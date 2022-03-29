Il Sole 24 ORE S p A : Notice of publication of shareholders' meeting documents

Press Release

Milan, 18 March 2022 - Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. announces that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened for 27 April 2022, is publicly available on the Company website at www.gruppo24ore.ilsole24ore.com,"Governance-Informazioni per gli Azionisti" section and at the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" at www.1info.it; the above notice was also published, as an extract, in the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 ORE" of 18 March 2022.

Notice is also given that the explanatory reports of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998, on the renewal of corporate bodies and the guidelines of the Board of Directors on the composition of the new Board, are publicly available at the registered office in Viale Sarca 223, Milan, on the Company website at www.gruppo24ore.ilsole24ore.com, "Governance-Informazioni per gli Azionisti" section, and at the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO".

The ordinary proxy form pursuant to Article 135-novies, the form for granting the proxy to the Appointed Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies, Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998, and information on the amount of the share capital and its composition, contained in the Notice of Shareholders' Meeting, are also publicly available at the Company's registered office and on the above website.

Further documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including the explanatory reports on the additional items on the agenda, will be made publicly available in the manner and within the time limits of law.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Raffaella Romano - Tel: 02 30223728 e-mail: investor.relations@ilsole24ore.com

Communication and External Relations: Ginevra Cozzi Mob. 335 1350144 e-mail: ginevra.cozzi@ilsole24ore.com