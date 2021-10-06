Iktinos Hellas S A Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic : Announcement for the payment of interim dividend for the year 2021

The company IKTINOS HELLAS SA announces that with the decision of its Board of Directors dated 9-9-2021, the distribution of 0.01 euro per share was approved, in which the increase of the amount corresponding to 489,916 own shares held by the Company, has already been calculated.

The corresponding 5% tax is withheld from this amount, in accordance with the provisions of article 24 of law 4646/2019 and therefore the total net amount of dividend paid per share will be 0.0095 Euro.

Following the approval of the financial statements of 30/6/2021 and the disclosure of the registration of the Company's details in the General Commercial Registry, it was decided that the disbursement will be made on Friday, 26th November 2021, the beneficiaries of the dividend (record date) will be the shareholders at the end of the Athens Stock Exchange session on Monday, 29th November 2021 and the payment of the dividend will start on Friday, 3rd December 2021, through PIRAEUS bank as follows:

Through the Participants of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) (Banks and Stock Exchanges) in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation of the Greek Central Securities Depository SA (ATHEXCSD). Especially in cases of dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in the DSS, under the management of ATHEXCSD, the dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of the heirs, through the PIRAEUS BANK network.

For more information, Shareholders can contact the Company's Shareholder Service Department (tel. +30 210 2826825, email: ir@iktinos.gr).