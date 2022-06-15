[iliad press release] French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S.A. now available

Press Release

Paris, June 15, 2022

French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S.A. now available

The French version of Iliad S.A.’s Universal Registration Document (the “Document d’Enregistrement Universel”) has been approved on June 15, 2022 by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“CSSF”).

The French version of this Document d’Enregistrement Universel has been approved by the CSSF for the purpose of the admission to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange regulated market of debt securities with a par value equal to or higher than €100,000 (or the equivalent thereof in another currency).

The Document d’Enregistrement Universel notably includes the following:

the report on corporate governance;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the consolidated and annual financial statements of Iliad S.A. covering the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Document d’Enregistrement Universel is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can also be found on the Company’s website at www.iliad.fr in the section entitled “Investisseurs> Information réglementée> Document d’enregistrement universel”.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available soon on the Company’s website at https://www.iliad.fr/en .

