Il Sole 24 ORE S p A : The Board of Directors approves partial settlement of the corporate liability action and resolves to call the Shareholders' Meeting

Press Release

Proposed partial settlement of the corporate liability action pursuant to articles 2392 and 2393 of the Italian Civil Code referred to in the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019

Milan, 19 September 2022 - The Board of Directors of Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. met today and resolved to call the Shareholders' Meeting on 21 October 2022 in order to submit a proposed partial settlement of the corporate liability action pursuant to articles 2392 and 2393 of the Italian Civil Code brought, subject to the authorization of the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Article 2393 of the Italian Civil Code on 30 April 2019, through civil proceedings RGN 30810/2019 initiated before the Court of Milan, under the terms stated in the Explanatory Report to be published in accordance with the law.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Raffaella Romano - Tel: 02 30223728

e-mail: investor.relations@ilsole24ore.com

Communication and External Relations:Ginevra Cozzi - Mob. 335 1350144 e-mail: ginevra.cozzi@ilsole24ore.com