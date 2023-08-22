®
Corporate Presentation
Summer 2023
Developing Biology-Driven Medicines and Expanding the Impact of Targeted Oncology
We develop differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the Hippo and RAS onco- signaling networks
Hippo Pathway
RAS Pathway
- Multiple ongoing clinical trials withexpected data readouts in the next 12 months
- Leaders in Hippo pathway with clinical stage TEAD1 inhibitor IK-930
- Initial monotherapy dose escalation data in all comers, mesothelioma, and EHE in 4Q 2023
- Broad combination potential including in EGFRm and RASm cancers, starting with osimertinib in NSCLC
- Novel MEK/RAF inhibitor IK-595inIND-enablingstudies
- IND in 2H 2023 with broad potential across RAF and RAS mutant cancers
- BMS partnered program IK-175with clinical activity in bladder cancer
- Potential for$50M inopt-infees by early 2024, $450M in milestones plus global royalties
- Cashrunway into 2026 with ~$80M added to balance sheet in 2023
Seasoned Executive Team with 50+ INDs and 14 Regulatory Approvals
23
average years of experience
50+
INDs
14
regulatory approvals
3
Executive Team
Mark Manfredi, Ph.D.
Sergio Santillana, M.D.
Jeffrey Ecsedy, Ph.D.
Michelle Zhang, Ph.D.
Jotin Marango,M.D.,Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Medical Officer
Chief Development Officer
Chief Scientific Officer
Chief Financial Officer and
Head of Corporate Development
Board of Directors
Owen Hughes
Iain Dukes,
David Bonita,
Jean Francois Formela,
Otello Stampacchia,
Maria Koehler,
Richard Wooster,
Chair
D.Phil.
M.D.
M.D.
Ph.D.
M.D., Ph.D.
Ph.D.
Scientific Advisory Board
George Demetri, M.D.
Kevan Shokat, Ph.D
Josep Tabernero, M.D., Ph.D.
Neal Rosen, M.D., Ph.D.
Professor, Medicine,
Professor and Chair,
Head of Medical Oncology,
Director, Center for Mechanism-
Harvard Medical School
Department of Cellular and
Vall d'Hebron University Hospital
Based Therapeutics and Chair,
Director, Center for
Molecular Pharmacology, UCSF
Medical Oncology, Memorial
Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Sarcoma and Bone Oncology,
Investigator, Howard Hughes
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Medical Institute
Ikena Wholly-Owned Pipeline Focused on Targeted Oncology
Targeted Oncology
Immune-Signaling
Hippo
Pathway
RAS
Pathway
AHR
Signaling
Candidate
Target
IK-930
TEAD
Undisclosed
IK-595
MEK-RAF
Undisclosed
IK-175
AHR
Indications
Partnerships
Interventions
& Rights
Hippo-Altered Cancers
Monotherapy & Multiple
Combinations
Hippo-Altered Cancers
RAS and RAF Altered
Cancers; Additional Tumor
Types
RAS-Mutated Cancers
Bladder Cancer, AHR
Enriched
Monotherapy & Nivolumab
Combination
Head & Neck Cancer, AHR
Enriched
Nivolumab Combination
Discovery
IND Enabling
Phase 1
Late-Stage
Development
Connectivity Across RAS & Hippo Oncosignaling Network
Nodes in the RAS network are intricately connected to each other and
other orthogonal pathways, including Hippo
Hippo Pathway
RAS Pathway
RAS
NF2
OFF
GDP
GRB2
MST1/2
SOS
RAS
SHP2
ON
GTP
THERAPEUTIC
LATS1/2
RESISTANCE
13K
RAFPI3K
YAP1/TAZ
MEK
1/2AKT
YAP1/TAZ
ERK1/2mTOR
TEAD
Hippo genetically-altered cancers and Hippo activated resistance
Ikena has deep institutional
knowledge and broad capabilities that lay the foundation for discovery programs across the network
Deep knowledge and characterization
of the interconnected nature of
oncogenic nodes
Proven history of drugging
difficult targets
Leaders in drugging the
Hippo pathway
Advanced capabilities across biomolecular characterization, structural biology, chemistry, and translational medicine
5
RASm cancers - one of the most common pathway with genetic alteration in cancers
- potential benefit from monotherapies and combination therapies
