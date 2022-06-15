Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Iliad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IL2   FR0004035913

ILIAD

(IL2)
  Report
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  02:00 2021-09-29 am EDT
182.10 EUR   -.--%
12:53p[iliad press release] French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S.A. now available
GL
05/20[Press release] The iliad Group keeps up its growth momentum in first-quarter 2022
GL
05/20The iliad Group keeps up its growth momentum in first-quarter 2022
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

[iliad press release] French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S.A. now available

06/15/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release                                                

Paris, June 15, 2022

French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S.A. now  available

regulatory information

The French version of Iliad S.A.’s Universal Registration Document (the “Document d’Enregistrement Universel”) has been approved on June 15, 2022 by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“CSSF”).

The French version of this Document d’Enregistrement Universel has been approved by the CSSF for the purpose of the admission to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange regulated market of debt securities with a par value equal to or higher than €100,000 (or the equivalent thereof in another currency).

The Document d’Enregistrement Universel notably includes the following:

  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the consolidated and annual financial statements of Iliad S.A. covering the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Document d’Enregistrement Universel is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can also be found on the Company’s website at www.iliad.fr in the section entitled “Investisseurs> Information réglementée> Document d’enregistrement universel”.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available soon on the Company’s website at https://www.iliad.fr/en .

About the iliad Group

Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group (the “Group”) is the inventor of the world’s first triple-play box and has grown into a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. Through Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, the Group has over 15,000 employees serving 41 million active subscribers, and generated €7.6 billion in pro forma revenues in 2021. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had 20.7 million retail subscribers at March 31, 2022 (13.7 million mobile subscribers and 7.0 million fixed subscribers). In Italy – where the Group launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, becoming the country’s fourth mobile operator – it had over 8.8 million subscribers at end-March 2022. With the acquisition of the Polish mobile operator, Play, in November 2020, the iliad Group became Europe’s sixth-largest mobile operator by number of subscribers (excluding M2M). And its acquisition of UPC Polska – which closed on April 1, 2022 – will make the Group a convergence leader in Poland.

Find out more at:

www.iliad.fr/en

Follow us on:

Twitter @GroupeIliad

LinkedIn Free Groupe iliad

Contacts:

Investor relations: ir@iliad.fr
Press relations: presse@iliad.fr

 

Attachment


All news about ILIAD
12:53p[iliad press release] French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S...
GL
05/20[Press release] The iliad Group keeps up its growth momentum in first-quarter 2022
GL
05/20The iliad Group keeps up its growth momentum in first-quarter 2022
AQ
05/20Iliad S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/13Iliad Reportedly Eyes Telecom Italia's Domestic Services Unit
CI
03/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nike, Switch, Prologis, Tesla, Pfizer...
03/22TRANSCRIPT : Iliad S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2022
CI
03/11European Commission OKs Iliad's Purchase Of UPC Polska
MT
02/24Vodafone under pressure to test Europe's appetite for telecom takeovers
RE
02/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Affirm, Under Armour, Universal Music, Tesla, Oracle...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILIAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 587 M 7 905 M 7 905 M
Net income 2021 526 M 548 M 548 M
Net Debt 2021 10 849 M 11 303 M 11 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 662 M 12 369 M 11 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,58x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ILIAD
Duration : Period :
Iliad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Reynaud Managing Director & Director
Nicolas Emmanuel Jaeger Group Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Xavier B. Niel Chairman
Virginie Calmels Independent Non-Executive Director
Bertile Burel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILIAD0.00%12 369
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.56%206 454
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.45%134 300
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.89%101 693
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.31%92 301
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-30.68%72 643