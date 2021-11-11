Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Iktinos Hellas S.A. Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IKTIN   GRS372003004

IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY

(IKTIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of Regulated Information based on Law 3556/2007

11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Τhe company IKTINOS HELLAS SA announces that, according to LAW 3556/2007 & article 19 of 596/2014 Regulation of EE, :

  • Mrs. Lydia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 10-11-2021 proceeded with the purchase of 40.000 shares of total value of 32.640 Euro.
  • Mrs. Ioulia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 10-11-2021 proceeded with the purchase of 40.000 shares of total value of 32.200,01 Euro.
  • Mrs. Anastasia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 10-11-2021 proceeded with the purchase of 40.000 shares of total value of 32.246,83 Euro.

Disclaimer

Iktinos Hellas SA - Greek Marble Industry published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY
05:17aAnnouncement of Regulated Information based on Law 3556/2007
PU
10/06IKTINOS HELLAS S A GREEK MARBLE INDU : Announcement for the payment of interim dividend fo..
PU
09/10IKTINOS HELLAS S A GREEK MARBLE INDU : Announcement of 2021 temporary dividend's distribut..
PU
08/06Iktinos Hellas S.A. Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic Company Reports Earni..
CI
07/02IKTINOS HELLAS S A GREEK MARBLE INDU : Decisions of the 30.06.2021 Ordinary General Meetin..
PU
07/01IKTINOS HELLAS S A GREEK MARBLE INDU : Announcement about the constitution of the audit co..
PU
06/30IKTINOS HELLAS S A GREEK MARBLE INDU : Company's Announcement regarding Remuneration and N..
PU
06/30IKTINOS HELLAS S A GREEK MARBLE INDU : Announcement about the constitution of the audit co..
PU
06/30IKTINOS HELLAS S A GREEK MARBLE INDU : Decisions of the 30.06.2021 Ordinary General Meetin..
PU
06/30IKTINOS HELLAS S A GREEK MARBLE INDU : Election of the Board of Directors 30.06.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35,1 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2020 1,14 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net Debt 2020 42,6 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 96,3 M 111 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Iktinos Hellas S.A. Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evaggelos Nicholas Chaidas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Dionysius Tamaresis Independent Non-Executive Director
Efthymios Stavros Hatzistefanidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioulia E. Chaida Vice Chairman
Anastasia Evangelos Chaida Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY10.73%111
CRH PLC29.51%39 330
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED53.30%31 477
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY35.04%26 578
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.48.60%25 779
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED102.02%16 574