Iktinos Hellas S A Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic : Company's Announcement

Τhe company IKTINOS HELLAS SA announces that, according to LAW 3556/2007 & Decision 1/434/03.07.2007 of HCMC, Mrs. Lydia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 1/4/2021 proceeded with the sale of 19.000 shares of total value of 14.638,69 Euro.
Disclaimer
Iktinos Hellas SA - Greek Marble Industry published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 06:57:02 UTC.