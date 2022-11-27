Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532907   INE369I01014

IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(532907)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
14.21 INR   -1.25%
11/08IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/03IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/28Il&fs Engineering And Construction : General updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IL&FS Engineering and Construction : General updates

11/27/2022 | 09:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited

CIN - L45201TG1988PLC008624

Corporate Office Ground Floor, Enkay Centre, Plot No# A, Vanijya Nikunj,

Udyog Vihar, Phase - 5, NH-8, Gurugram

- 1,22016 Haryana India

27th November, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza" Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: IL&FSENGG

Scrip Code: 532907

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is in furtherance of our communication vide letter dated 23rd April, 2022 duly intimating on the outcome of Board Meeting on 22nd April, 2022(copy attached for your ready reference). In the interest of brevity, it may be noted, the Company had taken on record the resolution process initiated by IL&FS, which would be carried out in accordance with the resolution framework approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in terms of the order dated March 12, 2020 and subject to receipt of relevant approvals including the approval of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal for consummation of the transaction contemplated as part of the resolution process.

Thus, as an integral step in the resolution process initiated by IL&FS for the Company, the meeting of Committee of Creditors is being convened on Monday, 28th November, 2022, pursuant to notice sent on 18th November, 2022 to deliberate and vote on the binding bid received as part of the resolution process.

You are requested to take on record of the aforesaid update.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Limited

Digitally signed by RAJIB

RAJIB KUMAR KUMAR ROUTRAY

ROUTRAY Date: 2022.11.27 19:21:16 +05'30'

RAJIB KUMAR ROUTRAY

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

  1. +91 124 4988700 F +91 124 4988750

E info@llfsengg.com

Encl: as above

W www.ilfsengg.com

Door NO# 8-2-120/113, B Block, First Floor Sanali Info Park, Rd. No 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad 500034, Telangana India

  1. +91 40 40409333
  1. +91 40 40409444

.&lhsfS I Engineering Services

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited

Registered Office

I

T

D. No-8-2-120/113,8-Block,

1st Floor, Sanali Info Park,

Road No. 2, Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad-500 034,

Telangana, INDIA.

+91 40 40409333

CIN - L4201TG1988PLC008624 T +91 40 4040 9333

F +91 40 4040 9444

E info@ilfsengg.com

W www.ilfsengg.com

To

April 23, 2022

General Manager,

Vice President,

Listing Department,

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza" Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Sandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code No.: 532907

Symbol: IL&FSENGG

Sub:- Outcome of the Board Meeting dtd. April 22, 2022.

This is with respect to the captioned subject.

Dear Sir / Madam,

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 22nd April, 2022 have taken on record the Resolution passed by the IL&FS Board in its meeting held on 18th April, 2022 and the initiation of the counter bid process by IL&FS under the Swiss challenge method in response to the unsolicited binding bid received by IL&FS as part of the Resolution process for the Company. The transaction would be further subject to various approvals from statutory authorities and non-statutory stakeholders before being finally submitted to NCL T for approval"

The Board Meeting commenced at 14:15 PM and concluded at 18:30 PM.

Request the Stock Exchanges to take the same on record for disseminating on their websites for stakeholders information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For IL&FS engineering and Construction Company Limited

'.

���'

'

r j..'��---' .r I...:···:::,

. ,'jr, q_)' I

c:,

,·� - (>..:.

J

o. ,

')...__:(C/RINIVASA KIRA

-.�Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

ti

1st Floor, Corporate Office Tower, Ambience Mall Complex. Ambience Island. NH - 8, Gurugram 122 001. Haryana, India I

T

+91 124 4988700

F

+91 124 4988750

Disclaimer

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited published this content on 27 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 14:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
11/08IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Sec..
CI
10/03IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/28Il&fs Engineering And Construction : General updates
PU
09/28Galaxy Investments II Pte. Ltd. signed a binding Securities Subscription-Cum-Purchase A..
CI
09/07Il&fs Engineering And Construction : General updates
PU
08/30IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
08/09IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fir..
CI
05/30Il&fs Engineering And Construction : Appointment
PU
05/29IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Ful..
CI
05/29IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fou..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 076 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net income 2022 -3 861 M -47,2 M -47,2 M
Net Debt 2022 25 649 M 314 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 863 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,93x
EV / Sales 2022 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kazim Raza Khan Chief Executive Officer
Naveen Kumar Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Nand Kishore Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rajib Kumar Routray Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jagadip Narayan Singh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED100.14%23
VINCI4.49%56 916
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.83%35 448
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED14.80%33 568
QUANTA SERVICES29.53%21 224
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.13%19 761