IKKA Cayman : Announcement on behalf of MAC IKKA on matters related to the resolution of the board of directors to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: IKKA Holdings (Cayman) Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
16:45:04
Subject
Announcement on behalf of MAC IKKA on matters
related to the resolution of the board of directors to
hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/24
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/01
3.Shareholders meeting location:Lot 16, Jalan Bunga Tanjung 2 Senawang
Industrial Park 70400 Seremban Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus.
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:No.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2021 Financial Statement Recognition Case.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:No.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:No.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:No.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:No.
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.
Ikka Holdings Cayman Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:06 UTC.