GIP in talks over MSC investment in train operator Italo - paper

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Global
Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in exploratory talks with the
owners of Italian shipping group MSC for a possible investment
in GIP's railway operator Italo, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Saturday.
The infrastructure fund bought Italo, which runs the popular
Rome-Milan route among others, back in 2018 but talks of a
possible sale of the high-speed rail operator have emerged in
recent months.
An MSC spokesperson said the company did not comment on
media speculation, while GIP did not immediately reply to an
email request for comment.
According to the paper, which cites "financial rumours", GIP
is considering the creation of an investment vehicle in which
the fund could reinvest half of the resources while the other
half would be borne by MSC, controlled by the Aponte family.
A potential deal could see Italo expand in the freight
transport sector, but the feasibility and growth potential of
such an endeavour was still being analysed, the paper added.
Sources have previously told Reuters that GIP was interested
in selling Italo, but the plan had been put on hold because of
market turbulence on the back of the Ukraine war and the
government change in Italy following elections on Sept. 25.
