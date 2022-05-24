IKKA Cayman : Announcement on behalf of MAC IKKA on matters related to the resolution of the board of directors to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/24 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/01 3.Shareholders meeting location:Lot 16, Jalan Bunga Tanjung 2 Senawang Industrial Park 70400 Seremban Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus. 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:No. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 2021 Financial Statement Recognition Case. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:No. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:No. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:No. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:No. 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.