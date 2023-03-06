Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ikena Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IKNA   US45175G1085

IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(IKNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-03-03 pm EST
4.390 USD   +8.13%
08:34aIkena Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for IK-175/Opdivo Combo in Bladder Cancer
DJ
08:05aIkena Oncology Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Novel AHR Antagonist IK-175 in Combination with Nivolumab to Treat Urothelial Carcinoma
GL
08:01aIkena Oncology Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Novel AHR Antagonist IK-175 in Combination with Nivolumab to Treat Urothelial Carcinoma
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ikena Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for IK-175/Opdivo Combo in Bladder Cancer

03/06/2023 | 08:34am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Ikena Oncology Inc. on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to its IK-175 drug candidate in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo in the most common type of bladder cancer.

The Boston targeted-oncology company said the designation covers the combination in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma who have progressed on or are within three months of receiving the last dose of checkpoint inhibitors.

The FDA's fast-track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of treatments for serious or potentially life-threatening illnesses with high unmet medical needs.

Ikena is developing the IK-175 program in collaboration with Bristol Myers, which has an option to exclusively license the program through early 2024. IK-175 is currently in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including urothelial carcinoma, for which standard therapy is no longer effective or is intolerable.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 0834ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 0.16% 69.3 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 645.25 End-of-day quote.-4.90%
IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC. 8.13% 4.39 Delayed Quote.65.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -58,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ikena Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 333%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Manfredi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jotin Marango Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Owen Patrick Hughes Chairman
Sergio L. Santillana Chief Medical Officer
Michelle Zhang Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.65.04%159
MODERNA, INC.-20.28%55 324
LONZA GROUP AG25.23%44 850
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.77%41 011
SEAGEN INC.41.07%33 863
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.76%25 146