Press Release Pursuant to Consob Resolution 11971/99 as amended Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A.: the Board of Directors approves the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022 The Group closes FY 2022 in profit; clear improvement of all economic and financial indicators compared to 2021 Key consolidated figures of the 24 ORE Group: EBITDA positive at Euro 32.0 million (positive Euro 11.3 million as at 31 December 2021), an improvement of 20.7 million

EBIT positive at Euro 11.5 million (negative Euro 15.3 million as at 31 December 2021), an improvement of 26.8 million

Net profit of Euro 0.5 million (loss of Euro 21.0 million as at 31 December 2021), an improvement of 21.6 million Key consolidated figures of the 24 ORE Group net of non-recurring income and expenses: EBITDA positive at Euro 25.1 million (positive Euro 22.6 million as at 31 December 2021), an improvement of 2.5 million

EBIT positive at Euro 8.8 million (positive Euro 5.0 million as at 31 December 2021), an improvement of 3.8 million

Net profit of Euro 1.4 million (loss of Euro 0.7 million as at 31 December 2021), an improvement of 2.1 million CEO Mirja Cartia d'Asero: "We have returned the Group to profit after 14 years, net of non-recurring items. A result that, albeit modest, marks an important turnaround, especially considering the structural crisis in the publishing sector and the macroeconomic and geopolitical context conditioned by the war in Ukraine, the high cost of energy and raw materials, and the upswing in inflation. Aware that the future scenario remains complex, we are proud to give a sign of a solid and concrete step change that the Group has made in building a sustainable business" Consolidated revenues amounted to Euro 211.6 million (Euro 203.5 million in 2021) and grew by Euro 8.0 million compared to 2021 (+3.9%) The net financial position was improvement of Euro 20.0 million million as at 31 December 2021 a negative Euro 43.8 million, an compared to the negative Euro 63.8 1

Consolidated shareholders' equity of Euro 15.9 million compared to Euro 13.9 million as at 31 December 2021 2

Milan, 23 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of Il Sole 24 ORE S.p. A. met today under the chairmanship of Edoardo Garrone and approved the Draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements. Mirja Cartia d'Asero, at the close of her first financial year as the Company 's CEO, commented: "We have returned the Group to profit after 14 years, net of non-recurring items, with an improvement of Euro 2.1 million over 2021, thanks to the enhancement of our brand on a path of innovation and sustainability. The Group recorded a net profit of Euro 0.5 million compared to a net loss of Euro 21.0 million in 2021. A result that, albeit modest, marks an important turnaround, especially considering the structural crisis in the publishing sector and the macroeconomic and geopolitical context conditioned by the war in Ukraine, the high cost of energy and raw materials, and the upswing in inflation. Aware that the future scenario remains complex, we are proud to give a sign of a solid and concrete step change that the Group has made towards building a sustainable business". She then added: "In a very difficult year in terms of the economy, we have put in place timely and punctual initiatives to pursue sustainable growth according to the strategic lines of the business plan of consolidating the Group's innovation and expanding its international positioning". Key summary figures of the 24 ORE Group The 24 ORE Group closed 2022 with a positive EBITDA of Euro 32.0 million, a positive EBIT of Euro 11.5 million and a net profit of Euro 0.5 million. Shareholders ' equity amounted to Euro 15.9 million, an increase of Euro 2.1 million compared to shareholders ' equity in the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021, which amounted to Euro 13.9 million. The following are the Group's key financial figures at 31 December 2022 derived from the consolidated financial statements: KEY CONSOLIDATED FIGURES OF THE 24 ORE GROUP Euro millions FY 2022 FY 2021 Revenues 211.6 203.5 Gross operating margin (EBITDA) 32.0 11.3 Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 11.5 (15.3) Profit (loss) before taxes 7.4 (19.0) Net profit (loss) 0.5 (21.0) 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Non-current assets 114.0 131.1 Current assets 131.7 117.0 Total assets 245.8 248.1 Group equity 15.9 13.9 Minority interests - - Total Equity 15.9 13.9 Non-current liabilities 107.4 121.3 Current liabilities 122.4 112.9 Total liabilities 229.8 234.3 Total equity and liabilities 245.8 248.1 3

Market context The macroeconomic and geopolitical scenario is characterised by elements of uncertainty such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a sharp rise in inflation, rising interest rates, the residual effects of Covid-19 and rising commodity and energy costs. Furthermore, the expected GDP growth rate for 2022 assumed in the last quarter of 2021 was reduced. ADS data for major national newspapers indicate a decline in total circulation of print copies added to digital copies of -6.9% for 2022 compared to 2021, with a decline in circulation of the print version of -11.3% offset in part by an increase in digital circulation of +3.4% (Source: ADS data processing January - December 2022). The most recent listening figures for radio refer to the year 2022 and recorded a total of 33,809,000 listeners on the average day, essentially equal to 2021 (-0.1%.Source: RadioTER 2021-2022). In 2022, the System reference market recorded a decline of -3.1% (net of local newspaper advertising): newspapers closed at -6.9% (net local), magazines at -4.8%, internet at -3.2% and radio at +1.7% (Source: Nielsen January/December 2022 vs 2021 ). For 2022, the forecasts from the end of the previous year (2021) for the professional publishing sector indicated a recovery in the sector's overall turnover thanks to the expected reforms, the new boost to digitalization involving professionals and companies, the investments established in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for companies and Public Administration and indirectly for professionals in their role as consultants. These forecasts did not reflect the possible repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The following trends were recorded for 2022: the legal area showed a slight growth of +1.1% compared to 2021; the tax area showed a growth of +3.3% compared to 2021 ( Source: "Rapporto Databank Editoria Professionale" - Cerved S.p.A., December 2022). In terms of media in 2023, the current trends already in place do not seem to change: ov erall, electronic publishing is expected to grow by +6.3%, driven by online and digital contents (+6.8%), and management software by +5.4%, which will see an increase in the integration of digital publishing content in management software (Source: "Rapporto Databank Editoria Professionale"- Cerved S.p.A., December 2022). 4