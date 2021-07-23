Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S24   IT0005283111

IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.

(S24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Il Sole 24 ORE S p A : announces its first issuance of notes

07/23/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Il SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST ISSUANCE OF 45 MILLION EUROS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES AIMED AT REFINANCING ITS EXISTING DEBT AND DEVELOPING THE CORPORATE STRATEGIES OF THE 24 ORE GROUP

Milan, 23 July 2021 - Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. announces that today it has entered into binding agreements for the issuance and subscription of unsecured and non-convertible notes in principal amount of 45 million Euro and with a maturity of 7 years, to be placed exclusively with qualified investors and in exemption from the rules on public offering under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The notes will be issued on 29 July 2021 at an issue price equal to 99% of their principal amount and will have a coupon of 4.950%. The notes will be governed by English law, except for matters that are mandatorily governed by Italian law and will be listed as of 29 July 2021 on the multilateral trading facility "Euro MTF" of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The notes will not be assigned a rating.

The terms and conditions of the notes require compliance with a certain ratio between the net debt and the EBITDA of the 24 ORE Group as a condition to the incurrence of additional debt.

The issuance will be applied for refinancing the existing debt and developing the corporate strategies of the 24 ORE Group.

Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. has appointed Goldman Sachs International as Sole Global Coordinator & Physical Bookrunner, Goldman Sachs International and MPS Capital Services as Joint Bookrunners and Banca Popolare di Sondrio as Co-Manager, in relation to the placement of the notes.

The law firms Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Tombari D'Angelo e Associati acted as legal advisors to Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A., and the law firm Simmons & Simmons acted as legal advisor to the Joint Bookrunners and the Co-Manager.

For more information:

Investor Relations:

Raffaella Romano - Tel: 02 30223728

e-mail: investor.relations@ilsole24ore.com

Comunicazione e Relazioni Esterne:Ginevra Cozzi - Cell. 335 1350144 e-mail: ginevra.cozzi@ilsole24ore.com

No action has been taken by Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A., Goldman Sachs International, MPS Capital Services or Banca Popolare di Sondrio or any of their respective affiliates that would permit an offering of the notes or possession or distribution of this press release or any publicity material relating to the notes in any jurisdiction where action for such purposes is required. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This press release shall not be distributed, whether directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (as defined in Regulation S contained in the US Securities Act of 1933, as subsequently amended - "Securities Act") or in any other country where the offer or the sale of the notes would be forbidden by the law. This press release is not, and is not part of, an offer or sale of the notes to the public or a solicitation to purchase or sell the notes, and there will be no offer of the notes or solicitation to sell or purchase the notes in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be forbidden by the law. The notes mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and

may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without a registration or a specific exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is only intended for and may only be directed to persons who are (I) "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (II) investment professional, as such term is defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (III) persons falling within Article 49(1) and Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (IV) other persons to whom any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity can lawfully be communicated in circumstances in which section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended does not apply.

In Member States of the European Economic Area this press release is only intended for and may only be directed to persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) pursuant to Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") has been prepared as the offer is not addressed to retail investors in the EEA.

UK MiFIR professionals/ECPs-only / No UK PRIIPs KID - UK Manufacturer target market (UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No UK PRIIPs key information document (KID) pursuant to the PRIIPs Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA has been prepared as the offer is not addressed to retail investors in the UK.

Disclaimer

Il Sole 24 Ore S.p.A. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.
05:58pIL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : announces its first issuance of notes
PU
07/06IL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : Changes to and update of the main information of the Shar..
PU
07/02IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. : BoD approves Interim Management Statement at 31 March 20..
PU
06/10IL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : Changes to the main information on the Shareholders' Agre..
PU
06/08Italy's A2A close to deal with Ardian on energy generation, clients- sources
RE
05/14Il Sole 24 Ore S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/12IL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : Change in corporate events calendar
PU
04/08IL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : Regulatory adjustment of the Bylaws
PU
03/30RELOCATION OF REGISTERED OFFICE : filing with Company Registry made
PU
03/30IL SOLE 24 ORE S P A : relocates registered office
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 200 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 54,0 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,3 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 849
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50 €
Average target price 0,84 €
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Cerbone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Fietta Chief Financial Officer
Edoardo Garrone Chairman
Tim Price Director-Information Technology
Romeo Marrocchio Head-Personnel & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A.9.41%41
S&P GLOBAL INC.27.34%99 332
RELX PLC14.98%51 937
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION24.96%48 735
MSCI INC.28.13%43 828
EQUIFAX INC.29.50%29 086