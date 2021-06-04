Log in
Iktinos Hellas S A Greek Marble Industry Technical and Touristic : Notification of executives change

06/04/2021
The company IKTINOS HELLAS SA, according to article 2 par. 2 of decision 3/347/12-7-2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, announces that by resolution no. 665/4-6-2021 of the Board of Directors, Mr. George Panagiotidis is appointed as Internal Auditor replacing Mr. Panagiotis Liardakis, who is appointed as head of the Risk Management & Compliance Unit.

Mr. Panagiotidis meets the requirements of the existing legal framework (L.4706/2020), i.e. he is operationally and personally independent, he is not a member of the Board of Directors or a member with the right to vote in permanent committees of the Company, he has no close ties with anyone holding one of the above capacities in the Company, while he has appropriate knowledge and relevant professional experience for this position.

He has many years of active experience in internal auditing, holds a Master's degree in Economics from the Bradford School of Management, and is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) from the Institute of Internal Auditors-IIA.

Finally, Ms. Anastasia Haida, Member of the Board of Directors, is appointed as head of the Shareholder Service & Corporate Announcements Unit, replacing Ms. Dimitra Krikzoni.

Ms. Dimitra Krikzoni takes over as head of the Human Resources department.

Disclaimer

Iktinos Hellas SA - Greek Marble Industry published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 12:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 35,1 M 42,5 M 30,1 M
Net income 2020 1,14 M 1,38 M 0,98 M
Net Debt 2020 42,6 M 51,6 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 105 M 127 M 89,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 404
Free-Float 32,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evaggelos Nicholas Chaidas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Dionysius Tamaresis Independent Non-Executive Director
Efthymios Stavros Hatzistefanidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioulia E. Chaida Vice Chairman
Anastasia Evangelos Chaida Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IKTINOS HELLAS S.A. GREEK MARBLE INDUSTRY TECHNICAL AND TOURISTIC COMPANY20.42%127
CRH PLC27.63%41 243
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED25.60%26 238
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY23.38%24 276
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.68%22 425
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG25.09%18 425