IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Certification of Financial Statements

In compliance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007, we have reviewed the unaudited interim Financial Statements of the Group for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023.

The Financial Statements, based on our knowledge, does not contain any untrue statement of any material fact or contain any misleading information in any respect.

The Financial Statements, and other financial information included therein, present fairly in all material respects the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of financial performance and consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023.

We are responsible for designing the internal controls and procedures surrounding the financial reporting process and assessing these controls in accordance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the entity. The controls, which are properly prepared, have been operating effectively during the year under reference.

Based on the foregoing, we, the undersigned, hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge and belief, the information contained in the unaudited interim Financial Statements of Ikeja Hotel Plc for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2023 are complete, accurate and free from any material misstatement.