Press Release Pursuant to Consob resolution 11971/99 as amended Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A.: the Board of Directors approves the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021 The results for 2021 were impacted by non-recurring charges relating to organizational restructuring and the impairment testing carried out during the period. Net of non-recurring items, the results close with an improvement over 2020, thanks to the growth in revenues related to the launch of the new newspaper format, growth of the Professional Services area, the good performance of advertising sales and events and the improvement in the pandemic situation. Key consolidated figures of the 24 ORE Group: EBITDA positive at Euro 11.3 million (positive Euro 20.1 million as at 31 December 2020)

EBIT negative at Euro 15.3 million (positive Euro 2.3 million as at 31 December 2020)

Net loss of Euro 21.0 million (loss of Euro 1.0 million as at 31 December 2020) Key consolidated figures of the 24 ORE Group net of non-recurring income and expenses: EBITDA positive at Euro 22.6 million (positive Euro 17.7 million as at 31 December 2020)

EBIT positive at Euro 5.0 million (positive Euro 0.6 million as at 31 December 2020)

Net loss of Euro 0.7 million (loss of Euro 2.9 million as at 31 December 2020) Negative net financial position of Euro 63.8 million, compared to a negative Euro 50.9 million as at 31 December 2020 primarily due to cash flows from investing activities and the payment of non-recurring charges relating to incentive payments made during the year Consolidated shareholders' equity of Euro 13.9 million compared to Euro 35.3 million as at 31 December 2020 Proposed settlement approved of the corporate liability action pursuant to articles 2392 and 2393 of the Italian Civil Code pursuant to shareholders' meeting resolution of 30 April 2019 1

Milan, 15 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. met today under the chairmanship of Edoardo Garrone and approved the Draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements. Key summary figures of the 24 ORE Group The 24 ORE Group closed 2021 with a positive EBITDA of Euro 11.3 million, a negative EBIT of Euro 15.3 million and a net loss of Euro 21.0 million. Equity amounted to Euro 13.9 million, a decrease of Euro 21.5 million compared to equity in the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020, which amounted to Euro 35.3 million. The following are the Group's key financial figures at 31 December 2021 derived from the consolidated financial statements: KEY CONSOLIDATED FIGURES OF THE 24 ORE GROUP Euro millions FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenues 203.5 191.0 Gross operating margin (EBITDA) 11.3 20.1 Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) (15.3) 2.3 Profit (loss) before taxes (19.0) 0.3 Net profit (loss) (21.0) (1.0) 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Non-current assets 131.1 146.7 Current assets 117.0 127.7 Total assets 248.1 274.4 Group equity 13.9 35.3 Minority interests - - Total equity 13.9 35.3 Non-current liabilities 121.3 112.9 Current liabilities 112.9 126.1 Total liabilities 234.3 239.1 Total equity and liabilities 248.1 274.4 2

Market context Starting in the second half of February 2020, the market was affected by the health emergency linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but starting in April 2021 it showed signs of growth thanks to the improvement in the pandemic situation and growing confidence in the recovery, which are positively affecting the market as a whole. ADS data for major national newspapers indicate a decline in total circulation of print copies added to digital copies of 5.1% for the period January-December 2021 compared to 2020, with a decline in circulation of the print version of 10.0% offset in part by an increase in digital circulation of 8.8% (Source: ADS data processing January - December 2021). The most recent listening figures for radio refer to the year 2021 and recorded a total of 33,850,000 listeners on the average day, down 2.9% from 2019 (Source: RadioTer 2019-2021); figures for 2020 are not available due to the temporary interruption of surveys by research institutions due to the Covid-19 health emergency. The reference market for the Group's advertising sales closed 2021 with growth of 10.3% (net of local newspaper advertising), thus consolidating the signs of recovery recorded starting from the second quarter of 2021, after a year adversely affected by the Covid-19 health emergency: newspapers closed at +4.5% (net local), magazines at +3.6%, radio at +10.4% and Internet at +17.6% (Source: Nielsen January/December 2021). The year 2021 was a difficult one for operators in the professional publishing sector, due to the long wave triggered by the ongoing Covid-19 health emergency crisis, which however showed positive trends compared to 2020 figures, particularly for the legal (+3.9% compared to 2020) and tax (+6.0% compared to 2020) sectors. In terms of media, in 2021 the current trends do not seem to change: overall, electronic publishing is continuing to grow (+4.1% compared to 2020), driven by online and digital content, while traditional media (books and magazines) is continuing its contraction trend. Growth continues for management software (+5.3% compared to 2020), which is seeing an increasing integration of digital editorial content within it (Source: "Rapporto Databank Editoria Professionale" - Cerved S.p.A, December 2021). 3

Consolidated results as at 31 December 2021 Key summary figures of the 24 ORE Group net of non-recurring income and expenses Below are the Group's key profit and loss (net of non-recurring income and expenses), financial position and cash flow figures for 2021: KEY CONSOLIDATED FIGURES NET OF NON-RECURRING INCOME AND EXPENSES Euro millions FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenues 203.5 191.0 EBITDA net of non-recurring income and expenses 22.6 17.7 EBIT net of non-recurring income and expenses 5.0 0.6 Profit (loss) before taxes net of non-recurring income and expenses 1.3 (1.4) Net profit (loss) net of non-recurring income and expenses (0.7) (2.9) 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Equity 13.9 35.3 Net financial position (63.8) (50.9) Revenue trend In 2021 the 24 ORE Group, while still feeling the negative effects of the health emergency linked to the spread of Covid-19 which began in March 2020, saw signs of growth thanks both to the improvement of the pandemic context and growing confidence in the recovery, which are positively affecting the market as a whole, and to the authoritativeness, the high quality of content, the launch of the new format of the newspaper, the positive advertising revenue performance, the continued development of products in the Professional Services area, the acceleration of the Events area and effective commercial policies in all areas. The 24 ORE Group achieved consolidated revenues of Euro 203.5 million compared to Euro 191.0 million in 2020, up by Euro 12.6 million (+6.6%). In particular, in 2021 advertising revenues are up by Euro 9.3 million or 11.8% compared to the previous year, to Euro 88.2 million, publishing revenues are down by Euro 1.1 million (- 1.0% from 102.0 to Euro 100.9 million) mainly due to the drop in revenues generated by the sale of the print newspaper and magazines, partly offset by the development of revenues from digital subscriptions to the newspaper, the website www.ilsole24ore.com and products in the Professional Services area, and other revenues grew by Euro 4.3 million (+42.3% from Euro 10.1 to 14.4 million), primarily due to the development of new initiatives in the Professional Services area and higher revenues in the Culture area. The health emergency caused by the spread of the Covid-19 virus produced negative impacts on ongoing sales to business segments that were affected by the lockdown and restrictive measures. As regards the digital version of the newspaper, on the other hand, there was an increase in new subscriptions with an increase in the number of copies circulated compared with the period before Covid-19. 4