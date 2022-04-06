Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ikena Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IKNA   US45175G1085

IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(IKNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ikena Oncology : Material Event - Form 8-K

04/06/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 6, 2022

IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40287 81-1697316

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

Ikena Oncology, Inc.

645 Summer Street, Suite 101
Boston, Massachusetts02210
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(857)273-8343

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trade

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share IKNA The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events.

In April 2022, Ikena Oncology, Inc. (the "Company") advanced to stage two of the nivolumab combination expansion cohort in the Phase 1b clinical trial of IK-175(NCT04200963). The study is currently evaluating IK-175in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have progressed on multiple prior lines of therapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. The expansion cohorts of the trial follow a Simon two stage statistical design that requires that a predefined threshold of antitumor activity measured by the RECIST 1.1 overall response rate (ORR) be reached in stage one before advancing to stage two. As previously disclosed, the monotherapy expansion cohort advanced to stage two in September 2021. The Company plans to submit the initial clinical data from this trial to an oncology conference in the second half of 2022.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Ikena Oncology, Inc.
Date: April 6, 2022 By:

/s/ Mark Manfredi

Mark Manfredi, Ph.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Ikena Oncology Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 11:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
07:12aIKENA ONCOLOGY : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
07:06aIKENA ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17Ikena Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporat..
AQ
03/17IKENA ONCOLOGY : Corporate Presentation - Spring 2022
PU
03/17IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
03/17Ikena Oncology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
03/16History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
RE
03/07Ikena Oncology to Present Preclinical Findings on IK-930, a Novel TEAD Inhibitor at the..
AQ
03/07Ikena Oncology to Present Preclinical Findings on IK-930, a Novel TEAD Inhibitor at the..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ikena Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,91 $
Average target price 25,33 $
Spread / Average Target 329%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Manfredi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald C. Renaud Chairman
Sergio L. Santillana Chief Medical Officer
Michelle Zhang Chief Scientific Officer
Jennifer Schroeder SVP -Clinical Development Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IKENA ONCOLOGY, INC.-52.87%213
MODERNA, INC.-36.20%65 309
LONZA GROUP AG-10.45%54 491
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.52%45 507
SEAGEN INC.-2.46%27 718
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-21.55%19 815