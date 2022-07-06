Ikena Oncology to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

BOSTON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena”), a targeted oncology company forging new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that Mark Manfredi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ikena, will participate in a panel discussion at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference, taking place Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in New York, NY. Management will also be conducting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Details on the panel can be found below:

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

Panel Title: Next Generation Small Molecules in Oncology

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena OncologyTM is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. The Company’s ongoing discovery research spans the Hippo pathway as well as the RAS signaling pathway. Additional programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signaling are in the clinic, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist, which is being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

