  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ikena Oncology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IKNA   US45175G1085

IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(IKNA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
3.180 USD   +6.71%
01/08Ikena Oncology : Corporate Presentation - January 2023
PU
2022Ikena Oncology Appoints Owen Hughes Board Chairman
MT
2022Ikena Oncology, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Ikena Oncology : Corporate Presentation - January 2023

01/08/2023 | 11:18pm EST
Corporate Presentation

January 2023

Developing Biology-Driven Medicines and Expanding the Impact of Targeted Oncology

We develop differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the Hippo and RAS onco- signaling network.

Hippo Pathway

RAS Pathway

  • Multiple ongoing clinical trials with expected data readouts in the next 12 months
  • Leaders in Hippo pathway with clinical stage paralog-selective TEAD inhibitor IK-930
    • Initial mono-therapy in mesothelioma and EHE in 2023
    • Combination with osimertinib in NSCLC to start in 2023
    • Next generation Hippo candidate in lead optimization
  • Novel MEK/RAF inhibitor IK-595in IND-enablingstudies
    • IND in 2H 2023 with broad potential across RAF and RAS mutant cancers
  • BMS partnered program IK-175with clinical activity in bladder cancer
    • Potential for $50M in opt-infees by early 2024, $450M in milestones plus global royalties
  • >$170M in cash; Runway into 2025

2

Confidential

2

Ikena Wholly Owned Pipeline Focused on Targeted Oncology in Hippo-Ras Oncosignaling Network

Targeted Oncology

Immune-Signaling

Hippo

Pathway

RAS

Pathway

AHR

Signaling

Candidate

Target

IK-930

TEAD

Undisclosed

IK-595

MEK-RAF

Undisclosed

IK-175

AHR

Indications

Partnerships

Interventions

& Rights

Hippo-Altered Cancers

Monotherapy & Multiple

Combinations

Hippo-Altered Cancers

RAS and RAF Altered

Cancers; Additional Tumor

Types

RAS-Mutated Cancers

Bladder Cancer, AHR

Enriched

Monotherapy & Nivolumab

Combination

Head & Neck Cancer, AHR

Enriched

Nivolumab Combination

Discovery

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Late-Stage

Development

3

Confidential

3

Connectivity Across RAS & Hippo Oncosignaling Network

Nodes in the RAS network are intricately connected to each other and

other orthogonal pathways, including Hippo

Hippo Pathway

RAS Pathway

RAS

NF2

OFF

GDP

GRB2

MST1/2

SOS

RAS

SHP2

ON

GTP

THERAPEUTIC

LATS1/2

RESISTANCE

13K

RAFPI3K

YAP1/TAZ

MEK

1/2AKT

YAP1/TAZ

ERK1/2mTOR

TEAD

Hippo genetically-altered cancers and Hippo activated resistance

Ikena has deep institutional

knowledge and broad capabilities that lay the foundation for discovery programs across the network

Deep knowledge and characterization

of the interconnected nature of

oncogenic nodes

Proven history of drugging

difficult targets

Leaders in drugging the

Hippo pathway

Advanced capabilities across biomolecular characterization, structural biology, chemistry, and translational medicine

4

RASm cancers - the most common pathway with genetic alteration in cancers - potential benefit from monotherapies and combination therapies

Confidential

4

Targeting TEAD & the Hippo Pathway

IK-930

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ikena Oncology Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 04:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,58x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,18 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 581%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Manfredi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jotin Marango Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Owen Patrick Hughes Chairman
Sergio L. Santillana Chief Medical Officer
Michelle Zhang Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
