BOSTON, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena,” “Company”) today announced discontinuation of the clinical IK-930 program, the Company’s TEAD1- selective Hippo pathway inhibitor and continued clinical development of IK-595, a novel MEK-RAF molecular glue. Concurrently, Ikena is evaluating strategic options for both the Company and its development pipeline.

“Ikena is dedicated to thoughtfully putting our capital to work towards impactful treatments for patients, and in doing so building value for our shareholders. Together with our board of directors, we made the difficult decision to wind down the IK-930 program. Going forward, we believe that IK-930’s profile may enable combination opportunities with other targeted agents through partnerships,” commented Mark Manfredi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ikena. “Our MEK-RAF molecular glue, IK-595, continues to progress rapidly in the clinic with encouraging early PK and PD data which supports a potentially differentiated therapeutic index. This is key to treating the broad population of patients suffering from RAS and RAF mutant cancers where other MEK inhibitors have failed.”

Pipeline & Corporate Updates

IK-930: TEAD1-Selective Hippo Pathway Inhibitor

Based on a review of clinical data to date, available resources, and the Company’s strategic priorities, the Company decided to discontinue development of IK-930

The IK-930 Phase 1 program will begin winddown activities; treatment will continue for patients enrolled to date who have derived benefit

The Company will seek strategic options for the program, including potential partners for development of IK-930 in combination with other targeted agents



IK-595: MEK-RAF Molecular Glue

The first two cohorts in the Phase 1 study of IK-595 in patients with RAS and RAF mutant cancers have cleared; backfilling in select cohorts is planned for the second half of 2024

Promising early pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) activity has been observed, with dose dependent exposure and target modulation measured in the blood Reached above 80% pERK inhibition at 4 hours post dosing to date, with above 60% inhibition sustained through 24 hours; dose escalation continues





Corporate Updates

In connection with the discontinuation of IK-930 development, the Company is executing a workforce reduction of approximately 53%

$157 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2024

Concurrently with the continuation of IK-595 development activities, Ikena has begun to explore a range of available strategic alternatives



“Ikena is in a strong position to create value through multiple avenues. We have been diligent with our capital expenditure, fortifying a cash position that may unlock new strategic opportunities for the company, in addition to the parallel partnership potential of our pipeline,” said Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D., Ikena’s Chief Financial Officer.

