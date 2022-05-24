Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IKKA Holdings (Cayman) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2250   KYG4R56R1099

IKKA HOLDINGS (CAYMAN) LIMITED

(2250)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
88.40 TWD   -2.75%
04:58aIKKA CAYMAN : Announcement on behalf of MAC IKKA on matters related to the resolution of the board of directors to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/13IKKA Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28IKKA CAYMAN : DaiichiKase & IKKA Technology (Vietnam), an important subsidiary Co.,Ltd. Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution to Issue Cash Dividends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IKKA Cayman : Announcement on behalf of MAC IKKA on matters related to the resolution of the board of directors to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: IKKA Holdings (Cayman) Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 16:45:04
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of MAC IKKA on matters
related to the resolution of the board of directors to
hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/24
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/01
3.Shareholders meeting location:Lot 16, Jalan Bunga Tanjung 2 Senawang
Industrial Park 70400 Seremban Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus.
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:No.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2021 Financial Statement Recognition Case.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:No.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:No.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:No.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:No.
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.

Disclaimer

Ikka Holdings Cayman Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
