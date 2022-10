Τhe company IKTINOS HELLAS SA announces that, according article 21 of the law 3556/2007 & the article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and following a relevant notification submitted to the company, Ms. Ioulia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 21/10/2022 proceeded with the purchase of 4.500 shares of total value of 2.172,74 Euro.