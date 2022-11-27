IL&FS Engineering and Construction : General updates
11/27/2022 | 09:35am EST
27th November, 2022
Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is in furtherance of our communication vide letter dated 23rd April, 2022 duly intimating on the outcome of Board Meeting on 22nd April, 2022(copy attached for your ready reference). In the interest of brevity, it may be noted, the Company had taken on record the resolution process initiated by IL&FS, which would be carried out in accordance with the resolution framework approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in terms of the order dated March 12, 2020 and subject to receipt of relevant approvals including the approval of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal for consummation of the transaction contemplated as part of the resolution process.
Thus, as an integral step in the resolution process initiated by IL&FS for the Company, the meeting of Committee of Creditors is being convened on Monday, 28th November, 2022, pursuant to notice sent on 18th November, 2022 to deliberate and vote on the binding bid received as part of the resolution process.
You are requested to take on record of the aforesaid update.
Sub:- Outcome of the Board Meeting dtd. April 22, 2022.
This is with respect to the captioned subject.
Dear Sir / Madam,
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 22nd April, 2022 have taken on record the Resolution passed by the IL&FS Board in its meeting held on 18th April, 2022 and the initiation of the counter bid process by IL&FS under the Swiss challenge method in response to the unsolicited binding bid received by IL&FS as part of the Resolution process for the Company. The transaction would be further subject to various approvals from statutory authorities and non-statutory stakeholders before being finally submitted to NCL T for approval"
The Board Meeting commenced at 14:15 PM and concluded at 18:30 PM.
