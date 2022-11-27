IL&FS Engineering and Construction : General updates

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited

27th November, 2022

This is in furtherance of our communication vide letter dated 23rd April, 2022 duly intimating on the outcome of Board Meeting on 22nd April, 2022(copy attached for your ready reference). In the interest of brevity, it may be noted, the Company had taken on record the resolution process initiated by IL&FS, which would be carried out in accordance with the resolution framework approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in terms of the order dated March 12, 2020 and subject to receipt of relevant approvals including the approval of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal for consummation of the transaction contemplated as part of the resolution process.

Thus, as an integral step in the resolution process initiated by IL&FS for the Company, the meeting of Committee of Creditors is being convened on Monday, 28th November, 2022, pursuant to notice sent on 18th November, 2022 to deliberate and vote on the binding bid received as part of the resolution process.