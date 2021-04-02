Log in
IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY

(IKTIN)
Iktinos Hellas S A Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic : Company's Announcement

04/02/2021 | 02:58am EDT

04/02/2021 | 02:58am EDT
Τhe company IKTINOS HELLAS SA announces that, according to LAW 3556/2007 & Decision 1/434/03.07.2007 of HCMC, Mrs. Lydia Chaida, the shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, on 1/4/2021 proceeded with the sale of 19.000 shares of total value of 14.638,69 Euro.


Disclaimer

Iktinos Hellas SA - Greek Marble Industry published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 06:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 44,5 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net income 2019 3,80 M 4,47 M 4,47 M
Net Debt 2019 40,5 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 34,8x
Yield 2019 1,72%
Capitalization 85,6 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Iktinos Hellas S.A. Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evaggelos Nicholas Chaidas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Dionysius Tamaresis Independent Non-Executive Director
Efthymios Stavros Hatzistefanidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioulia E. Chaida Vice Chairman
Anastasia Evangelos Chaida Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY-1.57%101
CRH PLC15.55%36 357
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED30.46%27 133
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY12.19%22 055
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.17.58%20 796
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG25.61%17 953
