,133

159,133

Non-Total Current Liabilities

11,350,963

10,581,683

12,123,434

11,361,400

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

25

2,334,872

2,506,564

1,840,128

2,004,704

Deferred Income

24

9,135,971

8,742,793

8,993,715

8,600,538

Deposit for Shares

26

93,600

93,600

93,600

93,600

Dividend Payable

28

16,691

16,691

16,691

16,691

Current Tax Payable

29.1

246,227

139,511

227,357

120,902

Total Current Liabilities

11,827,361

11,499,159

11,171,490

10,836,435

Total Liabilities

23,178,324

22,080,842

23,294,924

22,197,835

Total Equity and Liabilities

31,358,776

29,863,755

31,699,123

30,304,815

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and were signed on its behalf on 20 July 2023.

Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN

Alhaji Abatcha Bulama

Mr. Theophilus E. Netufo

Mr. Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo

Chairman

Director

Managing Director/CEO

Controller of Finance

FRC/2014/NBA/00000010414

FRC/2014/ICAN/000006535

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

The Group

The Company

Year to date

Year to date

Note

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

11

4,567,983

6,892,323

4,567,983

4,015,547

Cost of Sales

12

(3,057,608)

(5,062,363)

(3,057,608)

(2,669,448)

Gross Profit

1,510,375

1,829,960

1,510,375

1,346,099

Other Income

0

127,606

46,607

124,342

4,645

Sales and Distribution Expenses

16

(166,690)

(259,525)

(166,690)

(148,896)

Administrative and General Expenses

15

(608,088)

(872,171)

(519,034)

(479,900)

Operating Profit/(Loss)

863,203

744,870

948,993

721,947

Finance Income

0

267,548

1,934

81,175

1,934

Finance Costs

17

(589,844)

(536,137)

(589,844)

(536,137)

Share of Loss in Investment

Accounted for Using Equity

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation

540,907

210,668

440,324

187,745

Current Tax (Expense)/Income

29.3

(143,367)

(90,189)

(143,105)

(79,603)

Profit for the Period

397,540

120,478

297,218

108,142

Profit/(Loss) Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

362,427

112,860

297,218

108,142

Non-Controlling Interest

35,112

7,618

-

-

397,540

120,478

297,218

108,142

Other Comprehensive

Income/(Loss) for the Period:

Re-measurement Gain/(Loss of

Defined Benefit Plan)

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the

-

-

-

-

Period

Total Comprehensive Income for the

Period

397,540

120,478

297,218

108,142

Total Comprehensive Income for the

Period Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

362,427

112,860

297,218

108,142

Non-Controlling Interest

35,112

7,618

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the

Period Attributable to:

397,540

120,478

297,218

108,142

Basic Earnings Per Share (kobo)

19

6

14

5

4

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

