    S24   IT0005283111

IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.

(S24)
Il Sole 24 ORE S p A : Notice of publication of shareholders' meeting documents

03/29/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
Press Release

Milan, 18 March 2022 - Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. announces that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened for 27 April 2022, is publicly available on the Company website at www.gruppo24ore.ilsole24ore.com,"Governance-Informazioni per gli Azionisti" section and at the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO" at www.1info.it; the above notice was also published, as an extract, in the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 ORE" of 18 March 2022.

Notice is also given that the explanatory reports of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998, on the renewal of corporate bodies and the guidelines of the Board of Directors on the composition of the new Board, are publicly available at the registered office in Viale Sarca 223, Milan, on the Company website at www.gruppo24ore.ilsole24ore.com, "Governance-Informazioni per gli Azionisti" section, and at the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO".

The ordinary proxy form pursuant to Article 135-novies, the form for granting the proxy to the Appointed Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies, Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998, and information on the amount of the share capital and its composition, contained in the Notice of Shareholders' Meeting, are also publicly available at the Company's registered office and on the above website.

Further documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including the explanatory reports on the additional items on the agenda, will be made publicly available in the manner and within the time limits of law.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Raffaella Romano - Tel: 02 30223728 e-mail: investor.relations@ilsole24ore.com

Communication and External Relations: Ginevra Cozzi Mob. 335 1350144 e-mail: ginevra.cozzi@ilsole24ore.com

Disclaimer

Il Sole 24 Ore S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 18:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 205 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 60,9 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,2 M 36,8 M 36,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 821
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.
Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,51 €
Average target price 0,84 €
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Cerbone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Fietta Chief Financial Officer
Edoardo Garrone Chairman
Tim Price Director-Information Technology
Romeo Marrocchio Head-Personnel & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.0.39%36
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-12.39%143 843
RELX PLC-2.41%59 090
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-11.10%52 108
MSCI, INC.-17.12%41 269
EQUIFAX INC.-19.58%29 331