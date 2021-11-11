Announcement of Regulated Information based on Law 3556/2007

Τhe company IKTINOS HELLAS SA announces that, according to LAW 3556/2007 & article 19 of 596/2014 Regulation of EE, :
Mrs. Lydia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 10-11-2021 proceeded with the purchase of 40.000 shares of total value of 32.640 Euro.
Mrs. Ioulia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 10-11-2021 proceeded with the purchase of 40.000 shares of total value of 32.200,01 Euro.
Mrs. Anastasia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 10-11-2021 proceeded with the purchase of 40.000 shares of total value of 32.246,83 Euro.
