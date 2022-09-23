Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S24   IT0005283111

IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.

(S24)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  09:17 2022-09-23 am EDT
0.4800 EUR   -2.83%
09:21aIL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : The Board of Directors approves partial settlement of the corporate liability action and resolves to call the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
09/15Prada invests in Italian tannery, undecided on dual listing
RE
09/15Prada CEO says no decision yet on dual listing in Milan -report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Il Sole 24 ORE S p A : The Board of Directors approves partial settlement of the corporate liability action and resolves to call the Shareholders' Meeting

09/23/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Proposed partial settlement of the corporate liability action pursuant to articles 2392 and 2393 of the Italian Civil Code referred to in the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019

Milan, 19 September 2022 - The Board of Directors of Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. met today and resolved to call the Shareholders' Meeting on 21 October 2022 in order to submit a proposed partial settlement of the corporate liability action pursuant to articles 2392 and 2393 of the Italian Civil Code brought, subject to the authorization of the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Article 2393 of the Italian Civil Code on 30 April 2019, through civil proceedings RGN 30810/2019 initiated before the Court of Milan, under the terms stated in the Explanatory Report to be published in accordance with the law.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Raffaella Romano - Tel: 02 30223728

e-mail: investor.relations@ilsole24ore.com

Communication and External Relations:Ginevra Cozzi - Mob. 335 1350144 e-mail: ginevra.cozzi@ilsole24ore.com

Disclaimer

Il Sole 24 Ore S.p.A. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.
09:21aIL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : The Board of Directors approves partial settlement of the corporate..
PU
09/15Prada invests in Italian tannery, undecided on dual listing
RE
09/15Prada CEO says no decision yet on dual listing in Milan -report
RE
09/10Porsche wants to be ready for IPO as early as possible, exec tells Il Sole 24 Ore
RE
09/08Italy's ad market seen slightly lower in 2022, says MFE exec
RE
09/06IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. : the Board of Directors approves the Half-Yearly Financial Report a..
PU
07/29Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/01Volkswagen's Lamborghini to Spend $1.9 Billion on Hybrid Car Production
MT
06/08Italy's state broadcaster picks M&A adviser for towers unit -sources
RE
06/08IL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : Filing of Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 214 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 70,9 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,1 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,49 €
Average target price 0,73 €
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mirja Cartia d'Asero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Fietta Chief Financial Officer
Tim Price Director-Information Technology
Romeo Marrocchio Head-Personnel & Operations
Veronica Diquattro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.-2.76%32
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-31.69%107 510
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-6.23%50 794
RELX PLC-9.62%46 758
MSCI, INC.-30.29%34 382
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.58%23 985