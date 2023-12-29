Ikonisys: private placement for one million euros

December 29, 2023 at 02:56 am EST Share

Ikonisys, the cellular diagnostics company, announces that it has raised one million euros through a private placement with Italian private and institutional investors, in order to strengthen its financial resources to support its growth dynamic in 2024.



These resources will enable it to support the launch of the commercialization of its solutions by Biocare Medical in the United States, and to expand the commercialization of Hospitex products, first in Europe, then in the United States.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.