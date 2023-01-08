Ikena Oncology : Corporate Presentation - January 2023
Developing Biology-Driven Medicines and Expanding the Impact of Targeted Oncology
We develop differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the Hippo and RAS onco- signaling network.
Hippo Pathway
RAS Pathway
Multiple ongoing clinical trials with expected data readouts in the next 12 months
Leaders in Hippo pathway with clinical stage paralog-selective TEAD inhibitor IK-930
Initial mono-therapy in mesothelioma and EHE in 2023
Combination with osimertinib in NSCLC to start in 2023
Next generation Hippo candidate in lead optimization
Novel MEK/RAF inhibitor IK-595 in IND-enabling studies
IND in 2H 2023 with broad potential across RAF and RAS mutant cancers
BMS partnered program IK-175 with clinical activity in bladder cancer
Potential for $50M in opt-in fees by early 2024, $450M in milestones plus global royalties
>$170M in cash; Runway into 2025
Ikena Wholly Owned Pipeline Focused on Targeted Oncology in Hippo-Ras Oncosignaling Network
Targeted Oncology
Immune-Signaling
Hippo
Pathway
RAS
Pathway
AHR
Signaling
Candidate
Target
IK-930
TEAD
Undisclosed
IK-595
MEK-RAF
Undisclosed
IK-175
AHR
Indications
Partnerships
Interventions
& Rights
Hippo-Altered Cancers
Monotherapy & Multiple
Combinations
Hippo-Altered Cancers
RAS and RAF Altered
Cancers; Additional Tumor
Types
RAS-Mutated Cancers
Bladder Cancer, AHR
Enriched
Monotherapy & Nivolumab
Combination
Head & Neck Cancer, AHR
Enriched
Nivolumab Combination
Discovery
IND Enabling
Phase 1
Late-Stage
Development
Connectivity Across RAS & Hippo Oncosignaling Network
Nodes in the RAS network are intricately connected to each other and
other orthogonal pathways, including Hippo
Hippo Pathway
RAS Pathway
RAS
NF2
OFF
GDP
GRB2
MST1/2
SOS
RAS
SHP2
ON
GTP
THERAPEUTIC
LATS1/2
RESISTANCE
13K
RAF
PI3K
YAP1/TAZ
MEK
1/2
AKT
YAP1/TAZ
ERK1/2
mTOR
TEAD
Hippo genetically-altered cancers and Hippo activated resistance
Ikena has deep institutional
knowledge and broad capabilities that lay the foundation for discovery programs across the network
Deep knowledge and characterization
of the interconnected nature of
oncogenic nodes
Proven history of drugging
difficult targets
Leaders in drugging the
Hippo pathway
Advanced capabilities across biomolecular characterization, structural biology, chemistry, and translational medicine
RASm cancers - the most common pathway with genetic alteration in cancers - potential benefit from monotherapies and combination therapies
Targeting TEAD & the Hippo Pathway
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Ikena Oncology Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 04:17:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Sales 2022
27,2 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-60,7 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
177 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,90x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
115 M
115 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
-2,27x
EV / Sales 2023
-0,58x
Nbr of Employees
78
Free-Float
99,6%
Chart IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
3,18 $
Average target price
21,67 $
Spread / Average Target
581%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.