Ikonisys completed a capital increase through a private placement Paris, July 18, 2024 - 6:30 pm CEST - Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories (the "Issuer"), today announces that it has completed a capital increase of €250k, by way of a private placement with the investment company CC Holding Srl, in order to strengthen its financial resources and pursue its commercial development. Holding Srl is Claudio Costamagna's personal holding company. Claudio Costamagna is an Italian banker, former Chairman of the Italian National Promotional Institution, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and of Advanced Accelerator Applications prior to its sale to Novartis. The net proceeds of this issue, amounting to €250k, should provide the Issuer with additional resources to support its commercial development, by financing its working capital needs and extending its financial visibility, while expanding its shareholder base with a knowledgeable investor. Mario Crovetto, CEO of Ikonisys, states: "We are thrilled to welcome CC Holding Srl into Ikonisys' capital. As a renowned and expert investor, their involvement testifies to their trust in our advanced technology and long-term innovation capacity. These new proceeds will provide us with financial resources required to further support our short-term commercial development. Moving forward, we look ahead to seizing growth opportunities to expand our commercial footprint in the US and Europe and fully leverage the recent acquisition of Hospitex." Legal terms of the Capital Increase The implementation of this capital increase, carried out with cancellation of shareholders' subscription rights through a private placement, was approved by the Board of Directors of the Issuer at its meeting held on July 17, 2024 (the "Capital Increase"). The new shares will be issued on the basis of the 9th resolution of the Issuer's shareholders' meeting held on June 28, 2023. The settlement-delivery of the new shares will take place on July 22, 2024. The Capital Increase did not require the approval of a notice ("prospectus") by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"). Main terms of the Capital Increase The Issuer has issued a total of 166,666 new ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.5 each, to the investor, pursuant to article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, in accordance with the 9th resolution passed by its Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2023. The issuance price of the new shares issued under the Capital Increase, equal to €1.5 per share, represents a premium of approximately 2% on the Ikonisys share price at the close of July 17, 2024. 1/3

Impact of the transaction in terms of liquidity risk management and financing horizon As at December 31, 2023, and as mentioned in the financial report published on July 8, 2024, the Issuer's consolidated cash position amounted to €9.4k. In order to strengthen its financial resources, Ikonisys completed a capital increase of €1m on December 28, 2023 and more recently a capital increase of €150k on June 3, 2024. Taking into account these elements, the Capital Increase completed and the previously secured financing facility, the Company considers that it is now in a position to meet its financing needs for more than 12 months. Impact of the Capital Increase on a shareholder holding 1% of the capital On the basis of the 10,551,424 shares outstanding, the impact on the shareholding of a shareholder holding 1% of the Issuer's capital prior to the transaction is as follows: On a non-diluted On a diluted basis basis1 Before completion of the Capital Increase 1.00% 0.96 % After issuance of the 166,666 shares resulting from the Capital 0.98 % 0.95 % Increase 1 Dilution takes into account the exercise of all outstanding dilutive instruments likely to result in the issuance of a maximum indicative number of 397,043 new shares. Capital breakdown before and after completion of the Capital Increase Before the Capital Increase: Shareholder Number of shares % of share capital and voting rights Cambria Co-Investment Fund 5,268,989 49.94% Cambria Equity Partners 2,174,049 20.60% MC Consulting* 351,464 3.33% Free float 2,756,922 26.13% Total 10,551,424 100.00% *Holding company of the CEO, Mario Crovetto After the Capital Increase: Shareholder Number of shares % of share capital and voting rights Cambria Co-Investment Fund 5,268,989 49.16% Cambria Equity Partners 2,174,049 20.28% MC Consulting* 351,464 3.28% Free float 2,923,588 27.28% Total 10,718,090 100.00% *Holding company of the CEO, Mario Crovetto 2/3