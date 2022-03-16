IKKA Cayman : Announcement on behalf of Dongguan IKKA Cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy on 3/16 suspension of work for one day

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26 2.Company name:IKKA Technology DongGuan Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: The government of Dongguan IKKA notified to cooperate with the epidemic prevention policy All enterprises in the jurisdiction will be suspended for one day on March 16, and will be adjusted dynamically according to the progress of the epidemic and the needs of prevention and control. 6.Countermeasures: (1)The Group's current inventory is still sufficient to support it, and the production capacity of various factories is coordinated to support each other. (2)Cooperate with customers to adjust shipments to meet customer needs, continue to pay attention to the development of the epidemic, and take relevant contingency measures. (3) Cooperate with the latest epidemic prevention policies of the local government to maintain the company's environmental safety and employee health. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: This time, in line with the local government's anti-epidemic policies, it has no significant impact on the Company's financial business.