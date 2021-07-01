Iktinos Hellas S A Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic : Announcement about the constitution of the audit committee (Correct Repetition)

The General Meeting held on 30/06/2021 decided on the 10th item on the agenda to redefine the Audit Committee in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of Law 4449/2017 and to determine the type, composition (number of members and capacity) and term of office of the Committee in accordance with the provisions of article 74 par. 4b of Law 4706/2020.

I) The Audit Committee will comprise of three members in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of Law 4449/2017, which will be an independent committee of the Board of Directors, consisting of an independent person outside the Company and two independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors, within the meaning of the provisions of Article 9 of Law 4706/2020.

II) The term of the Audit Committee will coincide with the term of the Company's Board of Directors, which expires in 30/6/2026 and is automatically extended until the annual Ordinary General Meeting of 2026.

III) The Chairman of the Audit Committee will be appointed by the members of the Committee.

The General Meeting, after concluding that all the conditions for independence set by Law 4706/2020 are met, elected them as members of their Audit Committee:

Vassilis Petinis is independent from (outside) the Company, an expert in the sector in which the Company operates, he has collaborated with companies in the raw material mining sector in the context of the provision of due diligence services regarding financial issues as well as valuations, while he has conducted business planning and valuation studies of marble mining companies and therefore understands the key points regarding the operation of these companies. As part of his studies at NTUA, he has attended courses related to marble and aggregate technology. Furthermore, being a member of the Audit Committee of IKTINOS since February 2020, he has sufficient knowledge of the industry and how the company operates technically, commercially and financially. Vassilis Petinis meets the independence criteria provided in article 9 of Law 4706/2020.

Angeliki Meindani is an Independent Non-Executive Member of the Company's Board of Directors, who has sufficient knowledge in the sector in which the Company operates, given her long experience as a supervising engineer and safety technician in companies in the sector and is independent of the Company within the meaning of the provisions of article 9 of Law 4706/2020 and has no share or other relationship with the Company.

Andreas Koutoupis is an Independent Non-Executive Member of the Company's Board of Directors, as he has sufficient knowledge in the sector in which the Company operates, given his long experience as Senior Manager in an auditing company and is independent of the Company within the meaning of Article 9 of Law 4706/2020 and has no shares or other relationship with the Company.

The Audit Committee convened on the same day under its new composition and, after voting among its members and by unanimous decision, it was constituted as follows:

Vassilis Petinis, independent from (outside) the Company, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Andreas Koutoupis, Member of the Audit Committee, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Company's Board of Directors,

Angeliki Meindani, Member of the Audit Committee, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Company's Board of Directors.