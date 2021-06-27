IKONICS Merger investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of IKONICS Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - IKNX

NEW YORK, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) to TeraWulf Inc. is fair to IKONICS shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages IKONICS shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether IKONICS and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for IKONICS shareholders; (2) determine whether TeraWulf is underpaying for IKONICS; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for IKONICS shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of IKONICS shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages IKONICS shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikonics-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-sale-of-ikonics-corporation-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--iknx-301320634.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP