IKEJA HOTEL : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
01/27/2023 | 12:00pm EST
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Contents
Certification
Statement of Financial Position
Satement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to Financial Statement
Operating Summary
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Certification of Financial Statements
In compliance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007, we have reviewed the unaudited interim Financial Statements of the Group for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2022.
The Financial Statements, based on our knowledge, does not contain any untrue statement of any material fact or contain any misleading information in any respect.
The Financial Statements, and other financial information included therein, present fairly in all material respects the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of financial performance and consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for thefourth quarter ended 31 December 2022.
We are responsible for designing the internal controls and procedures surrounding the financial reporting process and assessing these controls in accordance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the entity. The controls, which are properly prepared, have been operating effectively during the year under reference.
Based on the foregoing, we, the undersigned, hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge and belief, the information contained in the unaudited interim Financial Statements of Ikeja Hotel Plc for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2022 are complete, accurate and free from any material misstatement.
Theophilus E. Netufo
Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo
Managing Director/CEO
Controller of Finance
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858
17 January 2023
17 January 2023
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December 2022
The Group
The Company
Notes
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
7,012,028
17,791,198
6,927,612
7,217,267
Investment Property
8
-
-
-
-
Capital work in progress
9
67,842
5,163,458
67,842
66,713
Intangible asset
10
3,697,443
4,487,149
18,332
16,938
Investment in subsidiaries
35
-
-
4,444,518
4,444,518
Investment accounted for using the
equity method
36
-
-
798,722
798,722
Deferred Tax Asset
29.2
220,393
220,392
220,392
Total Non-Current Assets
10,997,706
27,441,805
12,477,417
12,764,550
Current Assets
Inventories
20
223,605
247,297
223,605
191,704
Trade Receivables
18
921,415
1,083,143
919,121
627,068
Other Assets
19
747,625
822,108
747,625
501,394
Loan to related party
21
9,409,927
9,409,927
9,409,927
9,409,927
Amount due from related parties
22
-
-
643,739
734,581
Cash and Cash Equivalents
23
8,610,723
4,844,019
5,494,754
3,836,334
Total Current Assets
19,913,295
16,406,494
17,438,771
15,301,008
Total Assets
30,911,001
43,848,299
29,916,187
28,065,558
Equity and Reserves
Share Capital
31.2
1,039,398
1,039,398
1,039,398
1,039,398
Share Premium
32
1,381,072
1,381,072
1,381,072
1,381,072
Retained Earnings
33
3,964,114
6,413,223
5,884,673
5,448,269
Revaluation Reserve
727,496
3,121,799
-
-
Equity attributable to equity holders
of Parent
7,112,080
11,955,493
8,305,143
7,868,740
Non-Controlling interest
34
1,977,439
8,806,428
-
-
9,089,518
20,761,921
8,305,143
7,868,740
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Due to Related Parties
27
10,266,272
8,833,554
11,045,989
10,124,918
Retirement Benefits Obligation
30.
865,536
454,864
525,896
454,864
Deferred Tax
29.2
-
758,146
-
-
Non-Total Current Liabilities
11,131,807
10,046,564
11,571,885
10,579,782
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
25
2,009,500
3,961,289
1,627,262
1,420,865
Deferred Income
24
8,200,413
8,241,618
8,058,157
8,062,665
Deposit for Shares
26
93,600
93,600
93,600
93,600
Dividend Payable
28
16,691
105,960
16,691
16,691
Current Tax Payable
29.1
369,469
637,348
243,446
23,215
Total Current Liabilities
10,689,672
13,039,815
10,039,156
9,617,036
Total Liabilities
21,821,479
23,086,379
21,611,042
20,196,818
Total Equity and Liabilities
30,911,001
43,848,299
29,916,188
28,065,558
These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and were signed on its behalf on 17 January 2023.
Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama
Mr. Theophilus E. Netufo
Mr. Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo
Chairman
Director
Managing Director/CEO
Controller of Finance
FRC/2014/NBA/00000010414
FRC/2014/ICAN/000006535
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
IKEJA HOTEL PLC
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For The Fourth Quarter Ended 31 December 2022
The Group
The Company
Year to date
Year to date
Note 31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
11
8,717,001
9,868,545
8,717,001
6,169,856
Cost of Sales
12
(5,569,374)
(7,212,209)
(5,569,374)
(3,909,399)
Gross Profit
3,147,627
2,656,336
3,147,627
2,260,457
Other Income
13
88,995
384,968
82,776
84,632
Sales and Distribution Expenses
16
(318,194)
(244,187)
(318,194)
(244,187)
Administrative and General Expenses
15
(1,674,647)
(1,661,721)
(1,078,645)
(939,258)
Operating Profit/(Loss)
1,243,781
1,135,397
1,833,564
1,161,645
Finance Income
14
110,391
11,535
6,464
11,535
Finance Costs
17
(1,079,259)
(945,997)
(1,079,259)
(966,528)
Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation
274,913
200,935
760,769
206,652
Current Tax (Expense)/Income
29.3
(324,366)
(381,548)
(324,366)
(63,691)
Profit/(Loss) After Taxation
(49,452)
(180,613)
436,404
142,961
Profit/(Loss) Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
3,992
17,754
436,404
142,961
Non-Controlling Interest
(53,444)
(198,368)
-
-
(49,452)
(180,613)
436,404
142,961
Other Comprehensive
Income/(Loss) for the Year:
Re-measurement Gain/(Loss of
Defined Benefit Plan)
-
126,921
126,921
(49,452)
(53,692)
436,404
269,882
(Profit)/Loss Attributables to Non-
Controlling Interest
(53,444)
(198,368)
-
-
Profit/(Loss) Attributables to Equity
Holders of the Parent
3,992
17,754
436,404
269,882
Total Comprehensive Income for the
Year Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
3,992
144,675
436,404
269,882
Non-Controlling Interest
(53,444)
(198,368)
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the
Year Attributable to:
(49,452)
(53,692)
436,404
269,882
Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo)
(2)
(3)
21
13
4
