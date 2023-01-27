Advanced search
    IKEJAHOTEL   NGIKEJAHOTL7

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

(IKEJAHOTEL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
1.100 NGN    0.00%
12:00pIkeja Hotel : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
2022Ikeja Hotel : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
2022Ikeja Hotel Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IKEJA HOTEL : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/27/2023 | 12:00pm EST
IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Contents

Page

Certification

2

Statement of Financial Position

3

Satement of Comprehensive Income

4

Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Financial Statement

7-25

Operating Summary

26

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Certification of Financial Statements

In compliance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007, we have reviewed the unaudited interim Financial Statements of the Group for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The Financial Statements, based on our knowledge, does not contain any untrue statement of any material fact or contain any misleading information in any respect.

The Financial Statements, and other financial information included therein, present fairly in all material respects the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of financial performance and consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for thefourth quarter ended 31 December 2022.

We are responsible for designing the internal controls and procedures surrounding the financial reporting process and assessing these controls in accordance with Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the entity. The controls, which are properly prepared, have been operating effectively during the year under reference.

Based on the foregoing, we, the undersigned, hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge and belief, the information contained in the unaudited interim Financial Statements of Ikeja Hotel Plc for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2022 are complete, accurate and free from any material misstatement.

Theophilus E. Netufo

Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo

Managing Director/CEO

Controller of Finance

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858

17 January 2023

17 January 2023

2

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2022

The Group

The Company

Notes

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

7,012,028

17,791,198

6,927,612

7,217,267

Investment Property

8

-

-

-

-

Capital work in progress

9

67,842

5,163,458

67,842

66,713

Intangible asset

10

3,697,443

4,487,149

18,332

16,938

Investment in subsidiaries

35

-

-

4,444,518

4,444,518

Investment accounted for using the

equity method

36

-

-

798,722

798,722

Deferred Tax Asset

29.2

220,393

220,392

220,392

Total Non-Current Assets

10,997,706

27,441,805

12,477,417

12,764,550

Current Assets

Inventories

20

223,605

247,297

223,605

191,704

Trade Receivables

18

921,415

1,083,143

919,121

627,068

Other Assets

19

747,625

822,108

747,625

501,394

Loan to related party

21

9,409,927

9,409,927

9,409,927

9,409,927

Amount due from related parties

22

-

-

643,739

734,581

Cash and Cash Equivalents

23

8,610,723

4,844,019

5,494,754

3,836,334

Total Current Assets

19,913,295

16,406,494

17,438,771

15,301,008

Total Assets

30,911,001

43,848,299

29,916,187

28,065,558

Equity and Reserves

Share Capital

31.2

1,039,398

1,039,398

1,039,398

1,039,398

Share Premium

32

1,381,072

1,381,072

1,381,072

1,381,072

Retained Earnings

33

3,964,114

6,413,223

5,884,673

5,448,269

Revaluation Reserve

727,496

3,121,799

-

-

Equity attributable to equity holders

of Parent

7,112,080

11,955,493

8,305,143

7,868,740

Non-Controlling interest

34

1,977,439

8,806,428

-

-

9,089,518

20,761,921

8,305,143

7,868,740

Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

Due to Related Parties

27

10,266,272

8,833,554

11,045,989

10,124,918

Retirement Benefits Obligation

30.

865,536

454,864

525,896

454,864

Deferred Tax

29.2

-

758,146

-

-

Non-Total Current Liabilities

11,131,807

10,046,564

11,571,885

10,579,782

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

25

2,009,500

3,961,289

1,627,262

1,420,865

Deferred Income

24

8,200,413

8,241,618

8,058,157

8,062,665

Deposit for Shares

26

93,600

93,600

93,600

93,600

Dividend Payable

28

16,691

105,960

16,691

16,691

Current Tax Payable

29.1

369,469

637,348

243,446

23,215

Total Current Liabilities

10,689,672

13,039,815

10,039,156

9,617,036

Total Liabilities

21,821,479

23,086,379

21,611,042

20,196,818

Total Equity and Liabilities

30,911,001

43,848,299

29,916,188

28,065,558

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and were signed on its behalf on 17 January 2023.

Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN

Alhaji Abatcha Bulama

Mr. Theophilus E. Netufo

Mr. Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo

Chairman

Director

Managing Director/CEO

Controller of Finance

FRC/2014/NBA/00000010414

FRC/2014/ICAN/000006535

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004775

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017858

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

IKEJA HOTEL PLC

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For The Fourth Quarter Ended 31 December 2022

The Group

The Company

Year to date

Year to date

Note 31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

11

8,717,001

9,868,545

8,717,001

6,169,856

Cost of Sales

12

(5,569,374)

(7,212,209)

(5,569,374)

(3,909,399)

Gross Profit

3,147,627

2,656,336

3,147,627

2,260,457

Other Income

13

88,995

384,968

82,776

84,632

Sales and Distribution Expenses

16

(318,194)

(244,187)

(318,194)

(244,187)

Administrative and General Expenses

15

(1,674,647)

(1,661,721)

(1,078,645)

(939,258)

Operating Profit/(Loss)

1,243,781

1,135,397

1,833,564

1,161,645

Finance Income

14

110,391

11,535

6,464

11,535

Finance Costs

17

(1,079,259)

(945,997)

(1,079,259)

(966,528)

Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation

274,913

200,935

760,769

206,652

Current Tax (Expense)/Income

29.3

(324,366)

(381,548)

(324,366)

(63,691)

Profit/(Loss) After Taxation

(49,452)

(180,613)

436,404

142,961

Profit/(Loss) Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

3,992

17,754

436,404

142,961

Non-Controlling Interest

(53,444)

(198,368)

-

-

(49,452)

(180,613)

436,404

142,961

Other Comprehensive

Income/(Loss) for the Year:

Re-measurement Gain/(Loss of

Defined Benefit Plan)

-

126,921

126,921

(49,452)

(53,692)

436,404

269,882

(Profit)/Loss Attributables to Non-

Controlling Interest

(53,444)

(198,368)

-

-

Profit/(Loss) Attributables to Equity

Holders of the Parent

3,992

17,754

436,404

269,882

Total Comprehensive Income for the

Year Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

3,992

144,675

436,404

269,882

Non-Controlling Interest

(53,444)

(198,368)

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the

Year Attributable to:

(49,452)

(53,692)

436,404

269,882

Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo)

(2)

(3)

21

13

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ikeja Hotel plc published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 16:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 9 869 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2021 17,8 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2021 3 985 M 8,66 M 8,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 143x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 287 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 53,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theophilus Eniola Netufo Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Zacchaeus O. Adeyemo Chief Financial Officer & Finance Controller
Anthony Idigbe San Non-Executive Chairman
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama Independent Non-Executive Director
Ufuoma Ibru Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IKEJA HOTEL PLC4.76%5
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED20.16%16 228
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.4.29%8 111
WHITBREAD PLC19.30%7 650
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.8.90%6 859
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.31%6 573