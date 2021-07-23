Il Sole 24 ORE S p A : announces its first issuance of notes

Press release

Il SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST ISSUANCE OF 45 MILLION EUROS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES AIMED AT REFINANCING ITS EXISTING DEBT AND DEVELOPING THE CORPORATE STRATEGIES OF THE 24 ORE GROUP

Milan, 23 July 2021 - Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. announces that today it has entered into binding agreements for the issuance and subscription of unsecured and non-convertible notes in principal amount of 45 million Euro and with a maturity of 7 years, to be placed exclusively with qualified investors and in exemption from the rules on public offering under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The notes will be issued on 29 July 2021 at an issue price equal to 99% of their principal amount and will have a coupon of 4.950%. The notes will be governed by English law, except for matters that are mandatorily governed by Italian law and will be listed as of 29 July 2021 on the multilateral trading facility "Euro MTF" of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The notes will not be assigned a rating.

The terms and conditions of the notes require compliance with a certain ratio between the net debt and the EBITDA of the 24 ORE Group as a condition to the incurrence of additional debt.

The issuance will be applied for refinancing the existing debt and developing the corporate strategies of the 24 ORE Group.

Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. has appointed Goldman Sachs International as Sole Global Coordinator & Physical Bookrunner, Goldman Sachs International and MPS Capital Services as Joint Bookrunners and Banca Popolare di Sondrio as Co-Manager, in relation to the placement of the notes.

The law firms Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Tombari D'Angelo e Associati acted as legal advisors to Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A., and the law firm Simmons & Simmons acted as legal advisor to the Joint Bookrunners and the Co-Manager.

