Corporate Presentation

Summer 2023

Developing Biology-Driven Medicines and Expanding the Impact of Targeted Oncology

We develop differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the Hippo and RAS onco- signaling networks

Hippo Pathway

RAS Pathway

  • Multiple ongoing clinical trials withexpected data readouts in the next 12 months
  • Leaders in Hippo pathway with clinical stage TEAD1 inhibitor IK-930
    • Initial monotherapy dose escalation data in all comers, mesothelioma, and EHE in 4Q 2023
    • Broad combination potential including in EGFRm and RASm cancers, starting with osimertinib in NSCLC
  • Novel MEK/RAF inhibitor IK-595inIND-enablingstudies
    • IND in 2H 2023 with broad potential across RAF and RAS mutant cancers
  • BMS partnered program IK-175with clinical activity in bladder cancer
    • Potential for$50M inopt-infees by early 2024, $450M in milestones plus global royalties
  • Cashrunway into 2026 with ~$80M added to balance sheet in 2023

Seasoned Executive Team with 50+ INDs and 14 Regulatory Approvals

23

average years of experience

50+

INDs

14

regulatory approvals

3

Executive Team

Mark Manfredi, Ph.D.

Sergio Santillana, M.D.

Jeffrey Ecsedy, Ph.D.

Michelle Zhang, Ph.D.

Jotin Marango,M.D.,Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Medical Officer

Chief Development Officer

Chief Scientific Officer

Chief Financial Officer and

Head of Corporate Development

Board of Directors

Owen Hughes

Iain Dukes,

David Bonita,

Jean Francois Formela,

Otello Stampacchia,

Maria Koehler,

Richard Wooster,

Chair

D.Phil.

M.D.

M.D.

Ph.D.

M.D., Ph.D.

Ph.D.

Scientific Advisory Board

George Demetri, M.D.

Kevan Shokat, Ph.D

Josep Tabernero, M.D., Ph.D.

Neal Rosen, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor, Medicine,

Professor and Chair,

Head of Medical Oncology,

Director, Center for Mechanism-

Harvard Medical School

Department of Cellular and

Vall d'Hebron University Hospital

Based Therapeutics and Chair,

Director, Center for

Molecular Pharmacology, UCSF

Medical Oncology, Memorial

Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Sarcoma and Bone Oncology,

Investigator, Howard Hughes

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Medical Institute

Ikena Wholly-Owned Pipeline Focused on Targeted Oncology

Targeted Oncology

Immune-Signaling

Hippo

Pathway

RAS

Pathway

AHR

Signaling

Candidate

Target

IK-930

TEAD

Undisclosed

IK-595

MEK-RAF

Undisclosed

IK-175

AHR

Indications

Partnerships

Interventions

& Rights

Hippo-Altered Cancers

Monotherapy & Multiple

Combinations

Hippo-Altered Cancers

RAS and RAF Altered

Cancers; Additional Tumor

Types

RAS-Mutated Cancers

Bladder Cancer, AHR

Enriched

Monotherapy & Nivolumab

Combination

Head & Neck Cancer, AHR

Enriched

Nivolumab Combination

Discovery

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Late-Stage

Development

Connectivity Across RAS & Hippo Oncosignaling Network

Nodes in the RAS network are intricately connected to each other and

other orthogonal pathways, including Hippo

Hippo Pathway

RAS Pathway

RAS

NF2

OFF

GDP

GRB2

MST1/2

SOS

RAS

SHP2

ON

GTP

THERAPEUTIC

LATS1/2

RESISTANCE

13K

RAFPI3K

YAP1/TAZ

MEK

1/2AKT

YAP1/TAZ

ERK1/2mTOR

TEAD

Hippo genetically-altered cancers and Hippo activated resistance

Ikena has deep institutional

knowledge and broad capabilities that lay the foundation for discovery programs across the network

Deep knowledge and characterization

of the interconnected nature of

oncogenic nodes

Proven history of drugging

difficult targets

Leaders in drugging the

Hippo pathway

Advanced capabilities across biomolecular characterization, structural biology, chemistry, and translational medicine

5

RASm cancers - one of the most common pathway with genetic alteration in cancers

- potential benefit from monotherapies and combination therapies

