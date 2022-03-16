IKKA Cayman : Announcement on behalf of Dongguan IKKA Cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy on 3/16 suspension of work for one day
03/16/2022 | 01:38am EDT
Provided by: IKKA Holdings (Cayman) Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
13:26:22
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Dongguan IKKA
Cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention
policy on 3/16 suspension of work for one day
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26
2.Company name:IKKA Technology DongGuan Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
The government of Dongguan IKKA notified to cooperate with the epidemic
prevention policy All enterprises in the jurisdiction will be suspended
for one day on March 16, and will be adjusted dynamically according to the
progress of the epidemic and the needs of prevention and control.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The Group's current inventory is still sufficient to support it, and
the production capacity of various factories is coordinated to support
each other.
(2)Cooperate with customers to adjust shipments to meet customer needs,
continue to pay attention to the development of the epidemic, and take
relevant contingency measures.
(3) Cooperate with the latest epidemic prevention policies of the local
government to maintain the company's environmental safety and employee
health.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
This time, in line with the local government's anti-epidemic policies,
it has no significant impact on the Company's financial business.
